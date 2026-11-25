Employment

Assessing AI use in employment decisions during diligence

By: James M. Rusert and Matthew Gang

Employers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and other automated tools to help screen candidates, evaluate employees, and support decisions about hiring, promotion, compensation, and performance. As such, state and local governments have responded with regulatory actions. New York City has required bias audits for certain automated employment decision tools since 2023. Meanwhile, states such as California, Illinois, Connecticut, and Colorado are taking varied approaches that include anti-discrimination obligations, applicant or employee notices, recordkeeping, human review, explanations of certain outcomes, and related vendor considerations.

These developments may have implications for transactions, as AI-related employment issues can involve both prior and ongoing practices. For example, questions about past hiring, promotion, compensation, or performance decisions may arise after closing and, in some circumstances, may follow the target business through successor liability. In addition, these issues may be difficult to identify where AI capabilities are built into third-party applicant tracking, assessment, human resources information, or workforce management systems rather than described by the target as “AI.”

As part of diligence, buyers are encouraged to understand whether the entity being acquired uses tools that make, recommend, rank, screen, score, or otherwise meaningfully inform employment decisions. Where these tools are used, buyers may benefit from reviewing applicable notices, bias audit or testing materials, retained records, relevant policies, and vendor agreement terms. This review can help buyers better understand the target’s approach and consider whether additional diligence, integration planning, remediation steps, or tailored contractual protections may be appropriate. Buyers may also wish to consider how their own AI-enabled tools could be used with the acquired workforce after closing.

Executive compensation and equity

Key considerations for structuring a go-forward management incentive plan using profits interests and phantom units

By: Austin Vincenzini

Because a well-designed management incentive plan (MIP) can help retain and motivate key talent, designing the post-closing MIP is a key consideration for buyers seeking to align continuing management and key employees with the buyer's value-creation goals. To achieve this, buyers often use a mix of profits interests and phantom units to reach both senior leaders and a broader employee population without diluting existing equity holders or expanding the equity pool. For senior management and key employees, profits interests may provide a tax-efficient equity incentive, where the deal structure permits their use. Profits interests are available only where the issuer is taxed as a partnership; in a corporate structure, buyers typically use options, restricted stock, or similar awards instead. If properly designed and issued with a threshold value equal to the equity value at grant, profits interests generally are not taxable at grant, allow recipients to share in future appreciation, and may support long-term capital gains treatment on a qualifying exit, subject to applicable holding-period requirements. To support non-taxable treatment at grant, holders of unvested profits interests commonly file a protective Section 83(b) election.

If equity ownership creates challenges, a buyer can instead issue phantom units to a broader employee population and provide a similar incentive without actual equity ownership and with a different tax impact. Phantom units typically operate as a cash-settled bonus tied to business appreciation. Recipients receive cash on a triggering event rather than dealing with K-1s, capital accounts, or tax elections. Because phantom units are contractual rights rather than equity, they do not dilute existing investors, expand the MIP pool, or typically require equity holder approval. However, because they are a form of deferred compensation, the plans under which they are issued should be drafted to comply with or qualify for an exemption from Code Section 409A.

The trade-off, however, is that phantom unit payments are taxed as ordinary income to the recipient and are deductible by the company, while profits interests may provide capital gains treatment to the holder but do not generate a corresponding company deduction. Using both tools allows buyers to reserve the tax benefits of profits interests for senior leaders while offering broader-based incentives through phantom units. For both instruments, vesting, forfeiture, and repurchase terms, including time- and performance-based vesting and leaver provisions, are central to how the award functions as a retention tool. Accordingly, to get the most from these tools, buyers should address the MIP early in the transaction process to align the incentive structure with the investment thesis, management expectations, and post-closing capitalization.

ERISA fiduciary

Successor liability and withdrawal liability under ERISA: Key considerations

By: Jonathan Rose and William F. Kiniry III

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) imposes significant obligations on employers that participate in multiemployer defined benefit pension plans, including withdrawal liability under ERISA §§ 4201–4225 when an employer completely or partially withdraws from a plan. In the context of corporate transactions, those liabilities may affect valuation, diligence, deal structure, and post-closing risk allocation. Over the past four decades since ERISA was enacted, participation by employers in multiemployer plans has decreased. However, the potential imposition of withdrawal liability remains an important issue to address in any prospective transaction involving a party that has collective bargaining agreements requiring contributions to such plans. Recent court rulings have focused on the assumptions used by actuaries to calculate withdrawal liability, the application of partial withdrawals before or after payments caps, and applicable annuity rates which can result in major swings in overall liability and serve to indicate the complex, fact-specific, and consequential nature of withdrawal liability analysis for employers and their counsel.

