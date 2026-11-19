The Reach of Immigration-Related Retaliation Expands: California Amends Labor Code Section 1019

Immigration compliance is increasingly becoming a state-law issue as well as a federal one. Employers operating across jurisdictions face an increasingly complex patchwork of requirements affecting immigration enforcement, employment verification, worker protections, and employer communications involving immigration status.

California continues to expand its rules in this area, including through recent legislation addressing workplace immigration enforcement and employee notice requirements. Effective January 1, 2027, Assembly Bill 2495 (AB 2495) significantly broadens Labor Code Section 1019, expanding the rights protected, individuals covered, and immigration-related conduct that may give rise to liability.

This state legislative activity also comes against a backdrop of increased federal scrutiny of immigration-related recruiting and hiring practices. Recent Department of Justice and Department of Labor activity involving the PERM labor certification program reflects heightened attention to whether recruitment processes provide U.S. workers a genuine opportunity to apply and receive consideration. Although the federal and California legal frameworks address different conduct and protect different interests, together they reinforce the importance of carefully designed and consistently administered recruiting, sponsorship, and employment-verification practices.

The California changes are particularly significant as employers take a closer look at sponsorship requests, foreign-national hiring, work authorization, and workforce planning. Decisions and communications that employers may view primarily as immigration or business matters may increasingly be examined through a retaliation lens under California law.

Expanding the Range of Protected Conduct

Historically, Section 1019 focused largely on rights under the Labor Code or applicable local ordinances. Beginning January 1, 2027, it will cover the exercise or attempted exercise of rights under virtually any federal, state, or local law applicable to employees. Immigration-related conduct connected to wage-and-hour complaints, discrimination concerns, safety complaints, leave requests, accommodations, whistleblower activity, or other statutory rights may therefore give rise to claims.

In addition to those who formally assert rights, the legislation protects individuals who:

Make good-faith workplace complaints;

Seek information regarding legal compliance;

Inform others regarding workplace rights;

Encourage others to exercise workplace rights; or

Assist another individual in asserting workplace protections.

Protection does not require a formal complaint: asking about workplace rights, assisting a coworker, or seeking compliance information may suffice.

A New Focus on Conduct That May “Dissuade” Employees

A significant change is the statute’s focus on conduct that may discourage individuals from exercising workplace rights before any complaint is made. The amended law prohibits conduct related to actual or perceived immigration status that would reasonably tend to dissuade a person from exercising a legal right or induce an action the person has a legal right to decline.

The focus thus extends beyond whether retaliation occurred to whether comments or conduct could reasonably discourage protected activity, creating litigation risk from interactions not previously viewed as actionable.

Although each situation is fact-specific, employers should be mindful of communications such as:1

Referencing an employee’s immigration or visa status during a workplace dispute;

Suggesting that raising concerns could affect future sponsorship opportunities;

Asking unnecessary immigration-status questions unrelated to a legitimate business need;

Making statements that could be interpreted as discouraging employees from reporting workplace concerns; or

Linking work authorization to complaints about wages, leave, discrimination, safety, or other protected rights.

Claims may arise even if an employee never files a complaint or exercises the underlying right.

Coverage Now Extends Beyond Current Employees

AB 2495 also expands the definition of “employee” to include:

Applicants;

Current employees; and

Former employees.

Coverage of applicants may affect recruiting and hiring. Liability turns not on actual immigration status but on whether conduct related to actual or perceived status could be viewed as retaliatory or as discouraging the exercise of workplace rights. The law does not prohibit lawful questions about work authorization or future sponsorship needs. Employers generally remain free to decide whether to sponsor employment-based visas and to ask whether applicants are authorized to work in the United States and need sponsorship now or in the future. Those questions, and decisions based on the responses, should be grounded in legitimate business considerations and administered consistently. Employers should also evaluate how sponsorship-related screening interacts with their broader recruiting practices and applicable federal anti-discrimination requirements.

Questions about work authorization and sponsorship, including follow-up questions, should serve a legitimate business purpose, be asked consistently, and avoid statements that could discourage the exercise of workplace rights. Coverage of former employees also extends potential exposure beyond active employment.

Where Employers May Face Increased Exposure

Compliant employment-verification practices remain essential. Employers should continue to follow federal Form I-9 and E-Verify requirements while ensuring that employment-verification practices are applied consistently and are not used, or perceived as being used, in response to protected workplace activity. Requests for additional documentation, unnecessary immigration-status inquiries, or changes in verification practices involving an employee who has raised workplace concerns may receive particular scrutiny.

The potential exposure, however, extends beyond the employment-verification process. Even employers that do not intend to retaliate may face liability arising from routine decisions and conversations about sponsorship, work authorization, immigration status, or compliance.

Areas to review include:

Recruiting channels, application processes, and applicant screening practices;

Layoffs, reductions in force, and workforce restructuring affecting sponsored positions or related occupations;

Questions regarding current work authorization and future sponsorship needs;

Communications regarding sponsorship decisions;

Form I-9 and E-Verify practices;

Internal complaint and investigation procedures;

Manager and supervisor training;

Responses to employee concerns regarding wages, leave, discrimination, safety, or other workplace rights; and

Communications involving immigration status, visa sponsorship, or future employment authorization.

As employers reassess sponsorship strategies, recruiting practices, layoffs, hiring priorities, and long-term workforce planning against a changing federal immigration landscape, immigration-related decisions and communications may receive increased scrutiny from multiple directions. Employers generally retain discretion over sponsorship, but discussions should remain tied to legitimate business considerations and separate from workplace complaints or other protected activity.

Compliant employment-verification practices remain essential. Routine employment-eligibility verification, document review, and immigration-status communications may give rise to claims. Actions that appear to single out employees based on actual or perceived immigration status may receive heightened scrutiny, particularly when connected to workplace complaints or disputes.

Section 1019 does not diminish employers’ federal immigration obligations or ability to make lawful hiring and sponsorship decisions. Employers must continue to verify employment authorization, evaluate sponsorship needs, and plan their workforces consistent with business objectives and legal requirements. Those actions should be supported by documented business and compliance considerations and should not appear to discourage employees or applicants from exercising workplace rights.

Significant Penalties Remain Available

The amendments are more than technical. Individuals subjected to an unfair immigration-related practice may already sue under Section 1019 for equitable relief, damages, and available penalties. Existing law authorizes civil penalties of up to $10,000 per employee or person per immigration-related violation. Employers may also face injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees in certain circumstances, and other remedies under California law.

Looking Ahead

Before January 1, 2027, employers should review recruiting practices, sponsorship communications, complaint procedures, manager training, and employment-verification processes to confirm they are applied consistently and serve legitimate business and compliance objectives. Managers, recruiters, talent acquisition teams, and human resources professionals should understand how to discuss immigration-related issues lawfully and recognize that comments about immigration status, sponsorship, or work authorization may receive heightened scrutiny when connected to workplace rights.

Proactive compliance may reduce litigation risk. Given the law’s focus on conduct that may “dissuade” workers from exercising legal rights, employers should review not only formal decisions but also everyday communications during hiring, onboarding, investigations, and employee-relations matters. Because these issues intersect with immigration, employment, and anti-discrimination laws, employers should consider consulting experienced counsel on complex or high-risk situations.

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