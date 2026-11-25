Businesses that use independent contractors have a new federal rule to consider. On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule that revises its test for determining whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The rule replaces the 2024 Biden-era regulation and puts more weight on two questions. First, who controls the work? Second, can the worker’s business decisions lead to a profit or loss? While the shift gives businesses more flexibility, misclassification remains a legal risk that still requires careful analysis.

In our February 2026 article, we explained the DOL’s proposal to replace the 2024 rule’s six-factor analysis—which gave no factor predetermined priority—with a test emphasizing control over the work and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss. The final rule adopts that framework and applies it under several federal laws. The final rule takes effect January 22, 2027.

The New Test: Who’s in Charge, and Who Can Profit?

The basic question has not changed: Is the worker running an independent business, or economically dependent on the business that hires them? The final rule gives the most weight to two factors:

Who controls the work? Look at who sets the schedule, decides how the work gets done, and sets prices or pay. Workers who make those decisions themselves are more likely to be independent contractors. Close supervision, limits on working for others, and company control over pay can point toward employee status. What happens in practice matters more than what the contract says.

Can the worker’s business decisions affect the bottom line? A worker’s ability to increase earnings through business judgment or investment supports contractor status. If pay is fixed and those decisions do not meaningfully affect earnings, that points toward employee status.

Other factors still matter; including the skills required, the length of the working relationship, and whether the work is part of a coordinated production process. The two main factors carry more weight, but neither is dispositive.

What Changed From the Proposed Rule?

The final rule retains the proposal’s central framework, giving greater weight to control and the opportunity for profit or loss and applying the same test under the FLSA, FMLA, and MSPA. It adds two important clarifications.

First, safety and quality requirements must be assessed by their substance and practical operation, not their labels. Detailed instructions about how, when, or where work must be performed may indicate employer control even if framed as safety or quality measures.

Second, although entrepreneurial initiative or investment can support contractor status under the profit-or-loss factor, neither automatically determines that factor’s outcome. The evidence must be considered together, and more persuasive contrary evidence under one consideration can outweigh evidence under the other.

Notably, the final rule expands the illustrative examples for businesses to review when considering classification; including scenarios that are far more common in the modern economy. These include situations involving digital-platform workers, farm labor contractors, and lease-purchase truck drivers.

What Businesses Should Do Now

Review the relationship, not just the label. If your business relies heavily on contractors, revisit those arrangements. Start with the two questions: Who controls the work? Can the worker’s business decisions or investment lead to a profit or loss? Calling someone an “independent contractor” in an agreement does not make it so.

Check state and local requirements. A worker may qualify as a contractor under the federal rule but still be an employee under state law. Some states use stricter “ABC” tests that generally require all three conditions: the worker is free from the hiring business’s control; the work is outside that business’s usual line of business; and the worker has an independently established trade or business. The federal change does not override those requirements.

More flexibility does not mean no risk. Businesses can still face claims that workers were wrongly treated as contractors, including class actions. State laws and tax rules may also use different or stricter tests. Each arrangement needs its own review.

Get ahead of the game. The final rule takes effect January 22, 2027. Businesses should use the intervening period to review their worker classification arrangements and identify any changes needed to contracts and practices.

Get help with the close calls. Sheppard’s Labor and Employment team can help evaluate the new rule and what it means for your workforce.