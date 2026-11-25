Part 3: Making intent clear, and bringing counsel in early

Most LOIs labeled “nonbinding” are, in fact, nonbinding, but not because of the label. Whether an LOI binds the parties depends on what it says and what the parties do, and the rules vary by state.

Part 1 and Part 2 of this series focused on the business value of a well-negotiated LOI. This final post covers two ways to protect that value: being deliberate about what is and is not binding, and getting brokers and counsel working together earlier.

The Title Alone Does Not Decide It

Courts generally look at the wording of the document, the parties’ intent, how complete the terms are, and the surrounding circumstances, not just whether the label “nonbinding” is featured at the top of the page.

Leaving intent to inference often invites disputes. If the parties intend the proposed lease terms to remain nonbinding until a definitive lease is signed, a well-drafted LOI will clearly and expressly state this, and will identify any provisions intended to bind immediately. Clear drafting helps avoid disputes over whether the LOI merely records a negotiating baseline or creates obligations before the lease is executed.

What a Clear LOI Typically Does

Clearly states whether the parties intend to be bound before a lease is signed and, if so, by which provisions.

whether the parties intend to be bound before a lease is signed and, if so, by which provisions. Separates binding from nonbinding terms. For example, confidentiality or exclusivity may be meant to bind now; the proposed lease terms usually are not.

For example, confidentiality or exclusivity may be meant to bind now; the proposed lease terms usually are not. Addresses approvals and good faith, by noting any required approvals (lender, board, ownership) and whether the parties intend an obligation to negotiate in good faith.

by noting any required approvals (lender, board, ownership) and whether the parties intend an obligation to negotiate in good faith. Accounts for conduct, not just the document. Early access, payments, or moving in can undercut the position that no lease exists yet. These steps are best handled deliberately, not informally.

These cautions matter, but they are not the main reason to negotiate a strong LOI. Its value does not depend on the proposed lease terms being enforceable.

Brokers and Counsel: Better Together, Earlier

A good tenant broker brings market knowledge, alternatives, and a sense of what economics are achievable. Counsel brings a different view: how those business points will read in the lease, and where a simple-sounding term leaves a real question open.

Involving counsel early should strengthen the broker’s work, not replace it. A short, targeted review before the LOI is signed can catch gaps, clear up ambiguities, and protect the concessions the broker worked hard to get.

The Series Takeaway

A focused LOI gives everyone a clear baseline, surfaces disagreements while there is still time to walk away, and gives lease counsel a strong basis to carry the business deal into the final lease.

The goal is not to negotiate the lease twice. It is to settle the decisions that drive the lease once, before the parties spend time and fees debating a draft built on different assumptions.

GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.