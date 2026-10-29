SEC’s 2027 Examination Priorities Put Private Credit, Artificial Intelligence, Conflicts Of Interest, And Market Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

The SEC’s latest examination agenda reinforces traditional fiduciary and supervisory obligations while expanding attention to automated investment advice, emerging technologies, private markets, extended trading hours, and tokenization.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has released its fiscal year 2027 examination priorities, identifying the regulatory and operational risks that will guide examinations of more than 34,000 registered entities during the coming year. The October 23 announcement places particular emphasis on investment adviser conflicts, private credit, complex retail investment products, broker-dealer supervision, cybersecurity, and the increasing use of advanced technologies throughout the securities industry.

The priorities reflect a regulatory approach that seeks to accommodate financial innovation while maintaining scrutiny of the practices and controls through which firms satisfy their existing legal obligations. Although the Division of Examinations continues to emphasize longstanding areas of concern, its 2027 agenda also addresses developments that are changing how securities markets operate, including automated investment platforms, artificial intelligence, tokenized securities, and extended-hours trading.

For registered firms, the practical message is that innovation and business expansion must be accompanied by corresponding improvements in compliance infrastructure. Examiners will increasingly consider whether a firm's supervisory systems, disclosures, and internal controls reflect how its business actually operates, rather than simply whether its written policies address the relevant regulatory requirements.

Investment Adviser Examinations: Fiduciary Duties and Economic Conflicts Remain Central

Investment adviser fiduciary obligations remain a principal component of the SEC's examination program. The Division will continue evaluating whether registered advisers provide full and fair disclosure of material facts, conduct reasonable due diligence, appropriately assess investment risks, and maintain compliance programs reasonably designed to address conflicts of interest.14

The 2027 priorities place particular emphasis on economic arrangements that may compromise the impartiality of investment advice. Examiners will scrutinize fee rebates, fee and expense calculations, cash management practices, deposits and withdrawals, and other arrangements that may create financial incentives inconsistent with an adviser's fiduciary responsibilities.

These concerns are not new. In June 2026, the Division published a Risk Alert addressing investment adviser economic conflicts, identifying deficiencies involving incomplete disclosures, inconsistent billing practices, and compliance programs that did not adequately address financial incentives.

The 2027 priorities reinforce those observations and signal continued examination attention to the relationship between disclosed conflicts and actual business practices.

Investment recommendations will also receive heightened scrutiny. Examiners intend to evaluate whether advisers sufficiently consider investment liquidity, volatility, costs, time horizons, projected performance, and the particular characteristics of recommended products when determining whether an investment is consistent with a client's objectives and risk tolerance.

Notably, the Division identifies products that are difficult to trade, illiquid, or unusually complex as areas warranting additional attention. These include private-company investments through special purpose vehicles, private fund loans, business development companies, single-stock exchange-traded funds, inverse ETFs, and zero-days-to-expiration options.

The examination implications extend beyond the adequacy of disclosures. Advisers should be prepared to demonstrate how their investment selection, diligence, and ongoing monitoring processes account for the risks associated with these products.

Private Credit and Alternative Investments Face Greater Examination Attention

The continued expansion of private credit and alternative investment strategies presents a distinct set of regulatory concerns involving valuation, liquidity, leverage, conflicts, and investor disclosures.1

The Division's 2027 priorities expressly identify private funds, private credit, and illiquid investments as areas of examination interest, particularly where investment structures involve affiliated service providers, complex fee arrangements, or financing mechanisms that may affect investor returns.

For private fund advisers, examinations will evaluate whether disclosures appropriately describe investment-related risks and whether compliance controls address risks at both the fund and underlying investment levels. Specific areas of attention include allocations, the use of debt and fund-level credit facilities, affiliated service arrangements, and the accuracy of fee and expense calculations.

Registered investment companies holding private credit or other less-liquid investments will likewise face scrutiny of valuation methodologies, redemption practices, leverage vulnerabilities, and whether disclosures accurately describe investment strategies and associated risks.

These priorities are particularly relevant as investment managers continue developing products intended to make private-market exposure available to a broader population of investors.

The regulatory challenge is not simply whether an investment strategy is permissible. It is whether the associated valuation processes, liquidity arrangements, disclosures, and compliance controls adequately reflect the risks assumed by investors.

For firms offering private-market investments through retail-oriented structures, the distinction between economic exposure and actual liquidity will remain especially important.

Broker-Dealers: Regulation Best Interest, Financial Responsibility, and Supervision

Broker-dealer examinations will continue to focus on financial responsibility, trading practices, retail recommendations, anti-money laundering compliance, and supervisory systems.1

A significant component of the 2027 agenda concerns compliance with Regulation Best Interest. Examiners will review how broker-dealers evaluate reasonably available alternatives, identify and mitigate conflicts of interest, consider the costs and characteristics of recommended investments, and satisfy their disclosure and care obligations.

Particular attention will be directed toward recommendations involving complex or higher-risk products, including structured products, private placements, private credit investments, alternative investments, variable annuities, and sophisticated options strategies.

