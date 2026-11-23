A historical examination of SEC enforcement under Obama, Trump, and Biden, and why the agency's next political transformation may occur without a change in its leadership.

Something unusual is happening at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency charged with policing the world's largest capital markets has just reported its lowest enforcement numbers in more than two decades. Its leadership insists this reflects a more disciplined approach to investor protection. And, just as that philosophy has begun to take hold, the American electorate has delivered a substantial political defeat to the administration responsible for it.

I suspect these developments are about to collide. The SEC announced that it brought 348 enforcement actions during fiscal year 2026, including just 235 standalone actions. Those figures represent declines of 24% and 22%, respectively, from an already weak 2025.

But the year-over-year comparison understates what has happened. Measured against the historical record, the contraction is extraordinary. Standalone enforcement actions have declined by more than half since 2023. Enforcement against public companies has fallen even further. And the agency has sharply reduced the pursuit of entire categories of violations that were routinely investigated under prior administrations.

This is not the ordinary pendulum swing between Democratic and Republican regulatory priorities. It is a substantial retreat from the volume of enforcement activity that has characterized the SEC under presidents of both parties. I believe that retreat will prove politically unsustainable. And the most interesting possibility is that the next meaningful increase in SEC enforcement could occur under the same Republican leadership that engineered its decline.

I. The Historical Record Is More Revealing Than the Headline

Political discussions of SEC enforcement usually begin with a familiar assumption: Democrats favor aggressive enforcement, while Republicans prefer regulatory restraint. There is some truth to that distinction at the level of regulatory philosophy. But the historical enforcement numbers tell a more complicated story.

Consider the following comparison.

SEC Enforcement Across Administrations

Source: SEC Division of Enforcement annual statistics, FY2014–FY2026. Figures are rounded to the nearest whole action. The historical administration comparisons use three fully attributable fiscal years per administration, excluding presidential transition years. FY2025 is displayed separately because it spans the Biden-Trump transition.

The first observation is striking. During Trump's first administration, the SEC averaged approximately 799 enforcement actions annually during fiscal years 2018 through 2020. That was essentially comparable to the 810-action annual average during Obama's final three full fiscal years.

The standalone figures were similarly close: approximately 474 per year under Trump's first administration and 489 during the corresponding Obama period. During Biden's three full fiscal years, standalone actions averaged approximately 465 annually. Compare those figures with 2026.

The current SEC brought approximately 50% fewer standalone enforcement actions than the annual average under the first Trump administration, 49% fewer than under Biden, and 52% fewer than during Obama's final three fiscal years. Put differently, the current Commission is bringing roughly one substantive enforcement case for every two brought by its recent predecessors.

Even expanding the Obama comparison to all seven fully attributable fiscal years from 2010 through 2016 produces an annual average of approximately 751 total actions, more than twice the SEC's 2026 total. These comparisons are descriptive, not causal estimates. Annual case counts reflect investigative work undertaken over several years, and presidential administrations inherit cases developed by their predecessors.

Still, the pattern is difficult to dismiss. Republican control of the SEC has never, by itself, meant an enforcement program operating at anything approaching today's levels. Indeed, fiscal year 2019, under Republican Chairman Jay Clayton, produced 862 enforcement actions, including 526 standalone cases. That was one of the most active enforcement years in the agency's history.

Even allowing for the 95 cases associated with the SEC's Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative that year, the number of remaining standalone actions exceeded the entire 2026 standalone docket by approximately 196 cases. The difference is not simply political party. It is the enforcement philosophy of this particular administration.

II. What the Numbers Actually Measure

Before drawing conclusions, it is important to understand what the SEC counts. The Commission reports several categories of enforcement proceedings. Standalone actions generally involve original civil lawsuits or administrative proceedings alleging substantive securities-law violations. Follow-on proceedings typically seek industry bars or suspensions based on misconduct already established in another proceeding. Delinquent-filing actions generally address issuers that have failed to satisfy their reporting obligations.

These categories should not be treated as interchangeable. The SEC's 2026 press release broadly described 113 proceedings as follow-on matters. Its underlying statistical addendum provides the more useful breakdown: 47 actual follow-on proceedings and 66 delinquent-filing actions.

That leaves 235 standalone matters. For purposes of evaluating the Commission's current investigative output, standalone actions are generally the most meaningful of the three measures. And their decline is particularly pronounced.

Source: SEC annual enforcement releases and statistical addenda. Figures use the cited annual announcements; later SEC historical tables occasionally incorporate minor revisions.

Between 2023 and 2026, total enforcement actions declined 56%. Standalone actions declined 53%. That is a sustained contraction across multiple fiscal years, not a one-year anomaly. But there are limitations. A single complex accounting fraud case may require considerably more investigative work than several routine administrative proceedings. Cases can also be delayed by litigation, settlement negotiations, or procedural obstacles.

The total number of enforcement actions is not a measurement of securities fraud in the marketplace. Nor is it a reliable measure of the number of investigations opened. Nevertheless, enforcement statistics remain relevant because they measure something important: the agency's willingness and ability to convert suspected wrongdoing into formal proceedings.

An agency's effectiveness cannot be reduced to its case count. But neither can a historically low case count simply be declared irrelevant.

III. The Decline Is Not Uniform. That May Be the Most Important Finding.

The SEC's enforcement statistics reveal that the contraction has not affected every area of enforcement equally. Consider the change between 2025 and 2026.

Source: SEC Division of Enforcement primary-classification statistics. These totals include standalone and other classified proceedings, rather than standalone cases alone. Each action is assigned one primary classification.

The insider-trading and investment-adviser figures deserve particular attention. Insider-trading actions increased by approximately 22%, while investment-adviser and investment-company actions remained nearly unchanged. That is not what one would expect if the agency had simply stopped enforcing the securities laws.

Instead, the statistics suggest that the Commission is making increasingly selective decisions about which matters deserve investigative resources. That conclusion is consistent with the Atkins administration's stated philosophy. The more troubling figures concern issuer reporting, accounting, and misconduct affecting public companies.

According to the Securities Enforcement Empirical Database, maintained by the NYU Pollack Center for Law & Business and Cornerstone Research, the SEC initiated just 16 enforcement actions against public companies and subsidiaries in fiscal year 2026. That compares with 56 in 2025, 80 in 2024, and 91 in 2023.

The 2026 figure represents a 71% year-over-year decline and the lowest annual total in the database's history, which begins in 2010. Monetary settlements in these actions totaled approximately $184 million, also a historical low within the dataset.

There is an important nuance here. Half of the 2026 public-company and subsidiary cases involved issuer reporting and disclosure allegations, compared with 39% the prior year. On its face, that suggests a renewed emphasis on financial reporting.

But percentages can obscure what is happening underneath them. Half of 16 cases is approximately eight actions. Thirty-nine percent of 56 is approximately 22. Thus, while financial reporting represented a larger share of the remaining public-company enforcement docket, the actual number of public-company cases involving those allegations fell substantially.

A larger share of a much smaller docket is not necessarily evidence of a stronger enforcement program. That distinction matters when evaluating the Commission's stated intention to concentrate resources on serious financial misconduct.

IV. The Declination Question: Are We Seeing Better Judgment or Less Enforcement?

In April 2026, the SEC disclosed that it had closed 1,095 investigated matters during fiscal year 2025 without filing enforcement actions. The agency also emphasized its decision to abandon or reconsider enforcement theories that it believed had been pursued too aggressively under the previous administration.

These developments require careful treatment. An investigation closed without charges is not necessarily a formal declination following a fully developed enforcement recommendation. Investigations may close for evidentiary reasons, jurisdictional problems, remediation, resource constraints, or because staff determine that no violation occurred.

The SEC has not published a sufficiently consistent historical series of investigative openings, closures, and formal declinations to determine how much its declination rate has changed. Accordingly, the available evidence does not establish that the SEC is formally declining enforcement recommendations at an unprecedented rate.

What the evidence does establish is that the Commission has deliberately narrowed its enforcement docket, withdrawn from certain legal theories, and substantially reduced the number of cases ultimately filed. The distinction matters. The current administration has criticized the Gensler-era approach to off-channel communications, crypto registration, and other compliance matters.

Its April 2026 enforcement announcement specifically identified 95 off-channel communications actions brought since 2022, involving approximately $2.3 billion in penalties, as examples of what it considered an improper emphasis on enforcement volume. One can reasonably question whether every one of those actions warranted the resources devoted to it.

But there is a difference between deciding not to pursue a particular category of technical violations and substantially reducing enforcement activity across broad areas of the securities markets. The first is a policy judgment. The second raises institutional questions about capacity, deterrence, and the practical operation of the federal securities laws.

V. The Workforce Data Supplies Part of the Explanation

Political ideology alone cannot explain what has happened. In March 2026, the Government Accountability Office published GAO-26-107813, examining the SEC's workforce reductions and personnel-management changes. Its findings are remarkable. Approximately 18% of the SEC's workforce departed during fiscal year 2025.

The Division of Enforcement experienced an 18% attrition rate, losing 235 employees from a workforce that numbered 1,305 at the end of fiscal year 2024. The departures included attorneys, accountants, investigators, supervisors, and personnel with specialized institutional knowledge.

Of 61 employees interviewed by GAO, 33 identified the loss of specialized knowledge or expertise as a consequence of staff departures. These are not merely administrative losses. Securities investigations depend on experienced lawyers and accountants who understand complicated financial products, accounting standards, market structures, and the relationships among regulated entities.

Those capabilities cannot be rebuilt immediately. A newly hired enforcement attorney cannot simply assume responsibility for a complex investigation and deliver a charging recommendation the following week. The SEC also experienced the prolonged government shutdown that began October 1, 2025, at the beginning of fiscal year 2026. Enforcement Director David Woodcock has expressly identified that disruption, personnel transitions, and changes in investigative priorities as contributing factors.

Those explanations are credible. But they are incomplete. The reduction in standalone enforcement actions from 2024 to 2026 was approximately 45%, considerably greater than the workforce attrition GAO documented during 2025. That does not prove a proportional decline in staff productivity. Investigations have different timelines and resource demands, and the available data do not permit a defensible productivity calculation.

It does suggest, however, that personnel reductions alone are unlikely to explain the entire contraction. The more plausible account involves several interacting factors: staffing losses, changes in leadership, investigation closures, abandoned legal theories, and a deliberate decision to concentrate resources on fewer matters.

The agency has simultaneously reduced capacity and raised the threshold for pursuing certain cases. That is a powerful combination.

VI. Political Influence on SEC Enforcement Is Not Merely Theoretical

There is a substantial academic literature examining the relationship between politics and financial regulation. Two recent studies are particularly relevant. In Partisan Bias in Securities Enforcement, published in the Journal of Law, Economics, and Organization, Reilly Steel examined how changes in partisan control of the SEC affect enforcement decisions.

The study found that greater partisan alignment between a company and the Commission was associated with a substantially lower likelihood of enforcement. For a firm initially equally likely to face enforcement or not, its estimates suggested that a typical increase in alignment following a change in Commission control reduced the likelihood of enforcement by more than 19%.

Separately, a 2025 study published in the Journal of Accounting and Economics, Partisan Regulatory Actions: Evidence from the SEC, found evidence that companies politically misaligned with the agency were more likely to face investigations and, conditional on certain accounting enforcement outcomes, harsher penalties. The studies do not agree on every question. In particular, their findings concerning the initial opening of investigations differ.

They also use different datasets, outcomes, and empirical methods. That distinction is important. Neither study establishes that partisan considerations caused the decline in aggregate enforcement actions during 2026. What they do demonstrate is that political influence on enforcement decision-making is a serious empirical question, not merely a rhetorical accusation.

And the mechanism is not particularly mysterious. The SEC operates under significant resource constraints. Investigations are costly, litigation can be prolonged, and the Commission must choose among competing priorities. Those choices create substantial discretion. One administration may emphasize financial reporting and gatekeeper accountability. Another may prioritize retail fraud and insider trading. A third may devote substantial resources to digital assets, cybersecurity, or conflicts of interest.

The statute does not change each time. The allocation of enforcement resources does.

VII. The First Trump Administration Offers the Most Important Historical Lesson

The comparison with Jay Clayton's SEC deserves more attention than it has received. Clayton's administration was generally regarded as more business-friendly than the Gensler Commission that followed. It was also highly active in enforcement. The SEC brought 821 actions in 2018, 862 in 2019, and 715 in 2020.

Those numbers are not simply evidence that Republican regulators can be aggressive. They illustrate something more important: an SEC can reject expansive regulatory theories while maintaining a substantial enforcement program. Clayton emphasized retail investor protection, individual accountability, financial conflicts, and misconduct affecting ordinary investors.

His administration developed targeted initiatives, including the Share Class Selection Disclosure Initiative, through which investment advisers self-reported failures involving undisclosed mutual fund share-class conflicts. The initiative generated 95 cases during fiscal year 2019 and returned substantial funds to investors.

One may agree or disagree with every aspect of that approach. But it was unmistakably an active enforcement program. The first Trump administration therefore supplies an important counterexample to the notion that the current SEC's extraordinarily low numbers are an inevitable consequence of Republican control.

They are not. The numbers reflect particular decisions made by the current leadership. And those decisions can change without changing the Commission's political composition.

VIII. The 2026 Midterms Have Changed the Incentives

On November 3, voters delivered a substantial political defeat to President Trump's administration. Democrats reclaimed control of the House and Senate, ultimately winning nine Republican-held Senate seats and positioning themselves for a 56-seat Senate majority.

The results were driven by several concerns, particularly economic affordability and dissatisfaction with the administration's direction. There is no basis for claiming that voters specifically rejected the SEC's enforcement policies. But the election demonstrated a broader demand for political accountability and more effective congressional oversight.

That distinction is central to my prediction. The SEC does not exist in a political vacuum. Beginning in January, Democratic control of both congressional chambers will change the environment in which Chairman Atkins must defend the Commission's record.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Maxine Waters, both prominent critics of financial deregulation, are positioned to assume greater authority over the congressional committees responsible for overseeing financial regulation. Those committees will have the ability to conduct hearings, request documents, examine enforcement decisions, question agency officials, and scrutinize the allocation of SEC resources.

The questions practically write themselves. Why has public-company enforcement fallen to its lowest recorded level? Why has the agency pursued so few accounting and disclosure matters? How many investigations have been closed? How has the loss of experienced personnel affected investigations?

What evidence demonstrates that fewer enforcement actions have produced better investor protection? These are legitimate oversight questions. The Commission's leadership may have persuasive answers to some of them. The problem is that it will now have to provide those answers to a Congress considerably less inclined to accept general assurances about enforcement quality.

There is also a new personnel dimension. The SEC currently has only two sitting commissioners, Chairman Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda, both Republicans, with three of its five statutory seats vacant. On November 19, the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to consider President Trump's nominations of Republican Steven Levine and Democrat Kristin Johnson to fill two of those vacancies.

Confirmation proceedings are therefore occurring just as congressional control is about to change. Although the incoming Democratic Senate will have significant influence over future nominations, that leverage depends partly on what the current Senate accomplishes before January.

The constitutional landscape has also changed following the Supreme Court's June 29, 2026 decision in No. 25-332, which rejected statutory restrictions on presidential removal of Federal Trade Commission commissioners. The decision strengthens presidential control over multimember regulatory agencies and complicates traditional assumptions about regulatory independence.

These developments make the SEC's position particularly interesting. The agency faces the prospect of more aggressive congressional oversight while remaining under substantial presidential influence. Those competing pressures could influence how its leadership chooses to demonstrate regulatory credibility.

IX. My Prediction: The SEC Will Rebuild Its Enforcement Program, but Not Gensler's

Here is where I depart from the conventional analysis. I do not believe Chairman Atkins is likely to reverse his legal philosophy merely because Democrats have won Congress. Nor do I expect the Commission to resume the more controversial categories of enforcement activity associated with Gary Gensler.

But I do believe the agency will come under increasing pressure to demonstrate that its approach produces meaningful results. And the easiest way to do that will be to bring more cases in areas where the law is relatively settled and the investor-protection rationale is difficult to dispute.

In fact, that process may already be underway. The SEC's fiscal year 2026 announcement highlighted several institutional initiatives, including a new Retail Fraud Working Group, a Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit, and an Office of Super Intelligence and Analytics.

The Retail Fraud Working Group has already generated more than a dozen investigations. The accounting unit is intended to develop complex financial reporting cases, while the analytics office is designed to identify misconduct using more sophisticated surveillance and analytical tools.

