Red or blue, healthcare fraud enforcement is a priority for both parties. How and where resources are deployed, however, is where changing enforcement patterns are anticipated to emerge following the recent elections.

Hosted by Tim Reimers, Episode 2 of “Healthcare Outlook: Beyond the Midterms” examines the potential shift in priorities across the federal and state government enforcement landscape. Danielle Vrabie, partner and leader of Sheppard’s Healthcare Litigation practice, discusses what the post-midterm environment could mean for organizations participating in Medicare, Medicaid and other government healthcare programs, including potential shifts in federal and state enforcement priorities, the impact of congressional inquiries and the impact of DOJ staffing constraints on investigations.

For healthcare leaders, this discussion offers a practical look at what organizations should watch for in the coming months.