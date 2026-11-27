Florida's healthcare regulatory landscape requires lawyers and businesses to look beyond federal compliance and account for state-specific obligations. In this episode of "Florida Capital Conversations," Healthcare attorneys Shannon Hartsfield and Eddie Williams join Nate Adams and Mia McKown for the first installment of a two-part discussion on the regulations that define healthcare operations in the Sunshine State. They examine the Florida Patient Brokering Act and its potential criminal penalties, the state's healthcare privacy requirements and restrictions on where certain electronic health information can be stored. The conversation highlights why healthcare lawyers and companies operating across multiple states should consider Florida's distinct rules when developing compliance programs before entering the regional market.

This Tallahassee-based podcast series takes a look at the many different aspects of state and local government through the lens of experienced legal professionals. Hosted by attorneys Nathan Adams and Mia McKown, these candid conversations offer a seat at the table to everyone who listens.

Listen to more episodes of Florida Capital Conversations here.

Podcast Transcript+

Nathan Adams: Welcome to Holland & Knight's Florida Capital Conversations podcast series. Today, we begin a two-part series entitled Understanding Florida's Healthcare Regulatory Landscape. And our guests are Shannon Hartsfield and Eddie Williams. My name is Nathan Adams. My co-host is Mia McKown. We are so pleased that you have joined us today to consider another interesting issue bearing on state government affecting Florida business and communities. And there's none better than Shannon Hartsfield and Eddie Williams to kick off our discussion about Florida healthcare law. Let me begin by asking you both to tell us a little more about yourselves. Shannon?

Shannon Hartsfield: Thanks, Nate. I am the executive partner of the Tallahassee office of Holland & Knight. And I have been practicing in the area of healthcare law for my entire career, most of that sitting here in Tallahassee. And I am very excited to talk about some of the nuances of Florida healthcare law. I'll turn it over to Eddie.

Eddie Williams: Thanks, Shannon. Eddie Williams, I'm very happy to be here. I've been practicing in the area of healthcare law for probably over 18 years now, all of it here in Tallahassee, Florida. I'm a partner in the Tallahassee office. I'm looking forward to having this discussion on why it's very important to have our podcast relating to Florida healthcare law.

Mia McKown: Well, it's so good to be talking about this issue. I mean, we hear a lot about healthcare in the news, but specifically Florida healthcare law. Why do we need to talk about that? And why does the Tallahassee counsel, having Tallahassee counsel, matter?

Shannon Hartsfield: Healthcare is one of the largest industries in Florida. We think of Florida and we think of tourism, but healthcare is a huge part of the Florida economy, especially with people coming here to retire and needing healthcare services. And healthcare is already a heavily, heavily regulated industry at the federal level. But Florida layers on top of that its own particular requirements. And one interesting fact about Florida healthcare law is the number of different state regulatory bodies that touch healthcare operations and health law enforcement, from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, which deals largely with facility licensing and Medicaid, to the Florida Department of Health, which regulates providers, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which regulates drugs and devices, and also the state attorney general's office and prosecutors that deal with healthcare fraud. Eddie, do you want to talk a little bit about being in Tallahassee in particular and dealing with regulators in the legislature?

Eddie Williams: Yes. Being located in Tallahassee, as Shannon indicated, where a lot of these agencies are headquartered, it gives you the opportunity to interact face-to-face with the regulators and these agencies who develop the rules and regulations to enforce these, governance on these providers. So we're very unique in this aspect that we can actually set up meetings and resolve issues and speak with the regulators, again, meeting face-to-face with them. Again, also with the legislature being located here in the capital, we have the opportunity to interact with them and also assist clients with being able to assist with shaping the laws and regulations that govern those providers.

Mia McKown: One of the things, too, I don't know if you guys would agree, but that I see in my practice, that in helping clients form their policies on a nationwide basis, if they direct them to Florida's regulations, they typically fit all the other states because Florida, as Shannon mentioned, has so many different pieces and parts and regulations and due to its high regulation, if you can come meet the requirements in Florida, you're going to meet them in other states and they're going to work well on an overall basis. Have you all found that similar experience in helping clients?

