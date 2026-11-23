Power, equipment and customer commitments rarely move on the same timeline. Understanding and preparing for those dependencies is critical to managing the risks for owners and developers.

Schedule, capacity and performance commit ments often come before all of the pieces needed to meet them are in place. Owners and developers therefore need to understand where risk sits, plan for contingencies, and consider which risks can reasonably be passed through as the project’s power, construction and procure ment arrangements take shape.

Those decisions must also account for cir cumstances that may change over the life of the project, including laws and regulatory requirements affecting sourcing, imports and project economics. Long equipment lead times may also require owners and develop ers to reserve or procure major equipment before the EPC contractor or other builder is selected, requiring early procurement decisions to anticipate a project structure that is still taking shape. At the same time, contracts for equipment and construction need to preserve the protections and flexibility that current or future customers, owners and capital providers may require.

The challenge is not eliminating uncertainty at the outset, but anticipating it and structuring the project’s commitments so the pieces can ulti mately work together.

A Power Plan Needs More Than an Expected Interconnection Date

For a data center, anticipated power avail ability can drive virtu ally every other element of the development plan. Owners and devel opers should understand how much capacity is expected, when, what must occur before it becomes available and whether it will arrive all at once or in phases.

They also need to plan for the equipment required to connect. Transformers and other critical electrical equipment have their own pro curement timelines, making sourcing strategy part of the power plan.

Alternative or interim generation requires the same advance planning. Onsite generation can provide flexibility if utility capacity is delayed or arrives in phases, but Plan B may need to advance alongside Plan A rather than wait until an interconnection delay becomes clear. Generators, turbines, switchgear and related equipment can have significant lead times. Securing equipment that meets the project’s design and performance requirements may also require reserving manufacturing capacity and committing capital years before the equipment is needed onsite. Early reservation or procure ment agreements should also make the conse quences of a change in direction clear, including cancellation rights, termination charges and the treatment of amounts already paid.

That timing can also change the owner’s tradi tional role in procurement. An owner or developer that might ordinarily look to its EPC contractor or other builder to procure major capital equipment may need to reserve or purchase that equipment before the construction team is selected or its scope is fully defined. Those early agreements therefore need to preserve flexibility for the equip ment to be incorporated into the eventual project structure, including appropriate assignment rights, technical and performance requirements, war ranties and coordination with the contractor ulti mately responsible for installation and integration.

Those early commitments also need to be con sidered in light of present and future customer and capital-provider requirements, so that the project preserves the rights and flexibility it may need as those arrangements take shape.

Customer Commitments Can Set the Risk Allocation for the Rest of the Project

Customer commitments are often made before the project’s EPC, equipment supply and other major project agreements are fully negotiated. When an owner or developer commits to a capacity date, availability standard, performance requirement or delay remedy, it may be accepting risk before knowing how much can ultimately be passed through.

The customer arrangement should be negoti ated with the downstream contracting strategy in mind. If capacity must be available by a date cer tain, what schedule protection will the owner or developer need from its EPC contractor and criti cal equipment suppliers? Which delays should excuse performance?If the customer has rem edies for delay or underperformance, the owner should consider whether corresponding sched ule commitments, performance guarantees, liq uidated damages, indemnities or performance security can reasonably be obtained down stream, and whether liability caps or other limi tations will leave meaningful exposure with the owner.Even where the same underlying risk is addressed downstream, differences in timing, remedies, liability limitations or the creditworthi ness of the responsible counterparty can leave the owner with exposure.

Not every obligation can or should be per fectly passed through. Owners and developers should understand what can reasonably be allocated downstream and where exposure is likely to remain.

Manage Equipment From Manufacturing Slot Through Installation

Equipment procurement involves more than securing a manufacturing slot and delivery date. Owners and developers need to consider where critical components are sourced, importation and customs, delivery, storage and installation, and how cost and schedule risk are allocated.

Equipment arriving late is an obvious concern, but early delivery can create problems too. If the project cannot accept equipment on schedule, can the supplier store it, and at what cost? Does payment nevertheless become due? Supply agreements should address title and risk of loss, insurance, preservation requirements, war ranty commencement and additional transpor tation, handling and damage risk if equipment must be moved to third-party storage. Where substantial payments are made before delivery, owners should also consider what rights or security interests they have in the equipment and how those rights may be affected while equipment remains with the manufacturer or in storage.

International sourcing presents additional risks. Owners and developers should understand where critical components originate, who is responsible for importation and customs clear ance, and how tariffs, duties, customs delays, sanctions, import restrictions and changes in law are allocated. A domestic supplier or pack ager does not necessarily mean every critical component is domestically sourced.

Anticipating and allocating these risks in advance is key. Some issues, such as storage and its related costs and responsibilities, can be addressed specifically, while clear change-in-law, schedule-relief and change-order provisions can provide a framework for addressing less predict able cost and schedule impacts.

Build for the Next Owner or Capital Provider, Not Just Today’s Deal

Committing substantial capital to equipment and construction early in development makes it important to think beyond the project’s immedi ate needs. Contracts should address today’s requirements while preserving the rights and flexibility the project may need if ownership, financing or other project arrangements change.

Tax incentives are one example. If project economics depend on enhanced clean-energy tax credits, applicable labor and compliance requirements may need to be incorporated into construction contracts from the outset. Required subcontractor flow-downs, recordkeeping and supporting documentation are easier to address before work begins than to reconstruct during a financing, investment or sale.

Construction and equipment agreements should also anticipate potential financing or own ership changes through assignment and consent rights, lien waivers and subordination, lender cure or step-in rights, access to project records and, where appropriate, performance bonds, let ters of credit, parent guarantees or other per formance security. Waiting until a financing or sale is imminent may leave an owner request ing amendments from counterparties with addi tional leverage.

The goal is to preserve flexibility without unnec essarily limiting the project’s future financing or transaction options.

Planning for What Comes Next

Owners and developers cannot eliminate every uncertainty before development begins, nor can they wait for every project timeline to align before making commitments. Project agreements may be negotiated at different times and with different counterparties, but ultimately they have to func tion together. Understanding those dependencies, preserving flexibility where possible and planning for the risks that cannot be passed through can give owners more options before a problem in one part of the project becomes a schedule, cost or customer issue somewhere else.

Originally published by Texas Lawyer.