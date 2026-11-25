What Changes, What Doesn’t, and What to Review Now

If your business relies on independent contractors, the federal test for classifying them is about to change.

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued a final rule revising how it distinguishes employees from independent contractors. The rule places the most weight on two questions: who controls the work, and whether the worker has a real opportunity for profit or loss. For many businesses, that may make contractor relationships easier to support under federal law.

But the rule has limits. It doesn’t change state worker classification laws, many of which are stricter, and it doesn’t change tax classification. The rule takes effect on January 22, 2027 (60 days after publication in the Federal Register). Before then, it’s worth reviewing how your contractor relationships work in practice, not just on paper.

Background

The rule rescinds the 2024 framework and returns to an approach similar to the 2021 rule, with some modifications. It applies to classifications under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA).

Key Features of the Rule

The economic reality test

The rule uses an “economic reality” test to determine a worker’s status. The question is whether the worker is in business for themselves or economically dependent on the potential employer for work. Economic dependence does not turn on how much the worker earns or whether they have other income, and no single factor decides the outcome.

Two core factors carry the most weight

When both point toward the same classification, the rule states there is a substantial likelihood that classification is correct, and the other factors are highly unlikely to outweigh their combined weight. This is not an automatic safe harbor.

Core factor What it examines Favors contractor status Favors employee status 1. Control over the work Who controls scheduling, project

selection, workload, and the

ability to work for others,

including competitors? The worker sets these terms The company sets these terms 2. Opportunity for profit or loss Can the worker earn more or

lose money through business

initiative, such as hiring helpers

or investing in equipment or

materials? Profit or loss depends on the worker’s business decisions The worker earns more only by working longer or faster

What doesn’t count as control

Ordinary business-to-business requirements do not, by themselves, indicate employment-type control. These include legal obligations, insurance requirements, agreed deadlines, and quality or health and safety standards. But substance does matter: detailed instructions about how, when, or where work must be performed may indicate employer control, even if labeled “safety” or “quality control.”

Three additional considerations

Three additional factors remain relevant, particularly when the core factors point in different directions:

Other Factor What it examines Favors contractor status Favors employee status 3. Skill required Does the work require specialized training or skill? The worker brings skills the company doesn’t provide. The work needs no special skill, or relies on company-provided training. 4. Permanence How long and how continuous is the relationship? Definite in length, or sporadic and occasional. Indefinite or continuous. 5. Integrated production Is the work part of the company’s integrated production process? The work is separate from the company’s process. The work is a component of an integrated process for producing a good or service.

Two clarifications: seasonal work alone doesn’t make a worker a contractor. And the integrated production factor isn’t about whether the work is important or central to the business. It’s about whether the work is built into how the company produces its goods or services.

Other factors may be considered only if they help determine whether the worker is operating an independent business or is economically dependent on the potential employer for work.

What the Rule Doesn’t Change

State Law. The rule does not override state laws, many of which may impose different or stricter classification criteria. A worker may be an independent contractor under the federal rule but still an employee under applicable state law.

The rule does not override state laws, many of which may impose different or stricter classification criteria. A worker may be an independent contractor under the federal rule but still an employee under applicable state law. Tax Classification . The rule does not replace the separate federal tax classification analysis. A classification under this rule does not resolve payroll tax, unemployment insurance, or workers’ compensation obligations.

. The rule does not replace the separate federal tax classification analysis. A classification under this rule does not resolve payroll tax, unemployment insurance, or workers’ compensation obligations. Court Outcomes. The rule describes how the DOL analyzes classification. It does not determine how a court will rule, and it does not eliminate litigation risk.

What to Review Now

Before the rule takes effect, it is worth reviewing your independent-contractor arrangements with counsel, with a focus on actual control and genuine opportunities for entrepreneurial profit or loss.

An independent contractor agreement doesn’t, on its own, establish contractor status. Under the rule, contractor agreements will be scrutinized alongside day-to-day practices. For example, a contractual right to negotiate prices or serve competitors carries less weight if the worker cannot exercise those rights in practice. The same principle works in the other direction. If a contract gives the company the right to supervise or direct the work, but the company never actually does, that unused right may carry little weight.

A practical review will look at:

Who sets schedules and assigns work

Whether contractors can accept or turn down projects

Whether contractors can and do serve other clients

How contractor’s own business decisions affect their profit or loss

Which state laws apply at each location

Documenting the facts behind each classification also puts a business in a stronger position if a classification is challenged.

DOL describes the rule as making the federal analysis more predictable. However, that is not a reason to reclassify workers automatically. A documented, fact-specific review under each applicable law remains the most reliable approach.

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