Shannon Hartsfield: I would agree. I have noticed that companies that operate in many states in the healthcare area tend to want to try to align their compliance policies and procedures to more stringent state law requirements. And they think of California, they think of Texas, they think of New York. But it's very important to also think about Florida in terms of trying to design a compliance program that has a deep and broad methodology for ensuring compliance. You definitely need to look at Florida law if you're going to be operating here as well as in other states.

Nathan Adams: One of the laws that I know is pertinent in the healthcare area is the Florida Patient Brokering Act. What is that and why do national compliance programs often miss it?

Shannon Hartsfield: The Florida Patient Brokering Act looks and smells a lot like the federal Medicare, Medicaid anti-kickback statute. And over my years of practice, I've noticed that a lot of times if an arrangement in healthcare makes good business sense or good marketing sense, it potentially implicates things like the anti-kickback statute on the federal level or the Stark prohibitions relating to physician self-referrals. And in Florida, it's really important to be cognizant of the Florida Patient Brokering Act. Sometimes you'll see these arrangements carve out Medicare and Medicaid programs. So it'll be an arrangement that is designed to encourage referrals and it will say, this doesn't apply to Medicare and Medicaid. And they think that that takes care of it. But if they're going to be engaging in that arrangement in Florida, they need to think about the Florida Patient Brokering Act, which applies to any payment system, not just Medicare and Medicaid. It applies to any persons who provide anything of value or receive anything of value in exchange for the referral of patients or patronage. That patronage language is interesting because even if your arrangement is not designed to reward someone from sending patients to a potential provider or something like that, it can also implicate situations where a business-to-business transaction is trying to encourage steering a potential business one way or another in the healthcare industry. So one thing that's helpful for the Florida Patient Brokering Act is if arrangement would not violate the federal anti-kickback statute, if it would be in compliance with the federal anti-kickback statute if Medicare did apply, it is also going to be in compliance with the Florida Patient Brokering Act. So if you've got an arrangement that needs a federal anti-kickback statute safe harbor, then you're likely going to be OK under Florida law. But it's really important not to just assume that because your arrangement does not involve Medicare and Medicaid, it is going to automatically work in Florida.

Mia McKown: Shannon, sounds like a lot of ways in which you can get in trouble with this. Are there penalties? Are they serious penalties if there's a violation? Because it seems like people mistakenly think that maybe if it doesn't involve Medicare, Medicaid, they're exempt, that they could be making an honest mistake, not nefarious. So wondering, like, how serious are the penalties?

Shannon Hartsfield: It is a criminal statute, and so I'll turn it over to Eddie to kind of walk us through some of the penalties.

Eddie Williams: Sure. And again, as Shannon indicated, it is a very broad statute. And again, it applies to any type of kickback, bribe or benefit, also a split fee arrangement, that is intended to induce or reward any type of referral or patron. So a violation of the statute generally is considered a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, and it carries a mandatory $50,000 fine. And also the penalties, they do escalate with the number of patients involved in the particular transaction. A violation involving 10 to 19 patients is considered a second-degree felony, and that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison with a $100,000 fine, and if the transaction involves 20 or more patients, then it's considered a first-degree felony, and it's punishable by up to 30 years in prison and with a $500,000 fine. Also, the attorney general's office and their state attorneys, they can get involved and they may seek an injunctive relief for the particular transaction, and they can recover their investigative costs as well as attorney's fees. And it's important to understand under the Patient Brokering Act that liability can reach both the entity itself as well the individual officers, the agents, the directors and even attorneys who may be involved in advising on any type of conduct that violates the Patient Brokering Act.

Shannon Hartsfield: And on that point, I think it's an important reminder that attorneys who are sitting in a particular state and licensed in a particular state that are advising on the laws of some other state really need to proceed with caution. And in my experience, I think it is really beneficial to make sure you are consulting with an attorney licensed in whatever state your client wants to do business in.

Nathan Adams: Shannon, you mentioned earlier federal safe harbors that may apply under federal statutes and that some of them would apply in Florida as well. Tell us a little more about that.

