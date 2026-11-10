Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Root Causes Updates And Insights On Quality And Inspections

Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Contributor
Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter

With over 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide, Arnold & Porter is renowned for its...

View firm profile
Explore more from Arnold & Porter

This issue covers U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) developments spanning inspections, enforcement, transparency, and emerging product categories. FDA’s drug center and inspections office have updated their framework for coordinating facility evaluations and inspections (ConOps 2.0), and FDA has changed how it processes post-approval facility withdrawals for New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Howard Sklamberg
Howard Sklamberg
Elizabeth Trentacost
Elizabeth Trentacost
Claire W. Dennis
Claire W. Dennis
Lily Cao
Lily Cao
Dorothy Chen
Dorothy Chen
Author LinkedIn connections

This issue covers U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) developments spanning inspections, enforcement, transparency, and emerging product categories. FDA’s drug center and inspections office have updated their framework for coordinating facility evaluations and inspections (ConOps 2.0), and FDA has changed how it processes post-approval facility withdrawals for New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs). FDA also released a Transparency Roadmap that includes expanding public access to inspection records, while recent warning letters show continued enforcement of current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) requirements on data integrity and quality systems. Separately, DEA, acting on an HHS recommendation, has moved to temporarily schedule concentrated 7-OH and related kratom alkaloids under the Controlled Substances Act, and HHS announced a draft enforcement discretion policy for compounding certain peptides, which we covered in a recent Advisory and summarize here.

FDA Announces Updated Integration of FDA Facility Evaluation and Inspection Program for Human Drugs: A Concept of Operations: ConOps 2.0

ConOps is an agreement among FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Office of Inspections and Investigations (OII) that outlines how they coordinate marketing application assessments, inspections, and related compliance activities. ConOps covers preapproval, postapproval, surveillance, and for-cause inspections for human drugs. The original ConOps was published in June 2017, and this new ConOps 2.0 became effective on October 21, 2026. Notable updates include alignment with the October 2024 FDA reorganization, incorporation of Remote Regulatory Assessments (RRAs) and Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) inspection reports as evaluation tools, and clarified roles and responsibilities across inspection types. Note that RRAs conducted under FDA’s Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) section 704(a)(4) authority do not satisfy inspection requirements, while MRA inspection reports (such as those issued by the EU, Switzerland, and the UK regulatory authorities) can fulfill inspection requirements under section 510(h) of the FD&C Act.

FDA notes that the revised operating model will help FDA handle complexity of the drug manufacturing landscape and meet new challenges, by, among other things, ensuring consistency, efficiency, and transparency in establishment evaluations, inspections, and regulatory decision-making, alignment between CDER and OII through updated and clarified roles and responsibilities, and enhancing collaboration and reducing redundancies between CDER and OII, following the reorganization. 

FDA Announces Transparency Roadmap With a Focus on Increased Access to Inspection Records

On October 2, 2026, FDA released its Transparency Roadmap, highlighting Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 accomplishments and FY 2027 priorities across five focus areas. Consistent with the 2025 MAHA Commission’s call for “radical transparency across federal health agencies” and recognizing transparency as a core governance value, as well as a driver of innovation, the roadmap outlines five key focus areas. Alongside efforts to increase transparency in complete response letters, investigational-stage and marketing application disclosures, novel development tools, and patient- and consumer-centered labeling, FDA plans to expand public access to inspection records by proactively publishing redacted Forms 483 and additional establishment inspection reports (EIRs), where appropriate.

FDA explained that broader disclosure would help the public and foreign regulators understand the information underlying its compliance decisions. Foreign regulators routinely seek FDA inspection records when making market access determinations. For regulated companies, greater predictability about how and when findings become public is intended to support proactive remediation and a clearer understanding of regulatory expectations. The roadmap does not specify a publication schedule or commit to releasing every Form 483 or EIR.

Indeed, the agency has started releasing batches of previously issued Form 483s through the Office of Inspections and Investigations FOIA Reading Room, with the most recent batch published on October 26, 2026. But as noted above, not all Form 483s will be released. Form 483s meeting the “proactive disclosure” or “three or more rule” criteria are those that are eligible. Records released pursuant to proactive disclosure are those for which FDA is authorized to release without an existing FOIA request, and which FDA has determined that the public has a meaningful interest in the information and that sharing it serves the goals of transparency and accountability. This disclosure is selective and made on a case-by-case basis. Under the “three or more rule,” FDA will post records online when three or more people or organizations have separately requested the same record through FOIA. In terms of what will not be disclosed, among other criteria, inspections that are open or where FDA is actively pursuing compliance action are withheld. 

HHS Draft Enforcement Discretion Policy for Compounding Using Certain Peptides

On October 28, 2026, HHS, rather than FDA, announced a draft policy under which it does not intend to take enforcement action against a state-licensed pharmacy, federal facility, or licensed physician that compounds a drug under section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act using one of six peptide bulk drug substances (BPC-157, epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, semax, and TB-500) when 10 conditions are met. The conditions include sourcing from an FDA-registered facility with a valid certificate of analysis, single-ingredient products, reporting of serious adverse events and product quality issues to MedWatch and the states, specified labeling, and patient-specific prescriptions. The policy follows the July 2026 meeting of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, which voted in favor of listing the peptides, and would remain in effect until each peptide is addressed in a final rule on the 503A Bulks List. The policy does not cover 503B outsourcing facilities, does not approve any peptide or add any peptide to the list, and does not bind the agency or the public. Comments are due November 13, 2026.

Section 503A limits the bulk drug substances that may be used in compounding. A substance must comply with an applicable United States Pharmacopeia or National Formulary monograph, if one exists. If no monograph exists, it must be a component of an FDA-approved drug or appear on the 503A Bulks List. None of the covered peptides meets these criteria, and adding a substance to the 503A Bulks List requires notice-and-comment rulemaking; no proposed rule has been issued for these peptides. FDA staff had initially placed the peptides in Category 2 under FDA’s interim policy, reflecting significant safety risks, but those nominations were withdrawn in April 2026.

Safety and quality concerns remain. FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research recommended against adding each covered peptide to the 503A Bulks List, finding the peptides poorly characterized, with missing endotoxin, impurity, and microbial data, and flagging immunogenicity concerns. The policy’s conditions rely largely on supplier certificates of analysis, FDA inspects bulk drug substance manufacturers and 503A pharmacies infrequently, and 503A pharmacies generally have no federal adverse event reporting obligation. Enforcement discretion also does not bind state boards of pharmacy or medicine and can be withdrawn without notice and comment, leaving compounders and prescribers exposed to state-law and private litigation risk. The Partnership for Safe Medicines has already filed a citizen petition asking FDA not to permit compounding of these peptides through enforcement discretion. FDA is also taking enforcement action against online peptide sellers. In an August 24, 2026 warning letter to Peak Performance Peptides, FDA identified several products as unapproved new drugs and emphasized that injectable products “bypass some of the body’s key defenses against toxins and microorganisms that can lead to serious and life-threatening conditions.”

Read more in Arnold & Porter’s Advisory, HHS Announces Draft Enforcement Discretion Policy Paving Way for Pharmacies to Compound Certain Peptides While FDA Rulemaking Is Pending.

FDA’s Continued Focus on Quality Systems and Data Integrity Evident in Recent Warning Letters 

In addition to common cGMP-related observations arising from FDA inspections of drug manufacturing facilities (e.g., inadequate environmental monitoring, inadequate aseptic practices), FDA recently cited several firms for data integrity lapses, recordkeeping gaps, and ineffective quality systems.

For example, in a warning letter arising from an inspection of Curia New York, Inc.’s Rensselaer, New York facility, FDA found that Curia’s laboratory control records were incomplete, such that not all of the test results generated by its equipment were being accounted for when deciding whether a batch of ingredients met quality standards. Laboratory analysts routinely conducted unexplained injections in HPLC and UPLC equipment without adequate supervision or documentation to ensure that product samples were not being tested. The laboratory analysts also performed thousands of unexplained injections using chromatographic data processing and analysis software, including dozens of trial injections under the software’s “Developer” role instead of the “Operator” role. The Company could not explain why those tests were run or tie them back to any actual product or sample nor were records maintained in the laboratory notebooks. FDA also found the Company’s response inadequate because it lacked a full investigation of all unexplained injections and their associated cGMP risk.

In addition, FDA found that Curia’s quality unit failed to maintain adequate control over laboratory records. Investigators discovered original data sheets — including signed instrument printouts and review checklists — discarded in laboratory shred bins, with the Company unable to explain who discarded them, why, or how they related to specific product batches. Investigators also found that laboratory personnel were reviewing photocopies of notebook pages rather than original records before signing off, a practice the Company acknowledged violated its own procedures. FDA deemed the Company’s corrective response inadequate, noting that its review of the discarded records was incomplete and that the Company could not determine the scope of records potentially lost through prior destruction practices. FDA ultimately concluded that the Company’s quality system failed to ensure the integrity of the data underlying its manufactured drug substances.

