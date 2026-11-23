An apartment listing may show a monthly rent that is only part of what a tenant will pay. Charges for services, amenities, utilities, or pets can make the total cost harder to see when comparing homes. State and local governments are responding in different ways: some require earlier disclosure of fees, while others restrict the fees themselves. Seattle’s new Rental Junk Fee Ordinance does both.

What Seattle’s rental junk fee law requires

Seattle enacted Ordinance 127497 in August 2026. Its principal provisions take effect July 1, 2027, and apply to rental agreements and renewals entered into after that date. The ordinance requires landlords to disclose rent, utilities, discounts, and all mandatory and optional fees in advertisements, listings, and rental applications. A separate disclosure, no longer than two pages, must appear before the first page of the rental agreement. It must show the tenant’s total monthly cost, including an average or estimate for utilities and variable charges. Optional fees must be identified separately from that total.

Which rental fees are permitted and prohibited

The ordinance also limits what landlords may charge. A fee is prohibited unless it is specifically authorized or qualifies as a charge for an optional good or service. Permitted charges include certain deposits, move-in and screening fees, utility charges, late fees, and costs tied to tenant-caused damage, subject to the rules governing each charge. The ordinance bars fees associated with keeping a pet other than an authorized pet damage deposit, charges for ordinary access to common areas or receiving mail or packages, and fees for using specified methods to pay rent.

What rules apply to optional services

Calling a service “optional” does not circumvent these requirements. Fees for optional goods or services are allowed only when they are clearly disclosed as optional, and the tenant consents in writing. If a landlord buys the service from a third party, the tenant’s charge cannot exceed the landlord’s actual cost. Landlords must also offer each component of a bundled service separately.

How Seattle will enforce the ordinance

Beginning July 1, 2027, the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections will have enforcement authority under the ordinance. The City Attorney’s Office and private tenants may also pursue enforcement through litigation. Available remedies include repayment of prohibited or undisclosed fees, additional damages, interest, and attorney fees and costs.

How other jurisdictions regulate rental fees

Seattle’s ordinance is part of a national trend towards closer regulation of rental pricing disclosures and fees. Some jurisdictions require rental advertisements to account for mandatory fees. For example, Minnesota requires advertisements to show nonoptional fees with the total rent amount. In Colorado, the prominently displayed total price must include mandatory charges, subject to specified exceptions.

Other laws require disclosures before the lease is signed. Maine generally requires a signed, plain-language statement of rent, recurring fees, utilities, and other costs before entering into a rental agreement, unless the tenant will pay no mandatory or optional recurring fees. In Rhode Island, additional fees must appear with the rent in the lease, or in a written list if there is no lease. Virginia requires the first lease page to itemize rent, the security deposit, and specified initial charges. Washington, D.C., requires housing providers to identify potential fees and deposits before collecting information or payment for tenant screening.

Some laws also restrict the types of fees landlords may charge. New York City’s FARE Act bars landlords and their agents from passing the landlord’s broker fee to a tenant. Payment fees are another target: Rhode Island, Nevada, and Virginia require landlords to offer a way to pay rent without an added fee. Oregon permits a pass-through credit-card processing fee only if the landlord also accepts cash or checks, among other conditions.

Other restrictions address charges tied to the property or a landlord’s duties. Colorado prohibits fees for common-area maintenance and for services needed to meet a landlord’s legal duties. Nevada bars charges for repairs and maintenance the landlord must perform, except for conditions caused by a tenant or someone for whom the tenant is responsible. A 2026 District of Columbia law restricts fees for services required to maintain a habitable unit.

What the national trend means for housing providers

For housing providers operating across jurisdictions, the requirements vary at each stage of a tenancy. A listing may need a combined price, a lease may need an itemized disclosure, and a particular fee may be barred altogether. Seattle’s ordinance brings these approaches together, requiring early disclosure while limiting the charges landlords may impose.

What housing providers should do before July 1, 2027

Housing providers with Seattle properties should begin preparing before the ordinance takes effect. Key steps include: