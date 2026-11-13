Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

STB Signals Stronger Federal Preemption Protections For Railroads: What California Public Agencies And Utilities Need To Know

Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Contributor
Nossaman LLP

Nossaman LLP

Our clients and our people are what define Nossaman. Our clients provide us with opportunities to...

View firm profile
Explore more from Nossaman LLP

California public agencies and utilities routinely need rights across railroad corridors to construct water and sewer pipelines, electric transmission and distribution facilities, drainage improvements, roads, and other infrastructure.

United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Bradford B. Kuhn
Bradford B. Kuhn
Author LinkedIn connections

California public agencies and utilities routinely need rights across railroad corridors to construct water and sewer pipelines, electric transmission and distribution facilities, drainage improvements, roads, and other infrastructure.

Railroads routinely resist granting any permanent easement rights and typically limit crossings to revocable licenses that can be terminated. This presents a dilemma for public infrastructure projects, and eminent domain may seem like the next step. But railroads enjoy certain federal protections that can sometimes overcome state condemnation authority.

A new Surface Transportation Board (STB) policy statement underscores the need to evaluate federal preemption early—before finalizing the alignment, drafting the easement, or adopting a resolution of necessity.

On November 9, 2026, the STB’s Policy Statement on Jurisdiction and Preemption Under the ICC Termination Act, Docket No. EP 791, became final. Published at 91 Fed. Reg. 70956 (Nov. 9, 2026), the statement consolidates precedent and signals closer scrutiny of government actions that impact or burden rail service. While it is a nonbinding policy statement, its analysis has significant implications for infrastructure acquisition planning.

  • Federal preemption can limit condemnation authority

The Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995 (ICCTA) grants the STB exclusive jurisdiction over transportation by rail carriers. Federal preemption can therefore bar state and local actions—including condemnation actions—that prevent or unreasonably interfere with railroad transportation. Any exclusive easement or fee acquisition that would displace railroad use is categorically preempted. However, what about limited, non-exclusive easement crossings that can co-exist with railroad operations? The STB’s statement discusses stronger arguments for categorical preemption of exclusive takings of railroad rights-of-way, while recognizing that routine, non-exclusive crossings may require a fact-specific analysis. The Board expressly leaves individual outcomes open.

  • A nonexclusive easement is not automatically safe

Courts have typically analyzed non-exclusive crossing disputes as requiring an as-applied inquiry into interference with railroad transportation. Ordinary non-exclusive road, wire, and sewer crossings may avoid preemption where they do not impede operations or create undue safety risks. However, a perpetual easement condemnation may be preempted where it would materially alter the railroad’s control of its right-of-way. For public agencies and utilities seeking to acquire easement rights in a railroad corridor, the practical question is not merely whether the instrument is called an easement: it is whether its location, duration, exclusivity, access rights, maintenance provisions, and construction obligations are compatible with present and reasonably anticipated railroad transportation.

  • California law imposes its own requirements

California’s Eminent Domain Law independently regulates condemnation of property already devoted to a public use. Code of Civil Procedure section 1240.510 permits acquisition for a compatible joint use if the proposed use will not unreasonably interfere with or impair the existing or reasonably anticipated public use. The complaint—and resolution of necessity, when required—must specifically invoke that provision. Where the proposed acquisition would displace an existing public use, section 1240.610 applies the “more necessary public use” framework. Section 1240.630 addresses circumstances in which the existing user may continue its use following such a taking. These state-law provisions cannot override ICCTA preemption; a condemnor must satisfy both applicable California requirements and federal law.

A particularly instructive California decision is SFPP, L.P. v. Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Co., 121 Cal.App.4th 452 (2004). A pipeline operator sought to condemn an easement within a railroad right-of-way. The court denied the condemnation action under California’s public necessity requirements based on evidence that the proposed pipeline location conflicted with a planned second track, maintenance needs, and safe railroad operations.