In other warning letters, in addition to data integrity deficiencies, FDA also specifically cited Quality System deficiencies. For example, FDA noted that firms did not operate an effective quality system in accordance with cGMPs in cases where they lacked effective management oversight of production and laboratory operations, and/or the Quality Unit lacks authority to exercise proper authority and/or has insufficiently implemented its responsibilities. FDA directed executive management to evaluate these deficiencies. Firms were also directed to comprehensively assess and remediate the Quality Unit and convey how top management supports quality.

FDA to Acknowledge and Retain Post-Approval Facility Withdrawal Notifications and Submissions to NDAs and ANDAs

FDA has updated its processes for supplements to withdraw a facility from an NDA or ANDA. Effective as of November 2, 2026, supplements only seeking to withdraw a facility from the application for an NDA or ANDA will receive an “acknowledge and retain” letter instead of an action letter. If a supplement includes other changes in addition to a facility withdrawal, FDA will acknowledge the facility withdrawal in the initial communication, with the following statement: “We acknowledge receipt of the facility(ies) withdrawal request included in this supplement. This 21 CFR 314.70 minor reportable change will be documented as withdrawn and maintained in our administrative records. No further regulatory action with respect to this change will be taken for this supplement.” The facility withdrawal will not be referenced in any subsequent action letter for that supplement. 

DEA Moves to Temporarily Schedule Concentrated 7-OH and Related Kratom Substances

DEA issued a notice of intent (NOI) to publish a temporary order to schedule certain concentrated versions of kratom and mitragynine (7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. The NOI follows an October 8, 2026 letter from the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS recommending controlling 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl when either substance alone, or their combined amount if both are present, is above the specified threshold in Schedule I.

Under the notice of intent, Schedule I controls would apply if either of the following is met:

  • The substance exceeds 1 mg/g (solids) or 1 mg/mL (liquids)
  • The mass of mitragynine divided by the mass of 7-OH (or of mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, or of both combined) is less than 100

DEA intends to issue the temporary order as soon as possible after the expiration of 30 days from the date of publication of the notice of intent. When that occurs, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl when present in the amounts noted above will be subject to the CSA’s Schedule I regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions applicable to the manufacture, distribution, reverse distribution, importation, exportation, research, conduct of instructional activities and chemical analysis, and possession. The practical impact of this threshold-based approach is that substances below this threshold will remain unscheduled.

Note that DEA previously issued a notice of intent related to 7-OH in July 2026, and this notice is being withdrawn. Additionally, the August 2026 temporary order placing mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, MGM-15, and MGM-16 in Schedule I without a threshold, however, will remain in effect until it expires or the new temporary order is published and the previous order is withdrawn, whichever occurs first.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Peptides At A Crossroads: What Wellness Providers Need To Know About HHS And FDA Actions

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and FDA have submitted an interim access policy for peptide compounding to regulatory review, but no peptides have yet been added to the official list allowing pharmacies to compound them. While advisory committee votes in July 2026 recommended six peptides for inclusion, formal rulemaking has not begun, and any near-term access would likely come through temporary enforcement discretion rather than full approval.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight
Article

Federal Regulators And State Boards Crack Down On RUO Peptides

The FDA has escalated enforcement against online peptide sellers through warning letters and criminal prosecution, while state medical boards impose stricter standards on prescribers. Recent actions reveal how research-use-only disclaimers fail when evidence shows intended human use, and one case resulted in a 70-month prison sentence combined with $5 million forfeiture.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

Proposed AI Governance Framework: Risk-Mitigation Recommendations For Health Plans

Senator Maria Cantwell has proposed a comprehensive AI governance framework that could fundamentally reshape how health insurance plans deploy artificial intelligence in prior authorization and utilization management. With explicit focus on CMS's WISeR model and requirements for meaningful human oversight, the framework signals potential federal mandates that would require health plans to audit AI systems, ensure transparency in consequential decisions, and maintain accountability for AI-related harms.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

