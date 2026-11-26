The growing value of automotive dealership real estate is changing how buyers and sellers approach transactions. In this episode of "Real Estate Law Unlocked," Automotive Retail and Dealerships Practice Co-Leader Stephen Dietrich talks with Real Estate attorney Kyla Baker about the property considerations involved in buying, selling, leasing and developing dealerships. Their conversation covers the increasing use of leasing and sale-leaseback arrangements, how manufacturer branding and facility requirements affect real estate decisions and how surveys, environmental reviews, zoning approvals and lease assignments shape deal timelines. They also explain how transactions involving multiple dealerships often encompass numerous properties, consultants and regulatory issues beyond standard transactional matters.

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Podcast Transcript

Stephen Dietrich: Hello, all. Welcome to this episode of H&K Real Estate Law Unlocked podcast. Today, we're going to be talking about automotive retail and dealerships. I'm Stephen Dietrich. I sit in our Denver office, and I head up our auto dealership practice, which is a practice that works with auto dealerships and investors across the country, helping them buy, sell their dealerships, find money for them and, importantly for this particular podcast, all the fun real estate that's involved with the dealerships. My partner in crime today is Kyla Baker, who's in our Atlanta office, and I'll let her introduce herself, and we'll get started.

Kyla Baker: Hi, I'm Kyla Baker. I sit in the Atlanta office of Holland & Knight. My practice is real estate-focused. Most of my practice is retail, office and industrial and, in particular for the purpose of this episode, I do a large amount of automotive transactions, both in the M&A context and then buy, sell, leasing and new development of dealerships.

Thanks for joining us. Stephen, to kick us off, what can you share about the latest trends in real estate in the automotive space?

Stephen Dietrich: I don't know if the podcast has enough time to cover all those trends, but what I will say is that real estate continues to be a significant asset in these transactions. So, the importance of real estate just continues to grow regardless, really, of the location of the dealership. So, that trend continues. The other thing that I think is really interesting is a trend in the transactions that we're looking at, that there used to be just this hardcore rule that the buyer would always want to buy the real estate. That is changing, given the value of the real estate and the value of the dealership transactions as a whole. Real estate is being looked at as much more of an asset. So, we're seeing folks look at sale-leaseback transactions, leasing directly to the buyer, any number of creative solutions as we go forward. And then, I know we're going to talk about this in a bit, but one of the ongoing trends is how to handle the manufacturer demands for real estate development or relocation as they look to drive their brand recognition and location, and the dealers have to balance the cost of that compliance or those requests by the manufacturer as we go forward. So, as an overall concept, just the importance of the real estate and all the different pieces continues to grow in the dealership environment.

And Kyla, I want to ask you a couple of questions. And I know that you have a very broad real estate expertise, and you've been working with us for some period of time, and we finally brought you over to the dark side, so I think you do a ton of work in the auto space, which is great. We can't do a deal without [a] quality real estate practice because every dealership, as you may know, has real estate. They're located somewhere. Could you talk a little bit about the trends and unique aspects from your broader understanding of the retail environment? When you got into the auto space, what do you find unique and either entertaining or intriguing in this space from your perspective?

Kyla Baker: Sure. Like you mentioned, I think one of the drivers of the differences of automotive real estate is the manufacturer relationship. When it comes to leasing, which, as you mentioned, we're seeing more and more of, the manufacturer's will is really important to consider when negotiating a lease. That relates to several things, first being the manufacturer's requirements as far as whether that piece of real estate will satisfy their branding requirements. And so, when we negotiate a lease, we try to make sure that we understand the status of the manufacturer's perspective of the real estate. And if we're unsure, try to incorporate, to the extent possible, some sort of termination right or relocation right if it's appropriate. The other thing that we see a lot in the leasing negotiations is acknowledgment that the manufacturer may require upgrades to the facility to meet branding requirements. And so, we often find that we'll negotiate a term that, in addition to cosmetic-type alterations to the site, that the landlord will automatically approve any requirements of the manufacturer. And then, lastly, [what] I want to touch on is that the manufacturers want to make sure that the site is going to be used for that dealership for probably a minimum of five years, as they're making sure that they're covering different geographic areas appropriately.

Stephen Dietrich: Yeah, that's one of the interesting things I realized when I've been doing some work on the real estate side of things, is the manufacturers really want to try to lock up their property, or at a minimum, I thought they just wanted to control the brand that was there. But one of the interesting things I found about the minimum five-year length of term, which seems to be, it's not a law, it's sort of a rule of thumb that's out there, is they really want to give the operator an opportunity to actually develop it because they're approving this individual to operate the dealership, and they want to make sure that that real estate is not going to go away. So, I found it interesting that it wasn't just to have their brand there. They actually did, historically, want to make sure that the dealer was going to have the real property to develop their business and other aspects. So, it's an interesting little nuance that I found out there.

