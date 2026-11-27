Written by: Vernessa Pollard, Christopher Mikson, Jay Cormier and Anisa Mohanty

On October 20, 2026, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its final Regulatory Considerations for Prescription Drug Use-Related Software (PDURS) guidance, following its draft guidance in 2023 and its proposed framework in 2018. The final guidance is intended to aid manufacturers in determining when their software application (app) content will be treated as FDA-required labeling versus promotional labeling and includes a new decision tree. The guidance is also intended to assist manufacturers in determining when an app should be referenced in a drug’s official prescribing information (PI) and what information to submit to FDA when distributing app content to end users. While the final guidance does not represent a significant change from the draft guidance, it includes fewer, more focused illustrative examples and additional definitions regarding FDA’s expectations for regulatory submissions and labeling compliance. The new decision tree provides a framework for manufacturers and developers to review existing apps and digital tools and assess their regulatory status.

This alert discusses the final guidance, including FDA’s approach to PDURS labeling, the treatment of device-connected and standalone software, and key updates from the draft guidance.

Background

PDURS is software that is disseminated by or on behalf of a drug manufacturer and produces an “end-user output” (i.e., material or content) that supplements, explains, or is otherwise textually related to the manufacturer’s drug product. Depending on its functions and intended use, certain PDURS may also be concurrently regulated as a device, requiring clearance or approval through FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. The guidance expressly states that it does not address whether a PDURS product constitutes a medical device.

The guidance focuses on two categories of software outputs disseminated for use with a prescription drug product or drug-device combination product: (i) software connected to a medical device, or device-connected PDURS, which relies on data from a device or device constituent part, and (ii) standalone apps, or standalone software functions, which rely on user-entered data.

FDA-required labeling is labeling, such as the PI, that is reviewed and approved by FDA as part of a marketing application or supplemental application. Promotional labeling is all other labeling. Apps connected to a medical device should be described in a drug’s required labeling. Most standalone companion apps and their content will be considered promotional labeling (i.e., should not be included in FDA-required labeling) unless the manufacturer can demonstrate that the app is essential for the safe and effective use of the drug or provides a meaningful clinical benefit. Where the app is essential for safe and effective use or provides a meaningful clinical benefit, FDA will need to review and approve the labeling as well as certain post-approval changes to end-user output.

FDA uses three factors to assess whether end-user output should be treated as FDA-required labeling or promotional labeling and whether and how the function should be described in required labeling:

Whether the PDURS is essential to the safe and effective use of the product





Whether evidence provided by the sponsor demonstrates a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome when the PDURS is used with the drug





Whether the PDURS relies on data from a device or device constituent part

Where PDURS relies on data from a device or device constituent part, FDA will assess whether the PDURS accurately and reliably provides the data, performs analyses (as applicable), and displays the end-user output. Manufacturers should provide support explaining why a software function is not expected to result in medication errors (e.g., inappropriate dosing) when used with a combination product.

Updates in the final guidance

FDA clarifies that “by or on behalf” of the manufacturer includes situations in which a drug company or a software developer working under an agreement with the drug manufacturer is responsible for distributing or directing end users to the software. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and software developers who enter into collaboration agreements or other arrangements to develop patient, healthcare provider, or caregiver software may wish to consider the PDURS status of the software, regulatory responsibilities, milestone payments associated with FDA submission timelines, and related compliance obligations.

The final guidance retains the concept that PDURS includes software user output that is “otherwise textually related” to the manufacturer’s drug. This aspect of PDURS has led to ambiguity as to whether certain disease-awareness or patient-support apps meet the definition of PDURS. While FDA clarifies that user output that is “entirely disease-state focused” would not be considered PDURS, the guidance leaves open what categories of information may be considered “otherwise textually related” to a prescription drug product. FDA also expanded its discussion of the Supreme Court decision on labeling in Kordel v. United States, emphasizing the consideration of the “transaction in its entirety” and the level of functional integration between the information disseminated and the drug product itself when determining whether information constitutes labeling.

FDA also changed the examples provided in the draft guidance to focus more specifically on describing a device constituent part and associated device-connected software in the PI and on describing a standalone PDURS function in the PI when FDA determines that there is evidence demonstrating a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome. In general, the PI should describe device-connected software functions in the “HOW SUPPLIED/STORAGE AND HANDLING” section. However, where FDA determines that manufacturer-provided evidence demonstrates that use of the PDURS results in a meaningful improvement in a clinical outcome, information about the PDURS may be appropriate for inclusion in the “CLINICAL STUDIES” section of the PI. FDA also clarified that promotional labeling should not be included in the PI. The final guidance expressly recognizes real-world evidence among the evidence that may support the inclusion of information regarding the use of PDURS in the PI.

PDURS that constitutes promotional labeling must be submitted to FDA at the time of initial dissemination via Form FDA 2253, Transmittal of Advertisements and Promotional Labeling for Drugs and Biologics for Human Use (Form FDA 2253). FDA reiterated that software updates that do not change the content of previously submitted end-user output do not require submission of a new Form FDA 2253. FDA intends to focus its review on issues that could affect the safe and effective use of the drug and indicated that it may issue additional guidance regarding changes or updates to end-user output based on additional agency experience.

The final PDURS guidance reflects nearly a decade of regulatory consideration regarding the increasing integration of software and technology in drug development and patient clinical outcomes. As drug manufacturers consider PDURS and other software solutions in connection with new indications for commercial drug products, the identification and support of rare-disease populations, and patient-support programs, clinical evidence development, regulatory pathways for software, and labeling and promotional compliance remain relevant considerations.