FDA Balances Peptide Policy With Enforcement Against Unlawful Peptide Sellers

Over the past year, industry has had a front row seat as the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or the “Agency”) decides just how much leeway it wants to afford the manufacture, marketing, and sale of peptide products, and just where it wants to draw the line. Despite the recent decision of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (“PCAC”) to recommend a number of peptides for inclusion on the 503A bulks list process — a move that represents a potentially more permissive stance toward peptide regulation, at least in terms of what can and cannot be compounded under 503A...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

Pharmaceutical Policy In Motion Continued: The Trump Administration’s Second Wave Of Drug Pricing Deals

The Trump administration's most-favored-nation pricing initiative has expanded to include nine additional mid-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers, bringing the total coverage to 89% of the brand drug market. These new agreements focus on Medicaid pricing discounts aligned with international rates, while manufacturers commit billions to U.S. manufacturing and research in exchange for exemptions from future pricing mandates and potential tariffs.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
Article

The Chemical Compound — Q3 2026

This quarterly newsletter examines critical developments in chemical regulatory law, covering litigation outcomes that reshape EPA's authority under TSCA, landmark Supreme Court decisions on pesticide labeling preemption, and emerging state and international frameworks governing PFAS and other chemicals of concern. The edition analyzes how recent Fifth Circuit rulings on methylene chloride regulations may fundamentally alter EPA's approach to risk evaluations and management rules across its entire existing
United StatesEnvironment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Pseudonymised, Not Anonymous: What The Italian Garante’s €7 Million IQVIA Fine Means For Health Data

The Italian data protection authority fined IQVIA Solutions Italy €7 million for treating patient records as anonymous when they were actually pseudonymised personal data subject to GDPR. This decision demonstrates regulators' strict interpretation of what constitutes personal data, even as the EU considers narrowing this definition through the Digital Omnibus reforms.
GlobalPrivacy
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

FDA Issues Prescription Drug Use-Related Software Guidance After A Several-Year Delay

The FDA has finalized guidance on Prescription Drug Use-Related Software (PDURS), establishing how drug labeling authorities apply to software disseminated by pharmaceutical sponsors. This regulatory framework distinguishes between software essential to safe drug use and promotional applications, while clarifying submission requirements and clinical evidence standards for including software functions in FDA-approved prescribing information.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Generative AI Is Reshaping The Defense Of Complex Litigation

Generative AI is transforming litigation defense by enabling in-house legal teams to manage costs and complexity more effectively across the entire case lifecycle. From early research and drafting through expert witness strategy and trial preparation, AI tools are helping defense teams work faster and more consistently. How are these technologies reshaping the way sophisticated counsel approaches multidistrict litigation, mass torts, and large-scale document management?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

The FCC’s Next Move On Supply Chain Security: What Manufacturers Need To Know

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed sweeping changes to its equipment authorization program that would reorganize security restrictions around where devices are manufactured rather than who makes them. These new measures could fundamentally reshape how communications equipment—from smartphones to data center hardware—enters the U.S. market, with significant implications for manufacturers relying on foreign production.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

FTC Issues Rigorous Requirements On Using AI-Assisted Review Or Technology-Assisted Review To Respond To Investigational Subpoenas

The Federal Trade Commission has introduced stringent new requirements for parties using technology-assisted review or artificial intelligence in document production during investigations, mandating extensive upfront disclosures, prescriptive performance metrics, and validation processes. These requirements represent a significant departure from previous FTC practice and may discourage parties from using AI or TAR due to increased complexity and agency oversight. Parties now face critical decisions about wh
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Before The FCA: CMS And HHS Leaders Discuss Administrative Tools Leading Healthcare Fraud Enforcement

Federal healthcare fraud enforcement leaders reveal a strategic shift at CMS and HHS-OIG, where administrative sanctions—including enrollment moratoria, revocations, and exclusions—now serve as the first line of defense against fraud, often preceding False Claims Act litigation. The panel discussion at AHLA's Fraud and Compliance Forum outlined how agencies are leveraging data analytics, financial crimes intelligence, and cross-program coordination to identify and shut down fraudulent providers
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

China Compliance Update: Anti-Corruption — Summer 2026

Chinese authorities issued the first major update to criminal bribery laws in a decade, lowered thresholds for private-sector corruption crimes, and maintained aggressive enforcement against both bribe givers and receivers. Three senior officials faced prosecution in the first half of 2026, with investigations reaching back decades and emphasizing "family-style corruption" involving relatives who exploited officials' influence for personal gain.
ChinaCriminal Law
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter