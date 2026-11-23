California’s Privette doctrine remains a significant limitation on injury claims brought by employees of independent contractors against project owners and hiring contractors. Under the Privette doctrine, when a hirer engages an independent contractor to perform work, the hirer generally is not liable for injuries sustained by the contractor's employees because responsibility for workplace safety is delegated to the contractor. (See Privette v. Superior Court (1993) 5 Cal.4th 689.)

In a recent decision, Cordero v. Ghilotti Construction Co. (2026) 119 Cal.App.5th 1105, review denied (July 8, 2026), a plaintiff tried a new route around Privette: claiming a Cal-OSHA safety order as applied to the hirer is a “nondelegable duty.” The Court of Appeal rejected the argument, and with review denied, the doctrine’s protection for owners and hiring contractors remains firmly in place.

What Happened?

Leonardo Cordero was an ironworker employed by Camblin Steel Service, Inc., the subcontractor hired to install rebar on a pedestrian bridge project in Menlo Park, California. Camblin was hired by Ghilotti Construction Company, Inc., the “turnkey” contractor on the job, and Camblin’s subcontract made it responsible for providing a safe workplace for its employees. Ghilotti’s superintendent told Camblin it could start work on one of the bridge columns and turned control of that area over to Camblin. On the morning Camblin was to begin, a Ghilotti crew “dewatered” the area: they pumped out standing water, rinsed the footing, cleaned the mud around it, and left planks on the slope for access. Cordero and his crew then walked in, stepping through mud as they carried rebar. While climbing the rebar structure to work at the top of the column, Cordero slipped before securing his positioning belt and fell. He sued Ghilotti. The trial court ruled for Ghilotti without a trial, and the Court of Appeal affirmed.

Cal-OSHA Duties Pass to the Contractor, Too

Privette cases follow a burden-shifting framework. Once a hirer establishes that it hired an independent contractor and that the plaintiff was purportedly injured performing the contracted work, courts presume that the responsibility for worker safety was delegated to the contractor. Once that presumption arises, the hirer must then prove a recognized Privette exception, such as the retained control doctrine. Rather than attempting to satisfy one of those established exceptions, the plaintiff in Cordero argued that the initial presumption of delegation did not apply because the duty in this case was “nondelegable.”

Specifically, the plaintiff in Cordero argued that the hirer had a nondelegable duty for worker safety under a Cal-OSHA Construction Safety Order, which required a controlling contractor to provide a safe work site for ironworkers. The court disagreed and affirmed that even regulatory duties, including those imposed by Cal-OSHA, are presumptively delegated just as contractual duties are. (See Cordero, 119 Cal.App.5th at 1119 (“In sum, the ‘delegation’ which is presumed as a threshold matter under Privette encompasses not only contractually based workplace safety duties, but also those imposed by regulatory provisions.”) (citing Delgadillo v. Television Center, Inc. (2018) 20 Cal.App.5th 1078); see also SeaBright Ins. Co. v. US Airways, Inc. (2011) 52 Cal.4th 590.)

The Court Requires “Clear” Legislative Intent to Abrogate Privette

The Cordero court reasoned that a plaintiff generally cannot avoid Privette merely by identifying a safety statute that applies to the hirer. Instead, the plaintiff must demonstrate that the Legislature has “clearly expressed” an intent for a particular statute or regulation to create a nondelegable duty or otherwise limit the application of Privette. (See Cordero, 119 Cal.App.5th at 1121.) Absent such a showing, courts will presume that responsibility for complying with contractual and regulatory workplace safety requirements has been delegated to the contractor performing the work.

The Cordero plaintiff could not make that showing. The court found no such intent in the language of the regulation, the Cal-OSHA Board’s notice of hearing, or the Board’s final statement of reasons for the proposed regulatory update.

Why the “Retained Control” Exception Did Not Apply in Cordero

The court also concluded that the “retained control” exception did not apply. (See Cordero, 119 Cal.App.5th at 1123.) Cordero argued that by dewatering the work area, Ghilotti had taken control of site safety. Nevertheless, the court reasoned that “[e]ven if Ghilotti personnel did not do an adequate job of dewatering the [work] site,” there was “no evidence Ghilotti retained control over how Camblin performed the steel reinforcing work it was hired to do.” (Id. at 1124.) As the court put it, “a hirer does not exercise retained control … in a manner that affirmatively contributes to the contractor’s [employee’s] injury by merely permitting or failing to correct an unsafe work condition.” (Id. at 1126.) In other words, the question was not whether Ghilotti created the hazard, but whether it controlled how Camblin did its work.

Key Takeaways for Owners and Contractors

Cordero provides an important reminder that plaintiffs cannot avoid the Privette doctrine simply by identifying a statute or regulation and labeling it a “nondelegable duty.” Under Privette, the delegation of contracted work ordinarily carries with it the delegation of contractual and regulatory responsibility for workplace safety. Merely pointing to a safety statute or safety regulation, such as a Cal-OSHA Construction Safety Order, is not enough.

The Cordero decision also confirms the narrow scope of the “retained control” exception. General oversight or even permitting an unsafe work condition does not alone create liability.

Owners and hiring contractors should keep their contracts and site practices on the right side of that line: allocate safety responsibility clearly to the contractor, and avoid committing to safety measures they do not intend to perform.