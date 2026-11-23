A city that fails to process a ministerial housing application as state law requires can be liable in damages to the project applicant. That is the holding of Wei Shi v. City of Palos Verdes Estates (Oct. 23, 2026, B350195), a published decision from the Second District Court of Appeal.

Over the past decade, the Legislature has responded to the statewide housing crisis with a growing set of ministerial streamlining housing laws, including the State Accessory Dwelling Unit (“ADU”) Law, SB 35 (2017), SB 9 (2021), AB 2011 (2022), SB 4 (2023), and SB 684 (2023). Each removes local discretion and sets firm processing deadlines. Yet cities continue to assert discretion and inject delay into approval processes the Legislature made ministerial and time-bound. The practical remedy has been a writ of mandate, which can be effective to compel action going forward, but offers nothing for the cost of delay already suffered. Wei Shi makes clear that unlawful delay can now carry a price tag—damages for the applicant.

The Decision

A homeowner applied to the City of Palos Verdes Estates for an ADU permit in 2020. State ADU Law requires the City to approve the permit ministerially within 60 days of a complete application that complies with objective standards. Instead, the City allegedly demanded a conditional use permit, discretionary review, and homeowners’ association design approval. The City did not issue the permit until 2023.

The homeowner sued the City for damages (claiming more than one million dollars) caused by the delay. The homeowner relied on Government Code section 815.6, which makes a public entity liable for injuries caused by its failure to discharge a “mandatory duty imposed by an enactment designed to protect against the risk of a particular kind of injury.” The trial court sustained the City’s demurrer on the grounds that the homeowner failed to sufficiently allege a cause of action under section 815.6. The Court of Appeal reversed, holding that the State ADU Law imposes a mandatory duty to promptly and ministerially consider and approve permits, and that applicants are the law’s direct and intended beneficiaries, not incidental ones. Thus, the homeowner properly stated a cause of action under section 815.6. The court also rejected the City’s argument that State ADU Law contains no damages remedy, noting that section 815.6 supplies the private right of action.

Why It Matters

Wei Shi addressed only the State ADU Law, but its reasoning is not State ADU Law specific. The court’s logic—a statute that commands ministerial approval of an application on a fixed timeline imposes a mandatory duty for the benefit of the applicant—should apply with equal force to the other ministerial streamlining housing laws, most of which share the same basic purpose as the State ADU Law. That is, they are designed to protect against the same particular kind of injury: delay in the approval of an applicant’s efforts to build new housing.

For project applicants, the practical implications are significant. While a writ petition can compel a city to act, that does nothing to account for the delay already incurred before turning to litigation and inevitably incurred in the course of litigation. The prospect of paying for damages caused by unlawful delay, at a minimum, changes the calculus for a city accused of violating mandatory duties. Wei Shi makes clear that violating mandatory housing streamlining laws may now carry a price.