California Public Utilities Code sections 1201 and 1202 add another layer for crossings subject to California Public Utilities Commission jurisdiction. Securing a property right and obtaining necessary crossing authorization are separate issues.

  • What should public agencies and utilities do if they need to install improvements within a railroad corridor?
  1. Investigate the railroad’s interest and operations. Obtain title documents, maps, licenses, track diagrams, and information about current operations. Determine whether the corridor is active, inactive, or subject to a formal federal abandonment process. Mere non-use does not necessarily establish abandonment.
  2. Design for co-existence. Evaluate alternatives that avoid railroad property, then favor a narrowly defined, non-exclusive crossing or easement where feasible. Avoid unnecessarily broad rights to exclude the railroad, occupy surface areas, restrict track relocation, or prevent future rail expansion.
  3. Build the engineering record before litigation. Document horizontal and vertical clearances, construction methods, access, maintenance, and reasonably foreseeable future track improvements. Have qualified engineers address asserted conflicts directly. The record may determine whether the taking is defensible.
  4. Negotiate the full operating agreement, not just compensation. Railroad agreements often address flagging, work windows, insurance, indemnity, inspection, relocation, maintenance, and restoration. Agencies should evaluate the cost and scheduling effects of these provisions against the risks of a preemption challenge. An easement can preserve durable property rights while an accompanying agreement governs construction and operations.
  5. Coordinate the state-law and federal analyses. Before adopting a resolution of necessity, determine the condemnor’s statutory authority, the applicable provisions of Code of Civil Procedure sections 1240.510 or 1240.610, and the evidence supporting project necessity and location. Separately assess ICCTA preemption and any CPUC crossing approval.
  6. Consider early STB guidance for high-risk disputes. If a railroad claims that a proposed taking would displace rail transportation or compromise safety, counsel should consider whether an STB declaratory order or other appropriate federal process could clarify jurisdiction before substantial condemnation expenses are incurred. The proper forum and sequencing will depend on the dispute.
  • The takeaway

The STB’s November 9 policy statement strengthens the warning against treating railroad property like ordinary right-of-way. It does not establish that every railroad crossing or utility easement is prohibited. Instead, it reinforces a distinction with major practical consequences: an exclusive taking that displaces railroad use is substantially more vulnerable than a carefully engineered, non-exclusive easement that allows rail operations to continue.

For California agencies and utilities, the best strategy is to investigate railroad use early, select the least disruptive feasible property interest, develop an operationally credible engineering record, and evaluate state condemnation law and federal preemption together. Those steps can improve negotiations—and preserve options if condemnation ultimately becomes necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

California Contractors Get A Much-Needed Break: SB 342 Softens The Harsh Consequences Of Contractor License Lapses

Imagine completing a multimillion-dollar project, performing quality work, paying your subcontractors, and satisfying the owner, only to discover that a temporary contractor license lapse could prevent you from recovering payment for that work or pursuing claims for extra work. For decades, that was the reality under California Business and Professions Code section 7031.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Article

Governor Newsom Signs Key Housing Bills Into Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed multiple state housing bills into law that will take effect January 1, 2027, introducing significant changes to housing development regulations across the state. These new laws establish streamlined ministerial approval processes for various housing types, from high-density transit hub projects in major cities to townhomes and factory-built housing, while also reforming ADU regulations, permit processing requirements, and density bonus provisions. Will these legis
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Article

More For The Missing-Middle: SB 1116 Expands Starter Home Revitalization Act (SB 684/1123)

California's Starter Home Revitalization Act receives significant enhancements through Senate Bill 1116, expanding site eligibility criteria, limiting local zoning restrictions, and invalidating certain private deed covenants to accelerate small-lot residential subdivisions. The legislation introduces streamlined 60-day ministerial approvals while establishing new rules for lot size averaging, height restrictions, and concurrent permit processing that fundamentally reshape the pathway for starter home devel
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Article

New York City Rent Freeze Faces Legal Challenge As Court Considers Landlords’ Claims

