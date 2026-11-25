The final rule generally will make it easier for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors under federal law, with significant implications for the gig economy, trucking, agriculture and other industries that rely on temporary, seasonal or project-based workers.

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule rescinding its Biden-era 2024 independent contractor classification rule under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and replacing it with a streamlined “economic reality” analysis substantially similar to the rule adopted during President Donald Trump’s first term in 2021. The final rule follows the proposed rule the DOL published in February 2026, which we discussed in our earlier Alert, and largely tracks the proposal. The final rule is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on November 23, 2026, and will take effect 60 days after publication, on January 22, 2027.

DOL Finalizes Return to the “Economic Reality” Test

The DOL’s final rule formally rescinds the 2024 independent contractor classification rule and returns to the DOL’s 2021 rule. The final rule applies an “economic reality” test that asks whether a worker is in business for himself or herself (an independent contractor) or is economically dependent on an employer for work (an employee). The final rule also amends the DOL’s regulations under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA) to provide that independent contractor status under those laws is determined using the DOL’s FLSA analysis, because both statutes incorporate the FLSA’s scope of employment. The new standard will be codified at 29 C.F.R. part 795.

The Economic Reality Test Under the Final Rule

The final rule readopts the 2021 rule’s “core factor” framework, under which the two “core” or primary economic reality factors, which typically carry greater weight in the analysis, are:

The nature and degree of control over the work; and The worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on exercise of initiative or management of investment, or both.

Under the first factor, a worker who controls matters such as scheduling, selection of projects or ability to work for others is more likely to be an independent contractor, while a worker whose schedule, workload or ability to work for others is controlled by the potential employer is more likely to be an employee. The final rule retains the principle that requiring the individual to comply with specific legal obligations, satisfy health and safety standards, carry insurance, meet contractually agreed-upon deadlines or quality control standards, or satisfy other similar terms typical of business-to-business relationships ordinarily does not constitute employee-type control.

The second core factor weighs toward independent contractor status to the extent the individual can affect his or her economic success through his or her own initiative, business decisions or investments. By contrast, the ability simply to earn more by working additional hours or working faster generally points toward employee status.

The three additional factors identified by the DOL as further guideposts are:

The amount of skill required for the work;

The degree of permanence of the working relationship between the worker and the potential employer; and Whether the work being performed is part of an integrated unit of production.

If both core factors point toward the same classification (either employee or independent contractor), the final rule states there is a “substantial likelihood” that this is the individual’s accurate classification. However, no single factor is dispositive, and the enumerated factors are not exhaustive. The final rule further advises that the actual practices of the worker and the potential employer are more relevant than what may be contractually or theoretically possible.

What This Means for Employers

The final rule generally will make it easier for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors under federal law, with significant implications for the gig economy, trucking, agriculture and other industries that rely on temporary, seasonal or project-based workers. Indeed, in proposing the rule, the DOL had expressed concern that the now-rescinded 2024 rule’s description of the economic reality factors “could be viewed as setting a higher bar to find independent contractor status than the law requires.”

However, employers should keep the following important considerations in mind:

The FLSA Is Not the Only Standard That Applies

The final rule revises only the DOL’s interpretation under the FLSA, FMLA and MSPA, and does not affect other federal, state or local laws that use different standards for worker classification.

State Laws May Impose Stricter Standards

Several states impose stricter tests for worker classification, including California’s “ABC” test and similar tests in states such as Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Courts Are Not Bound by DOL Rules

While the DOL’s classification standard may be persuasive, courts have historically applied their own interpretations of the economic reality test and are not required to follow the DOL’s rule. And in 2024, in Loper Bright Enterprises, Inc. v. Raimondo and Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that, instead of deferring to agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes, courts now must exercise their “independent judgment” to determine whether an agency acted within its statutory authority.

What Could Come Next and What to Do

Finally, legal challenges to the final rule are possible, if not likely.

We strongly encourage employers to carefully review existing independent contractor and employee classifications, contractor agreements and actual working practices, as well as decisions regarding classification of newly engaged workers, with the assistance of counsel.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Christopher D. Durham, Elisabeth Bassani, or any of the attorneys in our Employment, Labor, Benefits and Immigration Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.