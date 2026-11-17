Key Takeaways

Narrower applicability. The clause generally applies only when the government is procuring a system in which LLM functionality is a material feature, and government data is directly submitted to or generated by the LLM. Incidental AI functionality and certain internal contractor systems are excluded.

The clause generally applies only when the government is procuring a system in which LLM functionality is a material feature, and government data is directly submitted to or generated by the LLM. Incidental AI functionality and certain internal contractor systems are excluded. Expanded IP protections. Contractors retain ownership of preexisting commercial technology, underlying models, and certain improvements, although the government maintains broad rights over government data and custom developments.

Contractors retain ownership of preexisting commercial technology, underlying models, and certain improvements, although the government maintains broad rights over government data and custom developments. Revised subcontractor requirements. GSA replaced its proposed role-based subcontractor framework with requirements tied to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

GSA replaced its proposed role-based subcontractor framework with requirements tied to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Continued compliance obligations. Covered contractors remain subject to data protection, cybersecurity reporting, subcontractor oversight, and AI performance requirements, although several obligations have been modified in response to industry concerns.

On September 28, the General Services Administration (GSA) issued new contract language establishing requirements for federal contractors providing large language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) systems to the government. The new clause, GSAR 552.239-7001, Basic Safeguarding of Data within Large Language Model Artificial Intelligence Systems, became effective for new solicitations issued on or after October 19, 2026, through a GSA class deviation.

The final language follows months of industry feedback on earlier proposals and significantly narrows the clause’s applicability while providing additional protections for contractors’ intellectual property. However, the clause still establishes substantial new requirements governing government data, subcontractor oversight, cybersecurity reporting, and AI system performance.

Background: GSA’s Evolving Approach to AI Procurement

GSA’s new clause follows several revisions to its proposed framework for procuring AI systems. An initial proposal released in March 2026 established expansive requirements governing AI systems used in government contracts, including restrictions on components developed or controlled by foreign entities.

Following industry criticism, GSA published a revised proposed clause in the Federal Register in June 2026. That proposal narrowed certain foreign technology restrictions, established requirements for different participants in the AI supply chain, and revised provisions governing contractor intellectual property.

The September 2026 version makes additional changes intended to better accommodate commercial AI technologies while preserving protections for government information. GSA has also announced plans to incorporate the clause into its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program through Solicitation Refresh 34. Although the clause is effective as a class deviation, GSA’s formal rulemaking process remains separate.

Narrowed Applicability Excludes Certain Contractor AI Uses

The June proposed clause applied whenever government data was processed by an LLM, potentially covering contractors that used AI tools only incidentally during contract performance.

The final clause adopts a narrower approach, requiring that the following two conditions to be met:

LLM functionality must be a material feature of the government’s acquisition.

government data must be submitted directly to or produced by the LLM.

The clause also provides exceptions for certain AI uses. Specifically, it generally does not apply to internal contractor systems used for administrative, operational, or contract performance purposes that are not accessed by the government, even if those systems incidentally process government data. Similarly, the clause excludes commercial products and services where AI functionality is incidental to the government’s primary acquisition. In these circumstances, the clause is self-deleting unless the contracting officer specifies otherwise.

GSA also narrowed the definition of government data. The finalized clause limits “Data Inputs” to information submitted by or on behalf of the government, rather than information broadly created for the government. It also excludes certain technical information, such as metadata and system logs, from the definition of “Data Outputs.” Together, these changes significantly narrow the clause’s applicability and reduce the number of commercial products and internal contractor activities potentially subject to its requirements.

Greater Protection for Contractor Intellectual Property

The final clause also addresses industry concerns that GSA’s earlier proposals could expose contractors’ proprietary AI technology to broad government ownership claims.

Under the revised language, contractors expressly retain ownership of their underlying LLMs, base models, and “Background Data.” The clause also recognizes that contractors may incorporate preexisting commercial software, models, workflows, configurations, and other proprietary materials into government solutions without transferring ownership of those materials. Additionally, the definition of “Background Data” now expressly includes materials licensed by a contractor, rather than only those owned or controlled by the contractor. It also covers certain materials used to develop or improve an LLM.

The final clause further clarifies the treatment of improvements derived from contract performance. Although the government maintains ownership rights in government data and custom developments, the assignment provisions exclude generalized improvements or capability gains that do not incorporate, derive from, reveal, or disclose government data. These revisions are particularly important for commercial AI developers that continuously improve underlying models across multiple customers.

However, the protections are not unlimited. The government retains ownership of government data and custom developments, and contractors generally cannot use government data to train or improve models for other customers without appropriate authorization. Accordingly, contractors should carefully distinguish between preexisting commercial technology, general improvements, and developments created specifically for the government when negotiating AI-related contracts.

