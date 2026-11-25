Part 2: The terms that drive cost, operations, flexibility, and risk

In Part 1, we explained why a “nonbinding” LOI still sets the baseline for the lease. Next, we turn to the practical question of what belongs in it.

The short answer: not everything. An LOI that tries to be a lease just moves legal fees earlier. The terms worth settling at the LOI stage are the ones that drive cost, operations, flexibility, and real risk. These are the five groups we look at first, and what we watch for in each.

1. Premises, Use, and Delivery

A strong LOI identifies what the tenant is actually leasing, not just the suite number. If the business needs parking, storage, loading, access, or signage, the LOI is the place to say so, along with the square footage and how it is measured.

The permitted use should fit the business the tenant runs today and the business it expects to run. A well-drafted LOI also describes the condition of the space at delivery, including the building systems, and who will fix problems that already exist.

Watch for: anything the business cannot operate without that is left to an assumption.

2. Rent and Pass-Through Costs

Base rent is only part of what the tenant pays. An LOI addressing the principal economic terms typically covers annual increases, exactly what any abatement includes, the expense structure, and any base year or expense stop. Where the dollars are meaningful, it also covers caps on operating expenses, key exclusions, responsibility for major capital items, and audit rights.

Watch for: labels like “triple net” or “modified gross.” They are not a substitute for spelling out who pays what. A good base rent can look very different once the pass-throughs are added.

3. Improvements and Timing

The LOI is the place to identify the landlord’s work, the tenant’s work, and the improvement allowance, along with delivery dates, when rent starts, and what happens if the landlord is late.

An LOI that only says the landlord will provide an allowance does not say when the tenant gets the money or what it can be spent on. If progress payments, payment deadlines, or specific eligible costs are important to the tenant, the LOI stage is the time to settle them.

Watch for: early access, lease commencement, and rent commencement treated as one date. They do different jobs and should be defined separately.

4. Flexibility, Transfers, and Exit

A lease often outlasts the business plan it was signed under. Renewal, expansion, contraction, and termination rights all deserve attention at the LOI stage, as does protection against the landlord relocating the tenant.

We’ve handled numerous subleases this year. When space needs change, the assignment and subletting language largely decides how much room the tenant has to move. If a sale, merger, reorganization, or affiliate transfer is possible, a general statement that transfers require landlord consent is usually not enough.

Watch for: renewal options with no method for setting the renewal rent. An option with uncertain economics is worth less than it looks.

5. Security, Guaranties, and Major Risk

Questions about security deposits, letters of credit, and guaranties are also better addressed at the LOI stage, including whether they are required, their amount or scope, and any negotiated reduction or expiration.

Big-dollar risks belong here too: who replaces the structure or HVAC, what the tenant must restore at move-out, and what remedies the tenant has if it loses access or essential services for an extended period.

Watch for: a major financial exposure that shows up for the first time in the landlord’s lease form. The LOI does not need every notice period or insurance requirement, but a strong one makes the large risks visible before it is signed.

The Takeaway

These five groups of issues can serve as a checklist before the LOI is signed. The goal is not a mini-lease. It is to settle the outcomes that matter and leave the drafting mechanics for the lease.

GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.