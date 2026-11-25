Connecticut recently expanded its employee notice requirements with Public Act No. 26-73, which amended Connecticut General Statutes § 31-48d effective October 1, 2026. The law requires more detail about where electronic monitoring may occur and adds a pre-employment disclosure. The statute covers information collected on an employer’s premises about employees’ activities or communications by means other than direct observation, including through computers, phones, and cameras.

Employers conducting covered electronic monitoring must generally give affected employees prior written notice identifying both the types of monitoring and the specific locations on the employer’s premises where monitoring may occur. Notices must be conspicuously posted where employees can readily view them, including in the specific locations where monitoring may occur. A compliant posting constitutes prior written notice. Employers must also provide employees hired on or after October 1, 2026, with a written, plain-language statement before they begin employment. That statement must explain which prohibited activities may be monitored without prior written notice.

Employers may monitor without prior written notice when they have reasonable grounds to believe employees are violating the law, violating the legal rights of the employer or its employees, or creating a hostile workplace environment, and monitoring may produce evidence of that misconduct. The specific-location disclosure requirement does not apply to airport premises or when an employer has reasonable grounds to conduct monitoring for security and employee safety purposes. But these exceptions narrowly concern the disclosure of specific locations and do not serve as a blanket exemption from the statute’s notice requirements.

Separately, the statutory definition of “electronic monitoring” excludes information collected for security purposes in common areas of the employer’s premises held out for public use. The statute does not apply to criminal investigations. Information obtained through electronic monitoring during a criminal investigation may be used in a disciplinary proceeding against an employee. The Connecticut Labor Commissioner may impose civil penalties after an administrative hearing of up to $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for a second, and $3,000 for each subsequent offense.

Putting it Into Practice. Employers updating workplace monitoring notices should address both what the notices say and where they are posted, accounting for the specific-location exceptions. For covered new hires, the separate plain-language statement also belongs in the onboarding process before employment begins.