The SEC also intends to evaluate recommendations involving account selection and movement between substantially similar products. These reviews will include recommendations to establish brokerage, advisory, margin, options, and self-directed IRA accounts, as well as recommendations made to older or otherwise vulnerable investors.

For dual registrants, examiners will continue assessing whether compensation structures and other financial incentives create conflicts affecting recommendations between brokerage and advisory accounts.

The Division also identifies payments to unregistered finders and transaction-based compensation paid to personal-service entities as subjects for supervisory review. That emphasis is significant for firms using referral networks or introducing arrangements because compensation structures may raise questions concerning broker-dealer registration and associated supervisory obligations.

Separately, examinations will address compliance with the Net Capital Rule, the Customer Protection Rule, liquidity risk management requirements, and operational controls necessary to withstand periods of market stress.

The Division's continued focus on broker-dealer supervision underscores a familiar regulatory principle: effective compliance depends on the implementation and operation of supervisory systems, not merely their written design.

Artificial Intelligence and Automated Investment Advice Enter a New Examination Phase

One of the more consequential features of the 2027 priorities is the Division's treatment of advanced technology.1

The report repeatedly refers to super intelligence, or SI, a term the Division uses when discussing technologies that support investment analysis, portfolio management, customer communications, software development, fraud detection, and compliance functions.

The terminology is notable, but the underlying regulatory approach remains grounded in existing, technology-neutral obligations. Rather than identifying a separate examination standard for artificial intelligence, the Division indicates that it will evaluate whether firms using advanced technologies continue to satisfy the securities laws applicable to their activities.

For automated investment advisers, algorithmic trading platforms, and other technology-driven financial services providers, examinations will focus on three central questions:

Whether representations concerning the technology and its capabilities are fair and accurate. Whether the firm's actual operations and controls are consistent with disclosures provided to investors. Whether algorithms produce advice or recommendations consistent with investors' profiles or the firm's stated investment strategies.

These questions have practical consequences for firms incorporating generative artificial intelligence into investment research, automated recommendations, risk assessment, and portfolio management.

For example, a platform that represents its algorithm as considering specified investor objectives or risk parameters should be able to substantiate those representations through its system design, testing, and operational records. Similarly, firms relying on automated tools to support compliance monitoring should assess whether those tools function as intended and whether appropriate personnel exercise effective oversight.

The Division will also review the use of advanced technologies in anti-money laundering compliance, Regulation Best Interest, trading functions, and back-office operations.

Cybersecurity risks associated with AI are receiving parallel attention. Examiners will assess firms' preparedness for sophisticated phishing, synthetic audio and video, deepfakes, and other technology-assisted social engineering techniques.

Importantly, the Division indicates that it is incorporating advanced technology into its own examination and risk-assessment processes, including tools intended to identify patterns and potential risks across complex datasets.

That development may have longer-term implications for how examinations are scoped and conducted. Firms should anticipate continued scrutiny of the underlying records, system outputs, and supporting documentation needed to substantiate their representations and demonstrate compliance.

Cybersecurity and Customer Information Protection Remain Examination Priorities

Information security and operational resilience remain central to the Division's risk-based examination program. The 2027 priorities identify cybersecurity governance, access controls, data loss prevention, account management, incident response, and recovery planning as areas of continued examination attention.1

The SEC will also scrutinize risks arising from third-party service providers, shared technologies, and increasingly interconnected operational systems.

A particularly important component of these reviews involves compliance with amended Regulation S-P.

Examiners will evaluate whether covered firms have developed and implemented reasonably designed safeguards for customer information, including policies addressing unauthorized access, incident response, customer notification, and oversight of service providers.

Related examinations under Regulation S-ID will address identity theft prevention programs, with particular attention to account takeovers, fraudulent transfers, stolen credentials, and emerging threats involving advanced technologies.

For firms relying extensively on outside technology providers, these priorities reinforce the need to understand the allocation of responsibilities for customer information and incident response.

Outsourcing technology functions does not, by itself, eliminate a registrant's applicable regulatory obligations. Firms should be prepared to explain how they identify, monitor, and address material risks arising from third-party systems.

Tokenization, Treasury Clearing, and Extended Trading Hours Reflect Changing Market Structure

The 2027 priorities also address developments affecting the infrastructure through which securities are traded, cleared, settled, and recorded. Tokenization appears expressly among the Division's examination concerns, particularly in connection with clearing agencies, transfer agents, and entities subject to Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity.1

For clearing agencies, the Division will review risk management, default management, recovery and wind-down planning, securities lending, operational controls, and tokenization-related activities.

Examinations will also address compliance with applicable requirements associated with expanded U.S. Treasury clearing, clearing agency governance, and straight-through processing.

Transfer agent examinations will consider the use of emerging technologies to perform traditional transfer agent functions, alongside established requirements concerning recordkeeping, safeguarding assets, and processing transfers.

For entities subject to Regulation SCI, the Division identifies tokenization, extended trading hours, advanced technologies, and quantum computing as emerging trends warranting attention.

Extended-hours trading is particularly relevant to broker-dealers and trading platforms. As more venues offer trading beyond traditional market hours, the Division intends to examine liquidity availability, the capacity and willingness of liquidity providers to participate in those markets, and the adequacy of operational and risk-management controls.

