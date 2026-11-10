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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

The Bigger The Better: California Suppliers Can Soon Expand Ready-To-Drink Cans On Retail Shelves

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There’s good news if you make, distribute, or sell canned cocktails, wine-in-a-can, or other ready-to-drink (RTD) products in California: Your delivery team will get more room to work, at least once the product hits the store.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Marco Costales
Marco Costales
Kimberly S. Kamkar
Kimberly S. Kamkar
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There’s good news if you make, distribute, or sell canned cocktails, wine-in-a-can, or other ready-to-drink (RTD) products in California: Your delivery team will get more room to work, at least once the product hits the store.

On September 18, 2026, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 744 which expands the types of wine and distilled spirits products that suppliers and wholesalers can stock and sell through authorized retailers without violating California's “tied-house” laws. It takes effect January 1, 2027.

Tied-House Rules

California's tied-house laws generally bar suppliers from giving money or any other “thing of value,” including services, to retailers. Business and Professions Code Section 25503.2 carves out a narrow exception which allows manufacturers, wholesalers, and their agents to perform certain in-store services for “off-sale” retailers with the retailer's permission (think stacking cases in the back room, rotating product, taking inventory and dusting off displays). (“Off-sale” means the retailer is licensed to sell prepackaged alcoholic beverages in unbroken containers which customers consume off premises.)

For most wine and spirits, suppliers can stock permanent shelves and refrigerated boxes only for purposes of introducing new products, resetting existing ones, or setting up new stores, but not for routine restocking. Before AB 744, the law exempted beer and "single-serve" wine and spirits from that limit. Prior legislation, AB 1149 (2021), had defined "single-serve" as a standard fill of 50–355 mL for spirits and 187–355 mL for wine. Anyone who has walked an RTD aisle lately at the local liquor store can see the problem here: Plenty of canned cocktails and wines come in 375 mL or 500 mL, and those fell outside the exception even when they sat right next to a qualifying 12-ounce can.

A Bigger Pour

AB 744 scraps the single-serve definition and replaces it with a simple size cap:

  • 500 mL ceiling: The exception now covers beer and any brand of distilled spirits or wine in containers of no more than 500 mL that are intended to be consumed without mixing. This exception applies whether the containers are sold individually or in multi-container packaging.
  • 375 mL and 500 mL cans now qualify: Suppliers can treat these the same as a currently-exempt 355 mL.
  • Storeroom and shelf: The 500 mL threshold applies both to removing product from the retailer's storeroom to restock shelves and to refrigerated boxes. It also applies to routine restocking of permanent fixtures.
  • No minimum: The old 50 mL and 187 mL floors are gone, so the 500 mL cap is the only size test.

Who Asked for This

AB 744’s sponsor, Assembly Member Michelle Rodriguez, said the 355 mL standard “no longer reflects many products available in today's market” and treated similar products differently based only on package size. The California Family Beer Distributors supported the bill, citing the growth of RTD wine and spirits sold in cans, cartons, and other new formats. AB-744 recieved no opposition, even by the Alcohol Justice trade group which is a frequent critic of tied-house carve-outs.

Key Takeaways

  1. Treat qualifying RTDs like beer. Suppliers and wholesalers may stock and replenish RTD wine and spirits products up to 500 mL at off-sale retail accounts, as they already do for beer.
  2. Read the fine print. The product must be meant for consumption without mixing, so a 375 mL bottle of spirits made for mixing won't qualify. The services may be performed only with the retailer's permission and only for the brands the servicing licensee owns or sells. Price-marking limits also remain in place.
  3. Don't overpour. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has reminded licensees that tied-house exceptions must be followed “exactly as provided”. Both the supplier and the retailer can face discipline for conduct outside an exception. Before your reps start restocking the bigger cans, update your merchandising policies and check each unit’s size and labeling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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