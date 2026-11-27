With no extension available, covered entities have until July 2027 to overhaul access policies, fee schedules and privacy notices

Federal regulators have finalized the most significant changes to the HIPAA Privacy Rule in years — cutting the time providers have to answer patient records requests in half, capping what they can charge and making it easier to share health information with social service and community organizations that help coordinate care.

With compliance required by mid-2027 and no extension on the table, hospitals, physician practices, health plans and their vendors should start updating policies, fee schedules, privacy notices and business associate agreements now, before the faster response deadline and new access requirements become enforceable.

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), published a final rule amending the HIPAA Privacy Rule to support care coordination and individual engagement and to reduce regulatory burden. The rule finalizes much of a proposal OCR issued in January 2021. It takes effect on January 19, 2027, and covered entities and business associates must comply by July 19, 2027. OCR declined to give more time to comply, concluding that most changes can be put in place within the standard 180-day period. The one exception is business associate agreements, which get a limited transition period.

Enhanced Individual Access Rights

The most significant changes concern patients' right to access their own health information. Covered entities must now respond to access requests as soon as practicable, and no later than 15 calendar days after receiving the request, instead of the current 30 days. A single 30-day extension is still available. However, if another federal or state law requires a faster response, the shorter time frame will apply. The covered entity is expected to clarify the request, verify the requestor’s identity, and coordinate with business associates within the 15-day time frame. Talking with the patient about the scope or format of the request does not pause the clock.

Covered entities may still require requests in writing, but must honor written requests made by mail, email, portal message, or a patient's personal health application (a term newly defined in the regulations) and cannot require that a patient use a particular form or format for submission. The rule also prohibits identity-verification and request procedures that impede access when a less burdensome option is practicable. OCR gives examples such as requiring notarization, a "wet" signature, or proof of identity in person when remote verification is practicable. OCR also notes that, consistent with the Ciox court decision, the right to have records sent directly to a third party is now limited to electronic copies of information in an electronic health record (another newly defined term). (Ciox Health, LLC v. Azar (D.D.C. 2020))

The rule also changes what covered entities may charge for access. They may not charge for in-person inspection or for access through automated internet-based methods, such as patient portals or apps connected to certified APIs. Fees for electronic copies are limited to labor costs. The final rule replaces OCR's 2016 fee guidance, including the $6.50 flat-fee option. Covered entities that charge fees must post a fee schedule on their website, if they have one, and make it available at the point of service and on request. OCR dropped its proposal to require individualized fee estimates and itemized bills.

Permitted Disclosure for Care Coordination

Additionally, the rule expressly permits covered entities to disclose protected health information (PHI) without authorization to social service agencies, community-based organizations, home and community-based services providers, and similar organizations for individual-level care coordination and case management (even where the activities are not “treatment” or “health care operations” as defined under HIPAA). OCR also clarified that the definition of health care operations includes individual-level care coordination. In addition, the rule expressly permits disclosures to Telecommunications Relay Services and removes those providers from the business associate definition. It also extends the military-mission disclosure permission to the U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Commissioned Corps.

Changes for NPPs

Notices of Privacy Practices (NPPs) must also use a revised header that explains how to obtain records at limited or no cost and how to file a complaint. The word "Medical" in the header changes to "Health," and correctional institutions will now have to provide NPPs to inmates.

Health care providers with a direct treatment relationship will no longer have to make a good-faith effort to obtain a patient's written acknowledgment of receipt of the NPP or keep records of that effort. Instead, NPPs must tell individuals they have a right to discuss the NPP with a designated person or office, and give that contact's phone number and email address.

Potential Changes for Business Associate Agreements (BAAs)

While the rules pertaining to BAAs were not modified, OCR clarified in comments that BAAs should address whether the business associate may provide PHI directly to the individual or the designated third party in response to an access request. Additionally, OCR warned that if a BAA prohibits the business associate from providing such access, it could implicate (and violate) the regulations adopted by the Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). OCR comments point out that ONC has received 2,450 possible claims of information blocking and that 79% of the claims were filed against health care providers, “most of whom are also covered entities,” and almost 14% of claims were filed against certified health IT developers who are often business associates.

Covered entities and business associates should begin reviewing their HIPAA policies, request and verification procedures, fee practices, Notices of Privacy Practices, training materials, and business associate agreement templates now. State laws with shorter response deadlines or stricter fee limits will continue to apply. Separately, OCR's proposed overhaul of the HIPAA Security Rule remains pending, with final action currently projected for July 2027.