These initiatives create an operational foundation for a future increase in enforcement activity. Woodcock, who became Enforcement Director in May, has also emphasized the agency's investment in investigative capabilities and its intention to develop stronger cases.

The timing matters. Complex securities investigations frequently require one or two years, and sometimes considerably longer, to reach a charging decision. The consequences of a change in priorities today may not become visible in public enforcement statistics until fiscal year 2028.

That is why I expect the recovery to develop in stages.

First, financial reporting and accounting fraud. This is the most obvious area for a rebound. The establishment of the Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit creates organizational capacity, and the historically low public-company enforcement numbers create pressure for visible results.

Second, insider trading and market manipulation. These are politically durable enforcement priorities. The recent increase in insider-trading cases suggests the Division is already allocating resources in this direction. Third, private funds and investment advisers. Undisclosed conflicts, improper valuations, misappropriation, misleading performance claims, and misuse of client assets remain attractive enforcement areas because they involve recognizable investor-protection concerns.

Fourth, retail fraud and emerging technology. Artificial intelligence, investment scams, impersonation schemes, and fraudulent trading platforms present opportunities for the SEC to demonstrate effective investor protection without relying on controversial interpretations of registration requirements. Fifth, traditional gatekeeper and intermediary misconduct. Broker-dealer customer protection, supervisory failures, suspicious activity reporting, and custody obligations may receive greater attention where violations create meaningful risks to customers and market integrity.

I am considerably less convinced that we will see a renewed appetite for mass off-channel communications settlements, expansive crypto registration theories, or technical violations disconnected from identifiable investor-protection concerns. Those initiatives were closely associated with the prior Commission's enforcement philosophy, and Atkins has invested considerable political capital in rejecting them.

The more likely outcome is an expansion of traditional enforcement rather than a wholesale restoration of the Gensler agenda.

X. A Forecast That Can Be Tested

Predictions about enforcement activity are necessarily uncertain. No publicly available dataset provides the investigative pipeline, staffing information, and charging recommendations necessary to construct a reliable quantitative forecast. Still, I think it is useful to state expectations clearly enough that they can be tested.

My working forecast is that standalone enforcement actions will recover to approximately 275–325 in fiscal year 2027, with a more substantial recovery toward 325–400 in fiscal year 2028, assuming no further major disruption to staffing or operations. Those ranges represent judgmental scenarios, not statistically estimated confidence intervals.

They reflect three considerations. First, the current numbers are unusually low relative to the agency's recent historical experience. Second, the Commission has already established institutional structures that should support additional investigations. Third, the political cost of maintaining historically low enforcement numbers is likely to increase under a Democratic Congress.

There are meaningful reasons this forecast could be wrong. Staffing losses may constrain the Division more severely than anticipated. Leadership may continue to prioritize a smaller number of complex cases regardless of congressional criticism. The administration may also resist pressures for a broader enforcement program.

And a future increase in filings could partly reflect investigations commenced during earlier administrations rather than a genuine change in the Commission's current priorities. The most useful indicators will therefore extend beyond case counts. I would watch the number of newly opened investigations, the pace of Wells notices, whether accounting and public-company cases begin increasing, whether the Division expands hiring, and whether management's public statements begin placing greater emphasis on enforcement output.

If the public-company enforcement docket remains near its current level through 2027, or if standalone actions remain below approximately 275, the case for a meaningful recovery will be considerably weaker. That would suggest a more durable structural change in the agency's enforcement model.

XI. Why This Matters for Companies and Their Counsel

For regulated entities, the practical consequence is not that every compliance issue will suddenly become an enforcement matter. The more important lesson concerns timing. Companies make risk-management decisions based partly on their expectations of regulatory scrutiny.

When enforcement activity declines substantially, it becomes tempting to conclude that particular compliance obligations are no longer priorities. That is dangerous reasoning. An agency's decision not to bring certain cases today does not change the underlying statute, erase existing obligations, or prevent future leadership from reconsidering how those obligations should be enforced.

