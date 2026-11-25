“Even the most tedious physical labor is endurable and in a sense enjoyable . . . when the laborer knows that his work will be appreciated and his progress rewarded. ‘Work without hope,’ said Coleridge, ‘draws nectar in a sieve, And hope without an object cannot live.’ The ethic which permeates the American dream is that a person may advance as far as his talents and his merit will carry him. And it is unthinkable that a citizen of this great country should be relegated to unremitting toil with never a glimmer of light in the midnight of it all.”

Judge Walter Pettus Gewin, writing for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Miller et al. v. Int’l Paper Co., 408 F.2d 283, 294 (5th Cir. 1969), quoted the 1825 poem, Work Without Hope by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. The Judge shared his reflections on the meaning of work in a case brought by Black workers against segregated labor unions following the passage of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

I knew nothing about Title VII when I first read the case as a college student. But as the daughter of a steelworker raised in a midwestern manufacturing town, the Judge’s reflection resonated. My father ran a furnace in an aluminum foundry. We did not question the value of this work or the sense of purpose shared by the people who performed it.

The Human Factor – Shared History, Purpose, and Pride

My maritime hometown produced everything from World War II submarines to the Evergleam aluminum Christmas tree, made famous in the 1960s courtesy of the Charlie Brown Christmas television special.

This Great Lakes region also has been home to some of the country’s most enduring brands—Harley-Davidson, Kohler, Miller Brewing Company, Lands’ End, Trek, Kimberly-Clark, SC Johnson & Son, Burger Boat Company, and the Manitowoc Company. Like the region’s people, these companies value their history and take deep pride in what they make.

These shared human interests are what make a workplace thrive, increasing productivity and inspiring the next generation of leaders. I’ve felt this in many plants over the years, watching workers build motorcycle transmissions and emergency turbines for jet airliners, or hand paint the engine company number on a fire truck that has just rolled off the assembly floor.

Right now, as employers across industries implement AI technologies that will transform work for generations to come, their people are key to a successful transformation. That’s why employers should be focused on developing strategies for worker participation and wellbeing as they implement AI strategies.

AI is an Organizational Transformation, Not a Tech Rollout, and Transformation is Hard

Transformation is a material change in how an organization operates and creates successful outcomes. Whether transformation is planned, such as restructuring after a sale or acquisition, or unplanned due to a disruption or crisis, data shows that reorganizations rarely go as planned and many are not entirely successful over time, despite the best intentions of human resource professionals and in-house legal teams.

A major challenge with such changes, which often involve job losses and leadership exits, is uncertainty. Uncertainty causes fear and fatigue in employees, which, in turn, leads to decreased morale, talent loss, and employment-related complaints and claims, which can further impact morale and resources.

Studies show the significance of these factors. In a 2024 Gartner survey, survey respondents reported a focus on headcount and not enough strategic planning around AI, with 73% of human resources leaders surveyed reporting that their employees were fatigued by change, and 74% reporting their managers were not equipped to lead such change. In another study, only 32% of business leaders polled reported achieving healthy change adoption by employees.

With the rush to keep pace right now, the risk is that employers will continue to treat AI as a technology rollout, and fail to develop strategies for long-term organizational transformation, planning for the human considerations.

People Are Key To Successful Transformation

“No matter how compelling the strategy or sophisticated the technology, durable transformation depends on people.” Harvard Business Impact, Transformation that Endures (Dec. 2025). “Technology may spark the need for transformation, but people determine whether it endures.” Id. In short, transformation that is successful over time rests with an organization’s people. Therefore, employers should be developing people strategies as they develop AI platforms, focusing on:

Leaders with People Skills. As a recent Gallup study shows, effective managers reduce workers’ anxiety about AI. Anxiety around change goes down when employees feel supported and respected by their managers. In fact, Gallup found that fear of AI displacement is 11.1% lower for frequent AI users who feel their employer cares about their wellbeing. Reviews of transformations show that leaders who are people-focused and frame AI as a workplace culture matter rather than a restructuring or technology platform are having more success implementing transformation. See Transformation that Endures and When Senior Leaders Lack People Skills, Transformation Fails. Leaders who are people-centric are essential.

As a recent Gallup study shows, effective managers reduce workers’ anxiety about AI. Anxiety around change goes down when employees feel supported and respected by their managers. In fact, Gallup found that fear of AI displacement is 11.1% lower for frequent AI users who feel their employer cares about their wellbeing. Reviews of transformations show that leaders who are people-focused and frame AI as a workplace culture matter rather than a restructuring or technology platform are having more success implementing transformation. See Transformation that Endures and When Senior Leaders Lack People Skills, Transformation Fails. Leaders who are people-centric are essential. Worker Engagement in Transformation. The greater the engagement in transformation at all levels of the workforce, the higher level of success. In a McKinsey study of large transformations, the success was higher when up to 30% of employees played active roles in the process. McKinsey (2025). With respect to AI implementation specifically, the emerging data suggests that employers who take a more holistic approach focused on redesigning work with input from workers are seeing more success with transformation. See, e.g., The Best Manufacturers Build AI with Workers, Not for Them.

Now Is The Time To Develop Your People Strategy

While AI implementation is well underway, the data suggests that most of the transformation still lies ahead for employers. The State of Organizations 2026 (“[e]ighty-six percent of leaders feel that their organizations are not prepared to adopt AI in day-to-day operations”). While those numbers are up from a year ago, see, e.g., The State of AI, most employers have not fully scaled AI use yet.

This means now is the time for employers to develop their people strategies as part of AI transformation planning.

What We Will Cover In This Series

Join us over the coming weeks as we explore the best people strategies and more that employers should be thinking about as they plan their AI transformations. We will cover:

The rise in psychological issues and mental health accommodation requests and claims in the workplace, worker anxiety and uncertainty about AI, and the essentials for worker wellbeing and productivity.

Legal developments, including religious accommodation requests around AI use, AI-assisted monitoring in the workplace and implications for employee privacy, and legislation governing AI in employment decisions.

Effective leadership during transformation, including the case for mission-driven leadership and communication strategies that encourage resiliency, build community, and reduce the AI “fear cost” in workplaces.

Employee engagement in the transformation process for long-term success, including monitoring employee engagement, involving workers in AI implementation, ensuring talent pipelines, and generational considerations in how workers respond to AI.

Considerations in developing AI compliance programs and risk mitigation procedures when the law in this area is still developing.

Follow along and join our conversation about how to ensure our workplaces can be resilient, and, most importantly, filled with meaning, as we undertake this transformation in how we work.