Landlords of rent stabilized buildings in New York City have filed a lawsuit challenging the rent freeze passed by the Rent Guidelines Board, questioning the Board's independence and data integrity. With operating costs rising 31% over five years while the Board voted 7-1 for a freeze affecting 1 million apartments, the case raises critical questions about the balance between tenant protection and landlord viability.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

New Florida Law Adds Licensing Risk To Contractor/Subcontractor Payment Disputes

Florida's new Section 489.1295 establishes licensing consequences for contractors who fail to timely pay subcontractors and suppliers, effective July 1, 2026. The statute creates disciplinary exposure for knowingly or willfully withholding payment, though it includes important exceptions for bona fide disputes and contractual payment terms. Contractors must now navigate potential license sanctions including fines up to $10,000, suspension, or revocation when payment disputes arise.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Peckar & Abramson, P.C.
Peckar & Abramson, P.C.
Article

Residential Vacancy Tax Preempted By State Law

A California Court of Appeal has invalidated San Francisco's Empty Homes Tax, ruling that the Ellis Act—which protects property owners' right to exit the rental market—also shields them from being forced to enter it through vacancy taxation. This landmark decision raises critical questions about the viability of similar residential vacancy taxes that other California municipalities have enacted or are considering as housing policy tools.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Article

Court Finds ‘Occurrence’ Language Ambiguous, Reviving Church’s Coverage Claim For Abuse Settlement

A Tenth Circuit decision examines whether a church's alleged failure to prevent multiple instances of sexual abuse by one perpetrator constitutes a single insurance "occurrence" or multiple occurrences, with significant implications for coverage limits and settlement aggregation. The court found the policy definitions ambiguous and ruled in favor of the church's interpretation that repeated exposure to dangerous conditions could constitute one occurrence.
United StatesInsurance
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Article

Compliance Notes - Vol. 7, Issue 22

The Federal Election Commission's electronic filing system was compromised by a cyberattack just days before the 2026 midterm elections, preventing mandatory campaign finance disclosures. Meanwhile, state-level developments include Arizona's Supreme Court limiting the Clean Elections Commission's authority, Washington suspending candidate self-funding restrictions, and Tennessee pursuing legal action against former candidates for unpaid ethics fines.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Article

Compliance Notes - Vol. 7, Issue 21

Elon Musk settles class-action lawsuits over his controversial $1 million daily giveaway during the 2024 election, while courts across multiple states grapple with fundamental questions about campaign finance authority, judicial ballot designations, and the FCC's role in regulating political advertising rates. These developments highlight ongoing tensions between election integrity, administrative authority, and constitutional protections in the American electoral system.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Article

Temporary Construction Easements: Should Condemning Entities Seek Exclusive Or Shared Use?

When acquiring temporary construction easements for infrastructure projects, condemning entities face a critical decision: should they require exclusive control of the work area or allow property owners to maintain shared access? This analysis examines the practical considerations, cost implications, and safety factors that influence whether exclusive or non-exclusive use best serves both construction needs and property owner interests.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Article

Legislation Regulating Electricity Rates For Data Centers In California Heads To The Governor’s Desk

The California Legislature passed SB 886 (Padilla), the California Technology Innovation and Ratepayer Protection Act, which requires the California Public Utilities Commission (Commission) to adopt new tariffs and update existing electric rules to ensure that electric utility costs for serving data centers are not shifted to ratepayers. Governor Newsom has until the end of September to sign or veto this bill and the accompanying data center power regulation bill, AB 2383 (Zbur).
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP
Article

California’s AI Boom Has A Real Estate Problem: Where Does All The New Power Infrastructure Go?

California's rapid expansion of data centers to support AI and other technologies has created an unexpected challenge: finding suitable locations for the massive electrical infrastructure needed to power these facilities. While the California Independent System Operator has approved new processes to accelerate connections for large electricity users, the real estate and right-of-way issues surrounding substations, transmission lines...
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Nossaman LLP
Nossaman LLP