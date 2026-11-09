SBA Refers 689 Former 8(a) Contractors To GSA For Fraud Audits

Key Takeaways

Expanded 8(a) Scrutiny. SBA’s referral of 689 former 8(a) participants to GSA marks a shift from reviewing program eligibility to examining previously awarded federal contracts for potential fraud and misconduct.

SBA’s referral of 689 former 8(a) participants to GSA marks a shift from reviewing program eligibility to examining previously awarded federal contracts for potential fraud and misconduct. Increased Enforcement Risks. GSA’s review of contracts with a combined ceiling of approximately $5.5 billion could lead to DOJ referrals, False Claims Act liability, suspension or debarment, and potential criminal investigations. However, removal from the 8(a) Program does not itself establish fraud.

GSA’s review of contracts with a combined ceiling of approximately $5.5 billion could lead to DOJ referrals, False Claims Act liability, suspension or debarment, and potential criminal investigations. However, removal from the 8(a) Program does not itself establish fraud. Broader Governmentwide Oversight. The initiative builds on SBA’s earlier compliance audits and DoW’s separate review of small business awards, signaling continued scrutiny of federal small business contracting programs and potential enforcement consequences extending beyond program termination.

On October 21, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it referred 689 firms previously removed from its 8(a) Business Development Program to the General Services Administration (GSA) for a comprehensive review of their federal contract awards. According to a corresponding GSA announcement, the firms received federal contracts with a combined ceiling of approximately $5.5 billion. GSA will review those awards for potential fraud, false statements, financial misrepresentations, and improper pass-through arrangements, with suspected misconduct potentially referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Although GSA’s announcement describes the firms as having been suspended from the 8(a) Program, SBA states that the firms were removed from the program and are currently classified as inactive.

The announcement represents a significant escalation in the Administration’s ongoing review of the 8(a) Program. Rather than focusing exclusively on whether contractors remain eligible for program participation, SBA and GSA are now examining whether previously awarded contracts were obtained or performed improperly, potentially exposing former participants to additional scrutiny and enforcement actions.

From Program Suspensions to Contract Audits: Why 689 Firms Were Removed from the SBA 8(a) Program

As we previously reported, SBA suspended 1,091 participants from the 8(a) Program in January 2026 after they failed to submit financial and contracting documentation in response to a program-wide audit. The suspensions followed SBA’s December 2025 directive requiring approximately 4,300 participating firms to produce three years of financial and contracting records.

SBA subsequently expanded its enforcement efforts. In February 2026, the agency initiated termination proceedings against 154 Washington, D.C.-based firms that allegedly exceeded the program’s economic disadvantage thresholds, including limits on personal net worth, adjusted gross income, and total assets. In March, SBA initiated proceedings against another 628 firms that failed to comply with its financial records request.

The October announcement confirms that 689 firms have since been removed from the program and classified as inactive, making them ineligible to receive additional 8(a) contracts. SBA identified both failures to satisfy economic disadvantage requirements and failures to comply with the agency’s document requests as grounds for the removals.

Importantly, the latest action extends beyond the administrative consequences of suspension or termination from the 8(a) Program. The GSA review will examine contracts awarded during the firms’ participation in the program, potentially identifying conduct that could support separate civil or criminal enforcement proceedings.

GSA 8(a) Contract Review Raises Additional Enforcement Risks

According to SBA, GSA will scrutinize the 689 firms’ prior contracts for improper awards, false statements, and pass-through arrangements. Any evidence of potential civil fraud, criminal misconduct, or financial impropriety identified during the review may be referred to DOJ or the Office of Inspector General for further investigation.

This expanded review is particularly significant because compliance with 8(a) requirements extends beyond initial certification. Under 13 C.F.R. § 124.112, participants generally must maintain their eligibility throughout program participation, submit annual certifications and financial information, and disclose changes that could adversely affect their eligibility. In addition, 13 C.F.R. § 124.303 identifies failures to maintain eligibility, provide requested records, or accurately report material information as potential grounds for program termination.

GSA’s focus on pass-through arrangements also raises questions concerning compliance with the limitations on subcontracting under 13 C.F.R. § 125.6 and SBA’s ostensible subcontractor rule. Contractors that relied heavily on large-business subcontractors or other teaming partners may face questions about whether their performance arrangements complied with the applicable requirements.

Can Removal From the 8(a) Program Lead to False Claims Act Liability?

Where the government concludes that a contractor knowingly misrepresented its eligibility or contractual compliance, the consequences could extend beyond program termination to potential False Claims Act liability, suspension or debarment, or criminal investigation. DOJ has previously pursued False Claims Act cases involving inaccurate 8(a) eligibility representations.

However, it is important to distinguish administrative noncompliance from fraud. A contractor’s failure to respond to an agency document request, or its subsequent removal from the 8(a) Program, does not independently establish that its prior contract awards were fraudulent. Similarly, a finding that a firm no longer satisfies eligibility requirements does not necessarily establish that it was ineligible when an earlier contract was awarded. Those distinctions may prove particularly important as GSA evaluates historical awards and determines whether additional enforcement action is warranted.

Broader Governmentwide Scrutiny of Small Business Contracting

The GSA initiative also builds on a broader effort to examine the federal government’s use of small business contracting programs. As discussed in our January article, the Department of War (DoW) separately announced a line-by-line review of sole-source and set-aside awards exceeding $20 million, focusing on contracts inconsistent with its procurement priorities and potential improper subcontracting arrangements.

Although the DoW and GSA reviews differ in scope, both reflect heightened scrutiny of whether small business contracting preferences are being used consistent with program requirements. Unlike DoW’s announced review of awards exceeding $20 million, GSA’s latest initiative targets the historical awards of specifically identified former 8(a) participants, without announcing a minimum contract-value threshold.

Taken together, these initiatives demonstrate that contractors may face scrutiny not only regarding their present eligibility for small business programs, but also concerning representations made and work performed under previously awarded contracts.

Implications for Current and Former 8(a) Participants

Current and former 8(a) participants should view the announcement as an opportunity to review their compliance with program eligibility and contract performance requirements. In particular, contractors should assess whether their historical financial disclosures, annual certifications, ownership and control representations, and subcontracting arrangements accurately reflected their circumstances at the relevant times.

Firms subject to the GSA review should also be prepared to substantiate their eligibility when particular contracts were awarded and demonstrate compliance with applicable subcontracting limitations during performance. Notably, 13 C.F.R. § 124.603 permits SBA to request information about former participants’ business operations, contracts, and financial condition for three years after they leave the program, reinforcing the importance of preserving relevant records even after program participation ends.

When Will GSA Complete Its 8(a) Contract Reviews?

The announcement does not establish that the 689 firms engaged in fraud or specify when GSA expects to complete its reviews. Nevertheless, the referral of nearly 700 firms for examination of previously awarded contracts indicates that the Administration’s[EI1] 8(a) enforcement initiative is entering a new phase, with increasing emphasis on identifying potential wrongdoing and pursuing accountability beyond administrative program removals.

Contractors should be prepared for continued coordination among SBA, GSA, DoW, and DOJ as these reviews progress, particularly where questions arise concerning historical eligibility representations, subcontracting practices, or compliance with government contracting requirements.