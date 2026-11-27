On November 16, 2026, the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (OCR) issued a final rule amending the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy regulations (Final Rule).1 The Final Rule serves to accomplish three principal OCR goals: (1) facilitating individuals’ access to their personal (“protected”) health information (PHI) held by HIPAA-regulated entities; (2) clarifying HIPAA covered entities’ authority to disclose PHI to social services agencies, community-based organizations, and other service providers for purposes of individual care coordination and case management; and (3) updating requirements for the Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP) that HIPAA covered entities must provide to the individuals they serve.

The Final Rule amendments take effect on January 19, 2027, and compliance with almost all of them is required by July 19, 2027.

The provisions regarding individuals’ right to access their PHI comprise the bulk of the new amendments and reflect OCR’s particular focus throughout the past decade on enabling such access, including through new digital technologies. That policy focus has driven much of OCR’s enforcement proceedings under HIPAA in recent years. A separate policy objective is reflected in the Final Rule’s clarification of covered entities’ authority to share PHI without individual authorizations for care coordination and case management purposes. As OCR explained in releasing the Final Rule, this clarification is intended to serve the health care and health-related needs of individuals in circumstances where requiring individual authorizations for PHI disclosures would interfere with the ability of individuals to access quality and effective health care.

Below we summarize the practical implications of the Final Rule for impacted entities and note key steps for them to take to ensure timely compliance.

Individual Access Rights

In order to enhance or reiterate individuals’ current right of access to their own PHI, the Final Rule:

Reduces the amount of time that HIPAA covered entities have to respond to an individual’s request for such access from the current 30-day period to “as soon as practicable” and no later than 15 calendar days after receipt. “As soon as practicable” in this context includes any period shorter than 15 calendar days that is prescribed by applicable state law for responding to an access request. Accordingly, if a state law requires responding to an access request within 10 calendar days, a covered entity that fails to comply with that law will also violate the HIPAA privacy regulations. A covered entity may, in its timely response to an access request, state that it needs additional time to provide the requested PHI, but that additional time may not exceed an additional 30 calendar days. And if a covered entity needs clarification regarding an individual’s access request, it may contact the individual to discuss it, but any such discussion will not extend the deadline for providing access.

Clarifies that individuals have the right to access their PHI that is maintained in electronic form (ePHI) through a personal health application, which is defined as “an electronic application used by an individual to access health information about that individual, which can be drawn from multiple sources,” where the information in the app is managed, shared, and controlled by or primarily for the individual. Apps that are managed by or for a covered entity, such as provider portals and business associate apps, are excluded.

Confirms that covered entities, with limited exceptions, must honor an individual’s request to have electronic copies of their PHI contained in an electronic health record sent to a person the individual designates (typically vendors who provide Individual Access Services), provided that the request is clear, conspicuous, and specific — this reiterates the information blocking restrictions contained in the 21st Century Cures Act.

Confirms that a covered entity may require (provided that it notifies individuals of the requirement) that direct and indirect access requests be made in writing, but clarifies that “in writing” means either on paper or in electronic form (such as an email, portal message, or transmission from a personal health app or network), as long as the communication documents that the individual is exercising their right of access.

Limits the fees that covered entities may charge for providing copies of PHI pursuant to access requests, specifying that the permissible “reasonable, cost-based fees” include only fees for (i) labor for copying or for preparing a summary of PHI (where the individual has agreed to receiving a summary in lieu of copies of PHI), (ii) supplies for paper copies, and (iii) postage for mailing paper copies/summaries. No fee may be charged where access is provided via in-person inspection or “internet-based” access (including automated access through a portal or app connected through an API).

Requires covered entities that charge fees for providing copies of PHI, either in response to access requests or pursuant to patient authorizations, to prepare and make available a schedule of such fees to individuals at the point of service and upon request, as well as on any website maintained by the covered entity. Each fee schedule must list standard fees for copies provided to the requesting individual or to designated third parties, and must also specify all the types of access available to individuals free of charge.

Prohibits unreasonable identity-verification measures, which are defined as measures that require an individual to spend unnecessary effort or resources when a less burdensome verification measure is available. According to OCR, “unreasonable” identity-verification measures include, but are not limited to, requiring any of the following: (i) in-person proof of identity when remote verification is practicable, (ii) a wet signature in circumstances where an electronic one would be valid, (iii) notarization of a request, (iv) submission of requests through only one electronic channel, or (v) demanding a business associate agreement from an application that is not a business associate.

