On Nov. 19, 2026, the Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule, revising the analysis for distinguishing between employees and independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA).

Properly classifying workers under these laws is critical for employers, as the classification of a worker as an independent contractor rather than an employee deprives the worker of certain rights and benefits, including, but not limited to, unpaid overtime, minimum wage, reasonable break times, and rights applicable to protected leave. Merely classifying an employee as an independent contractor does not make these protections inapplicable.

The final rule rescinds the rule adopted in 2024, and replaces it with a streamlined analysis that will apply to the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA. The final rule will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The Previous Standard – The 2024 Economic Reality Test

In 2024, the DOL adopted a modified analysis for determining a worker’s status as an independent contractor or employee under the FLSA. Under the 2024 rule, the economic reality test examined whether a worker had an independent business or was economically dependent on a potential employer for work. The DOL used six factors to guide a totality-of-the-circumstances analysis:

Opportunity for profit or loss depending on managerial skill; Investments by the worker and potential employer; Degree of permanence of the work relationship; Nature and degree of control; Extent to which the work performed is an integral part of the potential employer’s business; and Skill and initiative.

No single factor, or subset of factors, was dispositive.

New Standard – The 2026 Economic Reality Test

On Feb. 27, 2026, the DOL published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to clarify the legal framework used to determine whether a worker is an independent contractor or employee, and received over 16,000 comments.

Under the final rule announced on Nov. 19, 2026, the economic reality test will now utilize five factors to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA, two of which are considered “core factors.”

Core Factors:

The nature and degree of control over the work; and The worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on exercise of initiative or management of investment, or both.

The core factors will typically carry more weight in the determination of a worker’s status. If both core factors point toward the same classification, then there is a substantial likelihood that it is the correct classification.

Other Factors:

The amount of skill required for the work; The degree of permanence of the working relationship between the worker and the potential employer; and Whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production.

The other factors, either individually or combined, are highly unlikely to outweigh the combined weight of the two core factors when both core factors indicate a particular classification.

The DOL highlighted the following factors that do not help in determining the status of a worker: absence of a formal employment agreement, whether the worker is licensed by State/local government, whether the potential employer contributes to portable benefits for the worker, where the work is performed (unless the location is relevant under the control or integrated unit factors), and the mode of pay.

Finally, the DOL published fourteen examples applying the economic reality factors to different industries and factual scenarios.

Takeaways for Employers

In sum, the new rule establishes one standard for classification of workers under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA. Employers should work with counsel to review their classification of workers, and the potential requirements under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA based on the classification.

Employers should be aware of certain state laws that may impose more stringent classification tests when determining a worker’s status, as this rule does not preempt state or local laws. Taft’s Employment and Labor Relations group will continue to monitor the new rule and how the courts apply it. In the meantime, please reach out to a member of Taft’s Employment and Labor Relations group with any questions regarding worker classification or related matters.