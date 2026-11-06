SEC Warns AI Companies Over Misleading Disclosures: The Next Wave Of Securities Enforcement?

The SEC's Enforcement Director says the agency is examining artificial intelligence disclosures as concerns grow over AI spending, circular financing arrangements, and the sustainability of the industry. For public companies, executives, and investors, the issue is not whether AI is overvalued. It is whether the market is getting the full picture.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is taking a closer look at what artificial intelligence companies are telling investors, and the timing is interesting. In an October 30, 2026 interview with Reuters, SEC Enforcement Director David Woodcock said the agency is monitoring AI companies' corporate disclosures. Reuters reported investor concerns about a possible AI bubble, circular deals, and the sustainability of AI spending. My analysis below considers the disclosure questions those concerns could raise; it does not identify misconduct at any particular company.

Woodcock emphasized that the SEC does not intend to interfere with technological innovation. Its concern is whether companies are accurately describing material information so investors understand the risks they are assuming. That distinction matters. The SEC is not responsible for deciding whether artificial intelligence is a good investment, whether a company is spending too much on data centers, or whether valuations have become irrational. Investors are allowed to make bad investments. Companies are allowed to take enormous financial risks. And businesses are generally free to pursue ambitious strategies that may never become profitable.

What they cannot do is mislead investors about the economics, risks, or financial condition of those businesses. I think that is where the next wave of AI-related securities enforcement could develop. Not necessarily around whether a company genuinely uses artificial intelligence, which has been the focus of earlier AI-washing cases, but around the underlying financial arrangements supporting the industry's extraordinary expansion.

The SEC Is Looking Beyond Traditional AI-Washing

The SEC has been concerned about misleading artificial intelligence claims for several years. In March 2024, the Commission announced settled enforcement actions against investment advisers Delphia (USA) Inc. and Global Predictions Inc. for making false or misleading statements about their purported use of AI. The companies agreed to pay a combined $400,000 in civil penalties. Those cases involved relatively straightforward allegations. The advisers represented that they were using artificial intelligence in particular ways to support investment activities, but the SEC found that certain representations did not reflect their actual capabilities or practices.

I read those adviser settlements as a reminder that materially misleading claims about technology or capabilities can create securities-law exposure. But the current concerns are more complicated. Today, the question is increasingly whether companies that genuinely develop and deploy AI are providing an accurate picture of the economic arrangements supporting their operations. That includes the sustainability of revenue, financing dependencies, infrastructure commitments, related-party relationships, and the financial risks associated with enormous capital expenditures.

An AI company might have outstanding technology, legitimate customers, and substantial revenue while still making materially incomplete or misleading disclosures about its business. The existence of real technology does not eliminate securities-law disclosure obligations.

Circular AI Financing May Become a Significant Disclosure Issue

Reuters' reporting places Woodcock's disclosure comments alongside concerns about circular deals. In my view, the relationships among AI developers, computing providers, chip suppliers, and investors merit careful disclosure analysis. Consider a simplified hypothetical. A large technology company invests $5 billion in an AI startup. The startup then uses a substantial portion of that capital to purchase cloud computing services from the same technology company. The technology company records revenue from providing those services, while also maintaining an investment in the startup.

The startup receives financing and computing capacity. The technology company receives revenue and potentially benefits from appreciation in its equity investment. There is nothing inherently improper about this arrangement. Strategic investments, commercial partnerships, customer financing, and long-term supply agreements are common features of legitimate business activity. But the structure raises questions for investors. How much revenue is being generated from independent customer demand versus customers whose purchasing power depends on financing from the reporting company?

Would the customer continue purchasing services without that financing? How concentrated is the company's revenue among financially dependent counterparties? What happens if one participant reduces its capital commitments or the underlying AI business fails to generate sufficient cash flow? And are the economic relationships adequately reflected in the company's financial statements and disclosures? These are my analytical questions about the hypothetical, not findings the SEC has announced about a particular issuer. They concern materiality, accounting, financial transparency, and the sustainability of reported results, not necessarily fraud.