It also overlooks the way investigations develop. A problematic disclosure made today may become the subject of an investigation two years later, under different leadership, different congressional oversight, or a different economic environment. In my earlier Anderson Insights analysis of the SEC's revised Enforcement Manual, I argued that procedural changes affecting the Wells process, cooperation, and settlement negotiations would meaningfully influence how matters are resolved.

That remains true. A more active enforcement program need not abandon those procedural improvements. Indeed, it is entirely possible that the next version of SEC enforcement will combine an increased investigative docket with more disciplined charging decisions and more predictable settlement procedures.

For companies, that would be a significant development. The question would no longer be whether the SEC is retreating from enforcement generally. It would be whether companies can identify the types of misconduct the agency is most likely to pursue and prepare accordingly.

XII. The Political Paradox Facing Paul Atkins

There is an irony in the SEC's current position. For much of the past two years, the agency's leadership has argued that enforcement success should not be measured by the number of cases filed. That argument is entirely defensible as far as it goes.

A regulatory agency should not bring cases merely to produce impressive annual statistics. But enforcement also operates through deterrence, market confidence, and the expectation that violations will be identified and prosecuted. A sustained reduction in enforcement activity eventually raises questions that cannot be answered by criticizing the shortcomings of quantitative measurement.

At some point, an agency must demonstrate that its alternative approach works. For Atkins, the political challenge is therefore not simply defending fewer cases. It is demonstrating that the SEC remains an effective enforcement institution despite a historically diminished docket, significant workforce losses, and a deliberate narrowing of its investigative priorities.

The November elections make that challenge substantially more difficult. I suspect the next several years will produce a more active Commission, not because Atkins abandons his philosophy, but because the political and institutional incentives surrounding that philosophy are changing.

The first Trump administration offers a workable model: a Republican-led SEC that emphasized traditional investor protection while maintaining a significant enforcement presence. The current Commission may find itself returning to something resembling that model. And that would be a meaningful reversal.

The Bottom Line

The SEC's fiscal year 2026 results are not simply weak by Democratic standards. They are historically weak by almost any modern standard, including the record of Republican administrations. The decline reflects a combination of deliberate policy choices, reduced investigative capacity, personnel departures, and changes in the types of cases the Commission is willing to pursue.

Those choices were made in one political environment. They will now be judged in another. My prediction is that the SEC will eventually respond by rebuilding its enforcement docket around traditional securities fraud, accounting misconduct, insider trading, market manipulation, and investor-protection violations.

That recovery may take longer than the political commentary suggests. Investigations are not created overnight, and the loss of experienced enforcement personnel cannot be repaired through a press release. But the direction of travel is becoming clearer.

The next major shift in SEC enforcement may not require a new President, a new Chairman, or even a new statute. It may simply require the existing Commission to confront a political reality that its own historical enforcement record makes increasingly difficult to ignore.

The next SEC enforcement revival may be led by the very people who presided over its decline.

Research and Source Notes

SEC enforcement data. Historical statistics are drawn from SEC Division of Enforcement annual reports and statistical addenda for fiscal years 2014–2026, including the FY2026 results, FY2026 statistical addendum, FY2025 results, FY2024 results, and FY2023 results. Historical administration averages are the author's calculations based on published annual figures.

Public-company enforcement. NYU Pollack Center for Law & Business and Cornerstone Research, SEC Enforcement Activity: Public Companies and Subsidiaries, Fiscal Year 2026 Update (November 2026). Research database.

SEC workforce. U.S. Government Accountability Office, Securities and Exchange Commission: Recent Workforce Reductions and Other Personnel Management Changes, GAO-26-107813 (March 27, 2026). Full report.

Academic literature. Reilly S. Steel, Partisan Bias in Securities Enforcement, 42 Journal of Law, Economics, and Organization 34 (2026), DOI: 10.1093/jleo/ewae019. Partisan Regulatory Actions: Evidence from the SEC, 80 Journal of Accounting and Economics 101777 (2025), DOI: 10.1016/j.jacceco.2025.101777.

Commission leadership and institutional structure. SEC Commissioners; Supreme Court decision, No. 25-332 (June 29, 2026); congressional nomination proceedings, November 2026.

Related Anderson Insights commentary. The SEC's New Enforcement Manual Signals a Procedural Reset in Securities Enforcement (March 5, 2026; updated September 26, 2026).