Prospective purchasers of companies that contribute to multiemployer plans should carefully evaluate the timing of any prior or future withdrawal. Recent case law indicates that although the measurement date remains fixed, the assumptions used to calculate withdrawal liability may be adopted later if they are based on conditions existing on or before that date. Purchasers should also determine whether a target’s prior partial withdrawals could qualify for credits that materially reduce – or even eliminate – subsequent withdrawal liability. Venue and jurisdiction may also affect the outcome. For example, the Seventh Circuit applies credits after all statutory adjustments, an employer-favorable approach that the Ninth and Eleventh Circuits have not adopted. Accordingly, employers are encouraged to monitor whether the credit-timing issue may attract Supreme Court review.

The actuarial-reasonableness question also remains actively contested across circuits and may itself be a candidate for further Supreme Court attention. At the same time, the traditional safeguards remain critical: early and comprehensive due diligence into any multiemployer plan participation and funding; careful analysis of whether a transaction, restructuring, facility closure, or bargaining change could trigger a complete or partial withdrawal; close attention to controlled group exposure under Internal Revenue Code § 414(b) and (c); and awareness that multiemployer plan trustees may pursue withdrawal liability aggressively.

Tax

Deferred revenue in M&A: A key tax consideration for deal economics

By: W. Kurtis Weaver

When evaluating purchase price, working capital, and indemnities, buyers and sellers are encouraged to consider how deferred revenue may affect the after-tax economics of a transaction. Deferred revenue generally arises when a business receives advance payments for goods or services and defers recognizing that income for tax purposes under Rev. Proc. 2004-34, Treas. Reg. section 1.451-8; sections 455 and 456; or applicable case law. As a general matter, when a business’s obligation to provide those goods or services ends – as may occur when the business is sold – the deferred amount must be included in income.

Two approaches have emerged for determining the tax consequences to a seller and buyer, and the buyer’s outcome may differ significantly depending on the approach applied. Under the Pierce approach, named after James M. Pierce Corp. v. Commissioner, the seller recognizes the deferred revenue, includes it in the amount realized, and deducts a deemed payment to the buyer for assuming the related obligation. The buyer recognizes the corresponding income, adds the deferred revenue to its basis in the acquired assets, and deducts its costs as it performs the obligation.

Under the contingent liability approach, the seller’s treatment is generally the same. The buyer, however, does not recognize income or receive an upfront basis credit, and it does not deduct its performance costs. Instead, the buyer increases its basis as it satisfies the obligation.

Transaction structure may also affect the result. For a corporate target, a stock sale with a section 338 or 336(e) election accelerates deferred revenue, while a stock sale without either election generally does not. In a taxable asset acquisition, the seller typically receives an offsetting deduction, and the buyer analyzes the deferred revenue as an assumed obligation that may reduce the purchase price. By contrast, a section 351 contribution generally accelerates the income without an offsetting deduction.

Partnership deals could add other complications. In a sale of a partnership interest, the seller's share of deferred revenue is a "hot asset" under section 751(a), which produces ordinary income, although the seller can deduct its share of the estimated future cost of performance. For the buyer, having a section 754 election in place is critical, because the resulting section 743(b) adjustments can bring its net result to zero. Conversions involving disregarded entities under Rev. Ruls. 99-5 and 99-6 can accelerate the full amount of deferred revenue, and in some cases no deduction is available. Given these differences, deal teams are encouraged to identify deferred revenue early during diligence and choose a structure with its tax treatment in mind. In addition, buyers are encouraged to address the issue directly in purchase price and allocation negotiations.

Sustainability

EPR: The diligence gap that could block a target’s sales

By: Kristy Balsanek and Felicia Isaac

Extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws shift the cost of managing products and packaging at end of life to the companies that produce or sell them. Non-compliance can prohibit sales in a state and trigger penalties of up to $50,000 per day. EPR-related diligence is encouraged when a target sells consumer goods, food and beverage, beauty products, electronics, batteries, textiles and apparel, or anything with significant packaging.

Seven states – California, Colorado, Oregon, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, and Washington – have enacted packaging EPR laws. Separate programs for textiles, batteries, and electronics operate across dozens of states. Companies generally must identify their producer status, register, report material data, and pay recurring fees. Fees can range from a few cents to well over $1/lb, compounding across material categories and states. A recent federal court ruling in Oregon upheld that state’s packaging EPR program after a full bench trial, reinforcing that these laws could have lasting implications.

EPR-related diligence risks can be critical: producer fees can compress margins, non-compliance can cut off market access, and ambiguity over who in the supply chain qualifies as the “producer” can create unexpected liability for a buyer. The Circular Action Alliance California program plan alone projects $9.35 billion to $17.2 billion in producer-funded costs over five years.

Deal teams are encouraged to address EPR with representations and warranties on producer status and compliance, covenants requiring pre-close registration and data systems, working-capital treatment for accrued dues, purchase-price adjustments, and specific indemnities for pre-close EPR liabilities. EPR is durable and may warrant inclusion in standard diligence alongside forced labor, greenwashing, and climate disclosure.