A company may properly recognize revenue under generally accepted accounting principles and still need to provide additional disclosures explaining material relationships or risks. For SEC related-person disclosure, Item 404 requires analysis of the specified relationship, material interest, transaction thresholds, and other conditions in the rule. Cross-investment alone does not answer that analysis; accounting requirements must also be considered separately. The concern is not that circular financial arrangements are inherently unlawful. It is that investors may misunderstand the underlying economics if material dependencies are not adequately disclosed.

That is a meaningful distinction, particularly in a market where investment valuations are increasingly dependent on expectations of extraordinary future growth.

AI Spending and the Risk of Incomplete Disclosures

Another area that deserves attention is the extraordinary amount of capital being committed to AI infrastructure. For an AI business, commitments that merit review may include data centers, specialized chips, energy infrastructure, computing capacity, and long-term commercial agreements. These are examples for a company-specific review, not findings attributed to Woodcock. Those investments may ultimately generate enormous returns. They may also create significant financial pressure if demand develops more slowly than anticipated, technology changes, financing becomes more expensive, or existing infrastructure becomes obsolete.

The relevant securities-law question is whether a company's disclosures adequately describe material risks, commitments, and known trends affecting its financial condition. For public companies, several existing disclosure requirements may be implicated.

Regulation S-K Item 105: Risk Factors

Item 105 generally requires disclosure of material factors that make an investment in the company speculative or risky. For AI businesses, those risks could include dependence on a limited number of customers, infrastructure constraints, technological obsolescence, financing availability, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, or regulatory uncertainty. The key is to provide disclosures that reflect the company's actual circumstances rather than generic statements about the risks of emerging technology.

Regulation S-K Item 303: Management's Discussion and Analysis

Item 303 requires management to discuss certain known trends, commitments, events, and uncertainties that are reasonably likely to materially affect the company's financial condition or results of operations. For an AI infrastructure company, that analysis could involve significant capital commitments, financing requirements, customer concentration, or known limitations on its ability to monetize planned capacity. These are not necessarily matters that can be addressed adequately through broad risk-factor disclosures alone.

Where management knows of a reasonably likely material impact, the MD&A requirements may call for more specific discussion of the company's financial position and operating outlook. Financial Statements and Related-Party Disclosures Depending on the arrangements involved, companies may also need to consider applicable accounting requirements addressing revenue recognition, fair value measurements, commitments, contingencies, and related-party transactions. Regulation S-K Item 404 may impose separate requirements for transactions involving specified related persons when its conditions are satisfied.

These rules address different issues and do not apply automatically to every strategic investment or customer relationship. Nevertheless, companies with complicated commercial and financing arrangements should be particularly careful that their financial reporting and narrative disclosures provide a consistent, accurate description of their economics.

Can the SEC Bring Enforcement Actions Against AI Companies for Misleading Disclosures?

Yes. The SEC already has substantial authority under the federal securities laws to investigate and pursue materially false or misleading statements and other disclosure violations. Depending on the circumstances, potential provisions include Section 17(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, and applicable reporting and disclosure requirements. The elements of those violations differ. Not every inaccurate statement constitutes securities fraud, and not every disclosure deficiency requires proof of intent to deceive.

For example, a Rule 10b-5 fraud claim generally requires proof of scienter, while certain other securities-law provisions may impose different standards. A company also does not necessarily violate the securities laws merely because management's forecasts prove incorrect. Forward-looking statements must be evaluated under the applicable legal standards and in light of what management knew when the statements were made. The PSLRA statutory safe harbor addresses certain private actions; it does not shield issuers from SEC enforcement.

But where companies make materially misleading representations about revenue, business relationships, financial performance, or known risks, existing securities laws provide the SEC with tools to investigate and potentially bring enforcement actions. Woodcock's comments matter because they suggest that the agency is paying attention to these issues now. They do not establish that particular companies have violated the law, nor do they announce an enforcement action against any specific issuer.

Private Markets Could Be Equally Important

There is another aspect of the Reuters interview that I think deserves attention. Woodcock indicated that the SEC expects continued activity involving private markets, particularly valuation practices and conflicts of interest. That is particularly relevant to the AI industry. Many of the most prominent AI developers remain privately held, and their valuations can be influenced by successive financing rounds, strategic investments, complex capital structures, and transactions involving existing investors.

For private fund managers, those valuations can affect reported performance, management fees, incentive compensation, investor disclosures, and investment decisions. Woodcock identified private-market valuation practices and conflicts of interest as areas of expected enforcement activity. An investment adviser holding a large position in a privately held AI company may face difficult valuation questions, particularly where observable market transactions are limited or different securities have materially different economic rights.

The adviser may also have incentives to adopt valuations that improve reported fund performance or compensation. Again, valuation uncertainty is not itself misconduct. But valuation methodologies, conflicts, and disclosures must comply with applicable law and fiduciary obligations. In a market where private-company valuations can move dramatically between financing rounds, I expect these issues to receive meaningful regulatory attention.

AI Is Also Changing the SEC's Approach to Investor Protection

Woodcock's interview was not limited to corporate disclosures. He also raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to facilitate fraud, including scams that can now be produced and distributed at a much greater scale and lower cost. That creates additional compliance challenges for broker-dealers, investment advisers, and other financial institutions. AI-generated communications, synthetic identities, deepfake audio and video, and increasingly sophisticated social engineering can make traditional fraud detection more difficult.

Separately, the Division of Examinations' fiscal year 2027 staff priorities, released October 23, address advanced technologies, cybersecurity, identity theft, automated investment tools, and customer-information protection. These are staff examination priorities, not new binding AI-disclosure rules or announced issuer enforcement cases. The Division of Examinations also intends to review how regulated firms use these technologies in compliance monitoring, anti-money laundering activities, trading functions, and investment recommendations.

The broader message is that AI creates risks on both sides of the regulatory relationship. Companies must accurately describe how they use and benefit from the technology, while financial intermediaries must continue satisfying applicable investor protection and supervisory obligations as the technology changes.

What Boards, CFOs, and General Counsel Should Be Reviewing

For companies developing, financing, or materially relying on AI, I would recommend a focused review of the relationship between public statements, internal financial information, and the underlying business arrangements. That review should consider several questions. First, do the company's AI-related statements accurately describe its actual capabilities and operations? Management should understand the difference between deployed technology, products under development, anticipated capabilities, and longer-term objectives. Those distinctions affect discussions of competitive advantages, revenue opportunities, and expected financial performance.

Second, are material financing and commercial dependencies adequately disclosed? Companies should understand whether revenue, customer demand, or planned expansion depends materially on financing from investors, strategic partners, or counterparties with overlapping economic interests. Third, do disclosures adequately address known capital requirements and liquidity risks? Significant data center commitments, infrastructure obligations, financing needs, and other known trends may require careful analysis under applicable reporting requirements.

Fourth, are valuation methodologies and financial reporting assumptions supportable? This is particularly important where a company holds substantial investments in privately valued AI businesses or relies on estimates involving uncertain future economic performance. Fifth, are investor communications consistent across different channels? SEC filings, investor presentations, earnings calls, fundraising materials, company websites, and executive statements should not present materially inconsistent descriptions of the business.

Not every statement will be subject to identical disclosure rules. But public communications can still create securities-law exposure, and inconsistent representations can become significant during an investigation. Finally, is there an effective process for reviewing these issues before statements reach investors? For public companies, disclosure controls and procedures should be evaluated in light of the business's actual risks and operations. Depending on the circumstances, input from finance, legal, accounting, technology, and operational personnel may be necessary.

For companies facing particularly complicated arrangements, independent review by experienced securities counsel can help identify issues before they attract regulatory attention.

Does the SEC Need New AI Disclosure Rules?

Not necessarily to pursue misleading disclosures. Existing securities laws already require accurate disclosure of material information in a variety of circumstances, regardless of whether a company operates in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, financial services, or another industry. However, there is an ongoing policy debate over whether additional AI-specific disclosure requirements would improve transparency and comparability. In December 2025, the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee recommended that the Commission consider additional requirements addressing how public companies define AI, describe board oversight, and disclose material operational impacts.

Those recommendations are not binding rules. That distinction matters: Woodcock's October 2026 comments should not be interpreted as announcing a new mandatory AI disclosure regime. Instead, they reinforce the SEC's ability to apply existing securities-law requirements to new business practices and risks. In my view, that approach makes sense. The SEC does not need to determine whether AI investments are commercially sound to address materially misleading statements. It needs to determine whether investors have received the information required by law to evaluate those investments for themselves.

The Bigger Picture: The SEC Is Watching the Economics Behind the AI Boom

I do not think the most important issue here is whether we are experiencing an AI bubble. Markets routinely experience periods of extraordinary enthusiasm for emerging technologies. Some companies ultimately justify their valuations. Others do not. That is part of how capital markets function. What makes the current moment interesting from a securities enforcement perspective is the complexity of the financial relationships supporting AI development. The same businesses may simultaneously serve as investors, customers, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and strategic partners.

Those relationships may be commercially sensible. They may also make it more difficult for investors to understand where revenue originates, how sustainable that revenue is, and which parties ultimately bear the financial risks. As the SEC examines these arrangements, I expect greater attention to the quality of corporate disclosures, the financial assumptions underlying valuations, and the consistency between public statements and actual business practices. For public companies and private fund managers, that makes disclosure controls, financial reporting, conflicts analysis, and governance particularly important.

The SEC is not saying companies cannot make aggressive bets on artificial intelligence. It is saying investors need an accurate account of the risks associated with those bets. That is a familiar securities-law principle, applied to one of the most consequential investment trends in today's markets. And I suspect we will be hearing considerably more about it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the SEC investigating AI companies in 2026? SEC Enforcement Director David Woodcock told Reuters on October 30, 2026, that the agency is examining AI-related corporate disclosures. His comments did not identify specific companies as enforcement targets or establish that any particular issuer violated securities laws. What is AI-washing under securities law? AI-washing generally refers to false or misleading representations about a company's use of artificial intelligence, technological capabilities, or AI-related products and services. Depending on the circumstances, those statements may violate federal securities laws or investment adviser regulations.

Are circular AI financing arrangements illegal? Not inherently. A company may lawfully invest in a customer or business partner that purchases its products or services. However, the arrangement may raise revenue recognition, related-party, concentration, liquidity, and disclosure issues depending on its structure and materiality. What SEC disclosure rules apply to artificial intelligence companies? There is no single comprehensive SEC disclosure rule applicable to every use of AI. Depending on the facts, relevant requirements may include Regulation S-K Items 101, 105, 303, and 404, applicable financial reporting requirements, and federal securities antifraud provisions.

Can an AI company face SEC enforcement for overstating revenue or technological capabilities? Yes. Materially false or misleading statements about revenue, business operations, AI capabilities, or financial condition may support SEC enforcement under applicable securities laws. The required legal elements depend on the specific violation alleged. What should companies do to reduce AI disclosure and enforcement risk? Companies should review material AI-related statements, assess financing and customer dependencies, evaluate significant commitments and valuation assumptions, and ensure that disclosures are supported by accurate internal information. Experienced securities counsel can help assess potential deficiencies and develop appropriate corrective measures.

Companies evaluating AI-related disclosures, financial reporting practices, internal investigations, or potential SEC enforcement exposure are welcome to contact him to discuss their circumstances.

Sources and Further Reading