The broader implication is that market structure innovation will be assessed through the resilience, transparency, and regulatory adequacy of the infrastructure supporting it.

Tokenization and related technologies may change the mechanisms through which securities are transferred or recorded, but their use does not inherently displace the legal obligations applicable to regulated securities activities.

Anti-Money Laundering Examinations Target Cross-Border and Omnibus Account Risks

Broker-dealer anti-money laundering programs remain another significant examination priority. The Division will assess whether firms appropriately tailor their AML programs to their business models, conduct independent testing, perform ongoing customer due diligence, and satisfy Suspicious Activity Report filing obligations.1

The 2027 agenda gives particular attention to foreign omnibus and correspondent account arrangements, especially where account structures limit visibility into underlying customers or ultimate beneficial owners.

Examiners will review the adequacy of controls for nested account relationships and whether firms properly evaluate the heightened risks associated with certain foreign financial institutions.

The Division also identifies trading in foreign-based companies and potential market manipulation, including pump-and-dump and similar schemes, as areas of interest. These efforts will be coordinated with the SEC's Cross-Border Task Force.

Compliance with applicable Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions requirements will remain part of the examination program. For broker-dealers operating internationally or relying on omnibus relationships, these priorities suggest continued emphasis on customer transparency, transaction monitoring, and the adequacy of risk-based compliance procedures.

A More Accessible Examination Process Does Not Mean Less Scrutiny

Beyond the substantive priorities, the SEC is seeking to change how its examination program interacts with registrants. On October 1, 2026, the Division published The SEC Exam Handbook: A Practical Guide on Process and Engagement, replacing and expanding upon its previous examination brochure.13

The handbook provides additional information about examination procedures, communications with staff, opportunities to provide feedback, and the stages of the examination process.

The Division has also emphasized closer coordination with other SEC offices and fellow regulators, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, National Futures Association, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

These developments reflect a stated objective of making examinations more consistent, transparent, and collaborative. Nevertheless, a more accessible examination process should not be confused with a reduction in regulatory expectations.

The Division continues to prioritize examinations of recently registered advisers, advisers that have never been examined, and firms experiencing material changes in their operations. Advisers that have expanded into new asset classes, adopted different business models, completed acquisitions, or developed geographically dispersed operations may face scrutiny concerning whether their compliance programs have evolved with their businesses.

The SEC's examination priorities also remain nonexclusive. The Division may examine other issues and adjust its areas of focus as market conditions and regulatory risks develop.

What Registered Firms Should Do Now

The release of the annual examination priorities provides firms with an opportunity to assess their compliance programs against the risks the Division has identified.1

Although the priorities do not create new legal obligations, they offer meaningful insight into the matters examiners are likely to review. Several practical steps warrant consideration:

Reassess material conflicts and compensation arrangements. Investment advisers and broker-dealers should review whether financial incentives, referral arrangements, account recommendations, and fee structures are appropriately addressed by existing disclosures and compliance controls.

Evaluate complex products and private-market exposure. Firms offering or recommending private credit, alternative investments, private placements, or complex ETFs should assess the adequacy of their diligence, valuation, liquidity, and investor suitability or best-interest processes, as applicable.

Review automated systems and artificial intelligence oversight. Firms using algorithmic investment tools or advanced technologies should consider whether their representations are supportable, their systems operate consistently with applicable requirements, and their governance arrangements provide meaningful oversight.

Test cybersecurity and third-party risk controls. Registrants should evaluate information security safeguards, incident response procedures, vendor oversight arrangements, and the implementation of applicable Regulation S-P and Regulation S-ID requirements.

Assess compliance programs following business changes. Firms that have expanded into new services, products, markets, or operational structures should consider whether their compliance infrastructure has kept pace with those developments.

Prepare for examination requests. Registrants should review the SEC's new examination handbook, assess their document-retention and production capabilities, and identify the personnel responsible for managing examination communications and responding to staff requests.

These measures should be calibrated to each firm's business model, regulatory status, and actual risk profile. A generic examination checklist is not a substitute for a compliance program reasonably designed to address the firm's specific operations.

The Broader Regulatory Significance

The SEC's 2027 examination priorities reflect continuity in the agency's treatment of fiduciary duties, retail investor protection, financial responsibility, and supervisory obligations. They also reveal how those established requirements are being applied to an increasingly complex financial marketplace.12

Private credit and alternative investments are raising familiar questions about valuation, liquidity, disclosure, and conflicts in new contexts. Automated investment tools are requiring firms to demonstrate that algorithmic outputs align with their regulatory representations and obligations. Tokenization and extended trading hours are testing the operational systems that support market integrity.

At the same time, the SEC is signaling an intention to engage more directly with registrants, coordinate more closely with other regulators, and incorporate advanced technologies into its own oversight activities.

The central takeaway is not that the agency is introducing an entirely new regulatory framework. Rather, it is concentrating examination resources where evolving business practices, investment products, and technological capabilities intersect with established legal duties.

For regulated firms, the relevant question is whether existing compliance structures remain effective as the business changes. That will be an important measure of examination readiness throughout fiscal year 2027.