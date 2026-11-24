Key Takeaways

Liquidated damages clauses are presumed enforceable in Tennessee when the contract states that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that the agreed amount is a reasonable estimate of damages.

in Tennessee when the contract states that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that the agreed amount is a reasonable estimate of damages. The burden of proof is on the party challenging the clause. That party must show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the provision is an unenforceable penalty , and the parties do not need a metric or formula explaining how they arrived at the amount.

That party must show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the provision is an , and the parties do not need a explaining how they arrived at the amount. Incremental increases to earnest money, when supported by consideration, are not automatically penalties. Companies should review their real estate purchase agreements and amendment ratification language to make full use of the presumption.

On November 16, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion in SH Nashville, LLC v. FWREF Nashville Airport, LLC, clarifying Tennessee’s standard for determining whether a contractual damages provision is an enforceable liquidated damages clause or an unenforceable penalty. This case involved a four-year ligation saga over FWREF’s, an affiliate of Fairwood Capital, sale of a Hilton-branded hotel near the Nashville airport that never came to fruition because SH Nashville failed to close on the property, then sued FWREF to recover $18.9 million dollars in earnest money. The earnest money was negotiated, agreed to, and released in an agreement and 24 amendments spanning over a year, in exchange for exclusive purchase rights.

The Tennessee Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Court of Appeals and upheld the trial court’s summary judgment allowing FWREF to keep the $18.9 million in earnest money as liquidated damages. The Court’s landmark decision provides important guidance for companies doing business in Tennessee and for anyone who negotiates, drafts, or litigates liquidated damages provisions, including in the context of earnest money for real estate deals.

When Is a Liquidated Damages Clause Enforceable in Tennessee?

The Court clarified several key principles governing the enforceability of liquidated damages provisions in Tennessee, including:

Presumption of Enforceability . The Court clarified that, when the parties state in their agreement that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that their agreed upon liquidated sum is a reasonable estimate of damages, “there is a presumption that the provision is enforceable as liquidated damages.”

. The Court clarified that, when the parties state in their agreement that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that their agreed upon liquidated sum is a reasonable estimate of damages, “there is a presumption that the provision is enforceable as liquidated damages.” Burden on Party Seeking to Avoid Provision Enforcement . Resolving a long-standing conflict in Tennessee case law, the Court confirmed that the burden is on the party seeking to avoid enforcement of the liquidated damages provision: “To overcome this presumption, the party seeking to avoid enforcement of the provision must show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the provision is actually an unenforceable penalty.”

. Resolving a long-standing conflict in Tennessee case law, the Court confirmed that the burden is on the party seeking to avoid enforcement of the liquidated damages provision: “To overcome this presumption, the party seeking to avoid enforcement of the provision must show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the provision is actually an unenforceable penalty.” No “Metric” Requirement . The Court further confirmed that the contracting parties do not have to explain how they arrived at the agreed upon amount: “To be clear, a requirement of a metric or other explanation as to how the parties arrived at the amount of liquidated damages is unnecessary to raise the presumption of enforceability.” “To require parties to provide a metric would be particularly illogical in situations where the reason for stipulating as to damages is that there is no reliable way to estimate damages. In real estate transactions, for example, there may be no way to know ‘what price (if any) [a seller] would get for the property if the initial sale fell through.’”

. The Court further confirmed that the contracting parties do not have to explain how they arrived at the agreed upon amount: “To be clear, a requirement of a metric or other explanation as to how the parties arrived at the amount of liquidated damages is unnecessary to raise the presumption of enforceability.” “To require parties to provide a metric would be particularly illogical in situations where the reason for stipulating as to damages is that there is no reliable way to estimate damages. In real estate transactions, for example, there may be no way to know ‘what price (if any) [a seller] would get for the property if the initial sale fell through.’” Incremental Increases on Liquidated Damages Are Not a Per Se Penalty. Finally, the Court held that incremental increases to the liquidated damages amount, when supported by consideration, do not support a per se rebuttal of the presumption of enforceability.

How Companies Should Draft Enforceable Liquidated Damages and Earnest Money Provisions

The Court’s decision also offers practical guidance for companies drafting liquidated damages and earnest money provisions to strengthen their enforceability:

Include Express Acknowledgments. Provisions should state both that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that the agreed sum is a reasonable estimate of damages. Those two clauses trigger the presumption.

Provisions should state both that actual damages would be difficult or impossible to ascertain and that the agreed sum is a reasonable estimate of damages. Those two clauses trigger the presumption. Explain the Circumstances. The Court contrasted FWREF’s clause, which listed the specific factors making damages hard to predict, with clauses in earlier cases that gave no such explanation. Tailored recitals strengthen enforceability.

The Court contrasted FWREF’s clause, which listed the specific factors making damages hard to predict, with clauses in earlier cases that gave no such explanation. Tailored recitals strengthen enforceability. No Metric is Required. Parties do not need to document a formula or metric for the liquidated sum to raise the presumption. It should be noted that the Court did not close the door on future findings that an earnest amount could be unreasonable based on the percentage of the purchase price it constitutes.

Parties do not need to document a formula or metric for the liquidated sum to raise the presumption. It should be noted that the Court did not close the door on future findings that an earnest amount could be unreasonable based on the percentage of the purchase price it constitutes. Ratify on Amendment. When extending deadlines or increasing deposits, include ratification language reaffirming the liquidated damages provision and identify the consideration supporting each extension.

When extending deadlines or increasing deposits, include ratification language reaffirming the liquidated damages provision and identify the consideration supporting each extension. Assess Challenges Realistically. Think before you sue. A party seeking to invalidate a liquidated damages clause now bears the burden of proving, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the clause is a penalty based on the objective circumstances at the time it was signed and that includes showing that any market uncertainties specified in an agreement were not in effect at the time of signing.

What This Decision Means for Businesses and Real Estate Transactions in Tennessee

This decision brings Tennessee in line with many other jurisdictions that place the burden on the party challenging a liquidated damages clause, and it gives contracting parties greater certainty that their negotiated damages provisions will be enforced as written. Companies should review their form agreements, particularly real estate purchase agreements and other contracts with earnest money or deposit provisions, to make sure they take full advantage of the presumption.