Shannon Hartsfield: Yes, there are a number of federal safe harbors. There are safe harbors for personal services arrangements. There are safe harbors for certain kinds of discounts. There are safe harbors for particular kinds of leasing arrangements. Each safe harbor under the federal anti-kickback statute has a long list of requirements and provisions, and to meet the safe harbor and be assured of being completely safe under Florida Patient Brokering Act, you would need to completely comply with that safe harbor. However, failure to comply with one of the anti-kickback statute safe harbors does not mean your arrangement is illegal. So it really takes some in-depth analysis of a particular arrangement if it doesn't fall within a safe harbor to analyze the arrangement, determine if part of the purpose of the arrangement is to induce referrals or something like that and determine whether the federal anti-kickback statute is implicated. If it's not implicated, if it's not a violation of the federal anti-kickback statute, then you should be OK under the Florida law. But you definitely don't want to just assume that, hey, we're not violating the federal anti-kickback statute because there's no Medicare and Medicaid involved, so therefore we're fine. I really do think that the Florida Patient Brokering Act is meant to capture arrangements involving any sort of payment, any sort of health plan or payer. And so you just have to be super careful when you are doing the analysis. You definitely need to be cognizant of marketing arrangements. Management services fees, per patient fee arrangements, that might work in other states, but they potentially may not work under Florida law. So you just have to analyze it carefully.

Mia McKown: I want to shift topics just a little bit. So much of what we hear about and what everybody is focused on is protection of their data. The way our world works, you look up something and all of a sudden you're inundated with information on something that you've looked for. What about your healthcare data? Does Florida have any restrictions on how the practitioners and different healthcare-related entities store data?

Shannon Hartsfield: Yes, Florida is more stringent than HIPAA in a number of ways with respect to healthcare privacy.

Mia McKown: What is HIPAA, Shannon? I'm sure most people know by now, but they throw that word around a lot.

Shannon Hartsfield: That's right. HIPAA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. There are numerous federal privacy and security standards under HIPAA, and HIPAA is basically designed to be a floor or a minimum level of protection for health information that's held by covered entities and their business associates. Eddie, do you want to talk a little bit more about sort of the basics of HIPAA and covered entities before we launch into the Florida provisions?

Eddie Williams: Sure. Generally, on the HIPAA, as Shannon indicated, it applies to what is called covered entities, and those could be a healthcare provider that transmit protected health information electronically in connection with covered transactions under HIPAA. Also, it applies to health plans. And so companies need to understand that not only do you have the federal layer that HIPAA provides that you must comply with, which is also like a ground floor, so state law can provide more protection than what HIPAA requires. And again, you know, HIPAA has the privacy rule as well as the security rule and also the breach notification rule. So providers who will be interacting with protected health information either in paper or electronic form, they're going to have to comply with these specific rules at the federal level. And again, it's really important that you cater your HIPAA privacy and security compliance program that meets the specific design for your company. So it's not really practical for you to just take some canned policies off the shelf and apply them to your company. You really need to understand how the protected health information flows in and out of your company. You need to understand the risk and vulnerabilities to that data, so you're required to have a documented risk analysis and risk assessment and really try to address and limit the vulnerabilities to the data, to the extent that's possible. That can even include encrypting any of your electronic data. Again, HIPAA originally was designed for companies to put in place policies and implement measures that really made sense for companies, but now we're seeing, as we have more and more attacks on companies and the security of the data is becoming more at risk, the federal government is taking a significant stance against when companies have breaches and penalizing companies. So you're really now going to have to address those issues with your company and how you protect the data.

Mia McKown: So Shannon, what does Florida do? You say that it's pretty strict. So what does Florida do with health data? What kind of laws do they have?

Shannon Hartsfield: Right. Well, with respect to storage of healthcare data in particular, there's nothing in HIPAA that prohibits offshoring of protected health information. As long as you have any required business associate agreements in place, you can use offshore vendors, storage locations in other countries. There's no restriction on that. However, under Florida law, a healthcare provider that uses certified electronic health record technology must make sure that that information, if it's going to be stored off site, is only stored in the continental United States or its territories or in Canada. And this includes a third party and subcontracted computing facilities and cloud computing services, and it definitely matters where that information is physically stored.

Mia McKown: Does that mean Hawaii?

Shannon Hartsfield: That is one of the fun facts about Florida health law, is that Hawaii is not in the definition of continental United States or its territories. So I guess we can't store our health data for Floridians for the most part in Hawaii. So that is something that could potentially trip up folks that are doing business in other states.

Nathan Adams: You mentioned the word healthcare provider. Who are those entities who are covered by this particular Florida law?

Eddie Williams: Well, under the statute, a healthcare provider is defined very broadly, and it includes all the ACA-licensed providers. So you have assisted living facilities, nursing homes, healthcare clinics. So if you were obtaining a license from the Agency for Health Care Administration, you're going to be covered by this particular statute. And it also is tied into your licensing and applications or renewals. So you have to certify that you're in compliance with this statute and you're storing the patient information within, again, as Shannon indicated, the continental United States or its territories or in Canada. So that means also when the regulators come in and do an inspection or a survey, then they're going to check and maybe ask this question: Where is the patient data being stored? Also covered under the statute, the Florida professions who are licensed by the Department of Health. So that includes your physicians, your nurses, pharmacists, dentists, physical therapists and other professions, again licensed by the Department of Health. So those are the providers that are covered under this statute. And also if these providers, the other aspect of it, these providers have to be using an electronic health record system. And so if they're using that, then they're going to be covered under this act. So you have to understand, you know, where the data is stored. So you're going have to check where your electronic health record system is primarily located, the servers, the cloud storage and backup, as well as any disaster recovery environments, where they're physically located. And so they have to be located again in the continental United States, its territories like Canada. So it's going to be important for you to review your vendor contracts. So if you're using a third party for your storage or your records, you have to understand now and do some due diligence on where they're actually housing those records and make sure that they're physically located within the specific areas where you will be in compliance with this law. So again, you have to review those contracts with the vendors, and they should address where they are going to be locating these records, as well as if they're going to subcontract any services out to another third party, then they have to ensure that they can only allow them to store those records within the continental U.S. territories and Canada.

Mia McKown: Well, Shannon and Eddie, I'm about to ask you a question that's going to eliminate clients coming to you for help. You come in after the fact and have to help clean up situations when there's been a data breach or something of that nature. So what common mistakes have you seen national companies make that you can share a few things that maybe give someone some guidance that maybe they can go in and fix before they have to come to someone in Florida for guidance?

Shannon Hartsfield: One of the main things that we see is that sometimes national companies forget that Florida law does have certain provisions that are different from HIPAA, that are more stringent than HIPAA, not only the data storage issue, but another important one is the Florida restrictions on disclosure of physician information, hospital information, in many cases, without written patient authorization. Under HIPAA, you do not have to have written patient authorizations to use and disclose protected health information for treatment, payment or healthcare operations. Under Florida law, we have statutes dealing with the privacy of provider medical records and hospital records, and those laws generally allow health data to be shared freely for treatment purposes with third parties that are involved in the care and treatment of a patient. But if you need to share that data for other purposes, including payment or healthcare operations, you really need some sort of written permission from the patients. And that is something that is sometimes overlooked. And there's also a debate about what that permission needs to say, how detailed it needs to be. We have more stringent provisions covering mental health data, HIV information. So it's very important to keep in mind that if you're dealing with Florida patient information, you need to make sure that you're taking a look at what those more stringent Florida laws are with respect to your business.

Mia McKown: All I can say in Florida, if you're a healthcare provider that treats Shannon Hartsfield, you need to be aware that probably any form you have her sign is going to be redlined and she's going to give it back to you with free legal advice, and you should take it.

Shannon Hartsfield: It's kind of disheartening sometimes to go into a medical office and they ask you to sign a form that says you've received a notice of privacy practices and you have not and it's not hanging anywhere and you ask them about it and they just stare at you blankly. And that happens a lot of the time.

Nathan Adams: Thanks to Shannon Hartsfield and Eddie Williams for their informative and interesting comments about Florida healthcare law. And thanks to my co-host, Mia McKown. Most of all, thanks to you for joining us today. This is the end of part one of our two-part podcast series on understanding Florida's healthcare regulatory landscape. Please plan to join us for part two. Have a great day.