Restrictions on identity-verification measures have been a sensitive issue. In a letter to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Kennedy sent a week before the Final Rule was released, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), together with 16 other health organizations, including AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, and MedStar Health, warned that if the Final Rule categorically prohibited identity-verification measures, there would be grounds to challenge the Final Rule and argued that “[p]roviders should not be placed in the untenable position of choosing between facilitating patient-directed data sharing and exercising reasonable diligence to confirm that the disclosure is authorized.” The Final Rule appears specifically designed not to impose such a categorical prohibition, banning only “unreasonable” verification requirements.

Notice of Privacy Practices Updates

In a move that relieves covered health care providers of a significant burden, the Final Rule eliminates the current requirement that providers attempt to collect from patients an acknowledgement of receipt of the provider’s Notice of Privacy Practices (NPP). At the same time, the Final Rule requires that covered entities update their NPPs by:

Amending the header to include a more lengthy prescribed statement, all in capital letters, summarizing the content of the NPP;

Describing in detail individuals’ options for accessing their PHI in accordance with the amended access requirements discussed above, including obtaining access to their PHI free of charge;

Stating that individuals have the right to discuss the NPP with a person designated by the covered entity, and providing such designated person’s name or title, telephone number, and email address.

Clarification of Permitted Disclosures for Care Coordination

The Final Rule adds an express permission for covered entities to disclose PHI, without an authorization from the individual to whom the PHI pertains, to social service agencies, community-based organizations, home or community-based service providers, and similar third parties for individual-level care coordination that constitutes treatment or health care operations. Although such disclosures are already permissible under the HIPAA privacy regulations, OCR determined that adding this express permission would help covered entities to better understand their authority to disclose PHI for these purposes and thereby enhance individuals’ ability to access quality and effective health care. In response to comments from covered entities about their potential liability for disclosing PHI without individual authorizations to organizations not regulated under HIPAA, OCR emphasized that, where the privacy regulations permit disclosure of PHI without an authorization, “a covered entity is not liable for subsequent breaches or improper use of health information by the person who receives it, including a person who is not regulated under HIPAA.”2 And OCR rejected the suggestion that the Final Rule require covered entities to enter into any special privacy-protective agreements with such organizations as a condition of receiving PHI for individual care coordination purposes, stating that such a requirement would create undue burdens and risk delaying care coordination and case management activities.3

Business Associate Agreement Amendments

Although the Final Rule includes only subtle amendments related to business associate agreements (BAA), its changes to individual access rights (in particular, shortening to 15 days the period in which a covered entity must respond to an individual’s request for access), effectively require amendment to many (if not most) existing BAAs. For example, if a covered entity relies on a vendor to store PHI, the vendor must produce the PHI quickly enough for the covered entity to provide that PHI to an individual within 15 days of the individual’s request, which may not be required under the vendor’s existing BAA. And in addition, the Final Rule provides that if a covered entity wants a business associate to provide individuals access to PHI directly (rather than providing the PHI to the covered entity to make accessible to the individual), that allocation of responsibility must be specified in the parties’ BAA.

Recognizing that effectuating BAA amendments can be very time-consuming for many covered entities (some of which have hundreds of BAAs), OCR prescribed a longer compliance date for amending BAAs than for implementing other new Final Rule requirements. Specifically, the Final Rule gives covered entities until January 18, 2028 to bring their BAAs into compliance, provided such BAAs are not renewed or modified for other reasons after January 19, 2027 (the Final Rule’s effective date).

Next Steps

In anticipation of the general July 19, 2027 compliance deadline, covered entities should consider promptly taking the following steps:

Updating and revising their NPPs.

Implementing internal processes to ensure they can respond to individual access requests within the new 15-day deadline and that they are equipped to accept and respond to access requests made through electronic channels.

Revising and making available (including posting online) updated fee schedules for providing copies of PHI in response to access requests or pursuant to individual authorizations.

And with respect to BAAs, well in advance of the January 18, 2028 deadline, covered entities will want to:

Identify and amend any business associate agreements to account for the shortened 15-day access request deadline and to clearly state which party must provide, upon an individual’s request, access to PHI maintained by the business associate.

Footnotes

1 The Final Rule was published three days later in the Federal Register. 91 Fed. Reg. 74848 (Nov. 19, 2026).

2 91 Fed. Reg. at 74922.

3 Id. at 74923