The next thing I thought might make some sense to talk a little bit about is the importance of the diligence process on the transaction. And the reason this is really important to me and, I think, very interesting from the real estate perspective, and I know when you and I started to work together, the diligence process for you and the real estate was what it was. All those fun things and all the time that that took in the M&A environment, and you've got corporate folks who don't really understand all the time how real estate impacts that. That's a significant curveball to the pacing and other things that we are used to on the M&A side of the world, to suddenly have the real estate timing really impact that. And I know oftentimes the real estate will actually drive the timing on this. And so, I think it's really important to talk about those aspects and the unique pieces in this industry, how diligence can really impact the deal as a whole.

Kyla Baker: You're absolutely right. And specifically, I think the surveys, and probably the bigger driver is environmental reports. Surveys take probably three weeks to a month to get, and that can vary depending on the jurisdiction. And a lot of times, some of the places where we have these dealerships, they're not in the metro area. It takes some time to coordinate site visits and things. And then, on environmental, you know, you're looking probably at a similar timeline to get Phase I environmental reports, which are required in order to get federal statutory immunity as a bona fide purchaser. And what we find, as you know, Stephen, is that a lot of consultants will require Phase IIs. Some of them might be because they see some staining that looks like there might be some contamination, but we also sometimes have consultants recommending them, you know, purely based on the historical use as an automotive dealer, acknowledging that there's definitely gasoline and other types of hazardous materials handled on the site. And so, getting Phase II reports done, estimates for costs of any sort of remediation that may be necessary. Hopefully none, but we have to prepare just in case. And all that process can take 60 to 90 days. And so, it is unfortunate that we're kind of at the whims of the consultants on this, but that's why we've got some great relationships. And so, we try to be able to do it as quickly as we can, but it is an important part of the process and understanding the operating costs of the facility, especially if there's environmental contamination.

The other thing, besides those surveys, that can be a big driver is zoning compliance. So, getting zoning reports and timely responses from governmental entities can also take a long time, especially if a municipality is kind of more remote. The automotive use itself can also have a little bit of challenges to get municipal responses because it's not just use as an automotive dealership that we're looking at. A lot of times, dealerships have their outside storage of inventory, is sometimes a separate type of permit or variance or special use requirements might apply. And then also, the certificates of occupancy being transferred in connection with the sale of a business can sometimes cause some hiccups. There might be requirements for on-site inspections to transfer the business. And so, that can also create some hurdles timing-wise.

And then, lastly, and this is just typical of most real estate transactions when you're dealing with leases, but having landlords involved that you need to get assignments of the third-party leases, that can create hiccups because, a lot of times, the leases that we see on retail automotive sites are not as detailed as you might find, such as a shopping center. And so, a lot of times, they don't have the exceptions for sales of business in the assignment provision itself, and so we have to negotiate with the landlord, and sometimes that can be very smooth, and sometimes it can be very rocky. But that is definitely a driver as far as timing. Have any other thoughts on that?

Stephen Dietrich: What's interesting to me is all of these pieces, as the deals, as you know, that we're working on, are tending to get larger. And what I think is a unique piece of this particular industry is the business, is if you have one dealership, you have one piece of property, theoretically. As the number of dealerships grow in a transaction, it's like an exponential growth of the real estate project management function. So, you're not talking about one consultant. You may be talking about one consultant with two different locations or other aspects. And oftentimes, there's not just one piece of property. The number of times where you say we've got one dealership, but it turns that they've got five pieces of property from some bizarre assemblage or they have off-site parking somewhere. Those aspects really impact, again, the timing side of it and getting ahead of this diligence process.

And I know that that's been some fun challenges as you and I got to know each other over the last three, four, five years and doing a bunch of this stuff because it impacts each one of the pieces you just spoke about: the environmental, the survey, the zoning, all of those issues, which isn't typical. Let's say you're doing a hundred-million-dollar deal in a different industry in an M&A. The real estate component may be one piece of real estate because it's a factory or office building or something of that sort. And I'm not saying there's not complicated issues, but what adds, I think, some complexity and struggle in the retail auto space is the fact that if I come to you and say, hey, we're going to buy six dealerships, you're probably about to throw up because you're like, oh great, that means I probably have about 12 to 15 parcels of real property that you have to deal with, you know, on a going-forward basis. So, that's something, as you were talking, that struck me that I hadn't really thought about as a, probably, significant nuance to this space. As we look to finish up, anything else that you thought of while we were talking that we hadn't thought about as we prepared for this that we should talk about?

Kyla Baker: I think that about covers it, Stephen. Thanks so much for the time today, and thank you to you all for listening and joining the H&K Real Estate Law Unlocked podcast.