Subcontractor Requirements Shift to the NIST Framework

The June proposal established separate requirements for four categories of participants: LLM developers, system operators, system integrators, and service providers. The final clause replaces that structure with an approach based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework. Under the revised requirements, contractors must flow down applicable obligations to subcontractors performing AI design, development, deployment, operation, or monitoring activities when those entities handle government data in connection with the procured system.

The requirements depend more directly on the subcontractor’s activities and access to government data rather than its designated role in the AI supply chain. The clause also provides limited exceptions for certain fully open models and open-source LLM components, particularly regarding provisions addressing technology origin, ownership, jurisdiction, or foreign control.

Although these changes may simplify subcontractor compliance, prime contractors remain responsible for exercising due diligence when selecting and overseeing subcontractors. The clause permits reliance on existing documentation, certifications, and subcontractor attestations in appropriate circumstances.

Contractors should review their AI supply chains to identify covered subcontractors and ensure that applicable contractual obligations are appropriately incorporated into subcontract agreements.

Data Protection and Cybersecurity Reporting Obligations Remain

Despite its narrowed scope, the final clause maintains substantial requirements governing government data. Covered contractors generally must implement appropriate safeguards to prevent unauthorized access, use, disclosure, or processing of government information. They must also comply with restrictions on data retention, access, localization, and sharing.

Notably, the clause prohibits using government data to train or improve AI systems for unrelated purposes, selling or licensing government data, or using that information to support unrelated commercial activities. It also establishes requirements for secure data deletion and portability.

GSA also revised the cybersecurity reporting requirements to focus more directly on incidents affecting covered LLMs. Under the final clause, contractors generally must report qualifying security incidents within 72 hours of discovery when those incidents may affect the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of government data. Separately, contractors must notify the contracting officer within 72 hours after obtaining actual knowledge of a material violation of the clause.

Importantly, GSA added provisions intended to avoid duplicative reporting. For FedRAMP-authorized systems, certain reports submitted under FedRAMP, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), or other federal cybersecurity requirements can satisfy overlapping reporting obligations if they contain substantially equivalent information and are concurrently provided to the appropriate government officials.

Contractors should review existing incident response procedures to determine whether they meet the clause’s notification requirements and whether current reporting mechanisms can be used to satisfy overlapping obligations.

AI Performance Standards Relaxed, but Government Oversight Continues

Another notable change concerns the standards governing AI-generated responses. The June proposal contained detailed requirements addressing AI bias, neutrality, and ideological considerations, including restrictions on training and configuring systems in ways that could introduce partisan or ideological bias.

The final clause replaces those detailed requirements with a more flexible, reasonable-efforts standard. Contractors must use reasonable efforts to configure LLMs to prioritize accuracy, scientific inquiry, and objectivity when responding to requests for factual information or analysis. The systems must also acknowledge uncertainty when reliable information is incomplete or contradictory.

Although the revised standard provides greater flexibility, the government retains authority to evaluate AI systems using its own benchmarks, including assessments of bias, truthfulness, safety, and performance.

The final clause also preserves significant government remedies. GSA may suspend use of an LLM at any time, and contractors may face liability for reasonable decommissioning costs following certain terminations for cause after failure to remediate identified noncompliance. However, the revised clause limits decommissioning cost liability to 25% of the value of the affected task or delivery order and excludes certain replacement and reprocurement expenses.

What Contractors Should Do Next

GSA’s final AI clause reflects a more targeted approach to regulating commercial AI technologies used in federal procurement. Although the revisions address several concerns raised by industry, contractors providing covered LLM systems will continue to face significant contractual and operational obligations.

In particular, contractors should assess whether their current AI products and services fall within the revised applicability standards and review existing intellectual property provisions to ensure that proprietary technology and general model improvements remain appropriately protected. Contractors should also examine subcontractor agreements, government data handling procedures, and incident response protocols to identify areas that may require revision. Additionally, because the clause takes precedence over conflicting commercial terms of service and other contractor agreements, AI vendors should ensure that their standard commercial terms are consistent with the requirements imposed by applicable government contracts. Finally, MAS contractors should monitor GSA’s implementation of the clause through Solicitation Refresh 34 and review any resulting contract modifications.

As federal agencies continue expanding their procurement and use of AI technologies, contractors should anticipate additional scrutiny of how AI systems process government information, protect proprietary technology, and satisfy contractual performance standards. Establishing clear, internal procedures for identifying covered AI systems, managing government data, and documenting compliance will be increasingly important for companies seeking to compete in the federal AI marketplace.