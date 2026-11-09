Democrats Take Congress: What The 2026 Midterm Elections Mean For Crypto, Banks, SEC Enforcement, And Financial Markets

Democratic control changes congressional oversight, not existing financial law. Banks, crypto firms and advisers must assess which regulatory frameworks can endure.

Democrats are set to control Congress beginning in January 2027, according to NPR’s analysis of Associated Press race calls following the November 3 midterm elections. The results set up divided government for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. They could reshape congressional investigations, cryptocurrency legislation, banking oversight, and scrutiny of securities enforcement. The longer-term question is whether the administration’s financial regulatory initiatives will survive the next presidential election. 1

For banks, cryptocurrency companies, investment advisers, broker-dealers, and public companies, the immediate questions are practical. Will the SEC become more aggressive? What happens to cryptocurrency legislation? Could Congress reverse banking deregulation? Will prediction markets face greater restrictions? Companies must also assess whether a future administration could take a different approach to products being developed today.

A change in congressional control is not a change in applicable law. Democrats will direct committee agendas and the use of existing investigative powers when the new Congress convenes. Senate control also gives the incoming majority influence over nominations requiring its advice and consent. It does not create new oversight powers or remove sitting agency officials. 2

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Chairman Michael Selig do not lose their positions because of the election. Their agencies retain their statutory authority, and congressional opposition does not by itself stop an existing regulatory agenda. Companies may therefore face continued agency support for new products alongside greater congressional scrutiny of those products and the decisions permitting them.

Much of the administration’s financial regulatory agenda rests on agency interpretations, proposed regulations, guidance, and enforcement policy. Those measures have different legal effects and different levels of durability. A future administration could revisit many of them, particularly those not codified in federal law. The business challenge is to identify what companies can rely on now, where legal vulnerabilities remain, and how operations would need to change if the regulatory position changes.

1. Democratic Control of Congress Changes the Oversight Environment

The most immediate consequences will likely come from congressional oversight. The incoming leadership of Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and House Financial Services will shape the agenda, but committee assignments should not be treated as final before leadership selections are complete. Both committees oversee substantial portions of the financial regulatory system. The House and Senate Agriculture Committees also matter because of their jurisdiction over the CFTC.

Committee chairs can convene hearings, initiate investigations, request documents, question agency officials, and pursue subpoenas subject to committee rules and legal limits. The election changes who directs those tools, not whether they exist. 2 The current regulatory agenda suggests several possible subjects of inquiry, although it does not establish a confirmed hearing calendar.

Cryptocurrency and political conflicts. Lawmakers may examine cryptocurrency business relationships involving public officials, the regulatory decisions affecting those businesses, and potential conflicts of interest. An inquiry would not itself establish misconduct. Companies should distinguish an investigation into financial relationships from a finding that a particular transaction violated the law.

Banking relationships and financial crime compliance. Financial institutions’ relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and other high-profile customers may attract renewed attention. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s proposed Epstein Wall Street Records Act of 2026, introduced October 15 and referred to Senate Banking, illustrates that interest; it is not enacted law or evidence of wrongdoing by any institution. 3 Relevant compliance questions include customer due diligence, suspicious activity monitoring, internal escalation, and the effectiveness of financial crime controls.

Prediction markets and agency enforcement decisions. Congress may examine whether event-contract regulation adequately addresses consumer protection, manipulation, and state gaming interests. Committees may also question regulators about closed investigations, dismissed enforcement actions, or relaxed requirements. Those inquiries can proceed even where an agency has decided against enforcement.

For financial institutions, a congressional investigation can require document collection, executive testimony, privilege analysis, public disclosures, and coordination with regulators. That creates legal and reputational exposure without establishing a regulatory violation. Congressional inquiries and agency proceedings operate under different legal frameworks, so the response to one should not be assumed to satisfy the other.

Congressional authority also has limits. A committee cannot direct the SEC to bring a particular case, and a hearing or committee report does not reverse an existing regulation. Those distinctions matter when assessing whether political scrutiny changes a company’s obligations or instead increases the pressure to explain its conduct.

2. The SEC and CFTC Will Continue Their Existing Regulatory Agendas

The incoming Congress does not acquire the President’s appointment role or the agencies’ statutory responsibilities. Senate confirmation authority matters when a nomination arises; it does not itself replace a sitting official. 2 President Trump’s term continues until January 2029. Agency leadership remains subject to the applicable appointment, tenure, and removal rules.

At the SEC, Chairman Atkins has pursued capital formation, market access, digital asset clarity, and revisions to requirements the Commission considers unnecessarily burdensome. At the CFTC, Chairman Selig has emphasized financial innovation and access to regulated derivatives markets. Those objectives do not disappear when the new Congress convenes. Agencies can continue proposing rules, issuing interpretations, conducting examinations, and bringing enforcement actions within their statutory authority.

Congress can demand explanations, investigate decisions, influence future appointments, and seek legislation changing agency authority. But substantial legislative changes generally require presidential approval or enough votes to override a veto. Contested legislation may also face Senate procedural barriers. With Democrats controlling Congress and Republicans retaining the White House, most new financial regulatory laws will require agreement across those divisions.

The industry may consequently experience continued executive branch deregulation and more intensive congressional oversight at the same time. A company could receive favorable guidance concerning a new product while committees question whether the agency had authority to permit it. An SEC exemption could move toward adoption while lawmakers scrutinize its investor protections. In either case, the legal question remains whether the action is authorized by statute and satisfies applicable administrative law requirements.

3. The Durability of Regulatory Guidance May Be the Biggest Long-Term Risk

Interpretive releases, staff statements, guidance, and rulemaking can help companies understand how regulators apply existing laws to emerging products. But these documents are not interchangeable. Their legal status should be part of the initial business analysis, not a question addressed only after a regulator changes position.

Federal statutes generally provide a more durable planning basis because changing them ordinarily requires legislation, although judicial interpretation can affect their application. Final agency regulations adopted under delegated authority generally have binding legal effect. They can nevertheless be challenged in court or amended or repealed through subsequent proceedings.

Commission interpretations explain how an agency understands existing law; they do not displace a court’s responsibility to interpret the statute. A later Commission may adopt a different interpretation where legally permissible. Staff statements, FAQs, and no-action letters can provide practical direction, but their effect depends on their terms, scope, and issuing authority. They generally do not carry the force of statutes or binding regulations. Proposed regulations ordinarily do not change existing obligations before adoption and effectiveness.

These distinctions are especially relevant where a cryptocurrency or fintech business makes substantial investments based on an agency’s current interpretation. Management should identify whether the position rests on statutory text, an effective rule, a Commission interpretation, or a narrower staff assurance. Calling all of these “regulatory clarity” obscures differences that may determine whether the business can continue operating after a policy change.

The effect of Loper Bright. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the Supreme Court overruled the Chevron doctrine, which had required deference in certain circumstances to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. Courts must exercise independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority. They can consider agency expertise and persuasive reasoning, and they must respect lawful delegations of discretion, but ambiguity alone does not require acceptance of the agency’s reading. 4

That principle cuts in both directions. A court may reject an expansive interpretation imposing requirements beyond an agency’s authority. It may also reject an interpretation permitting activities outside that authority or exempting conduct beyond the agency’s statutory exemption power. The question is not simply whether an interpretation favors or restricts innovation. It is whether the framework rests on a defensible reading of the governing law.

Changes in administration and reliance interests. A future administration could reconsider guidance, alter enforcement priorities, or begin proceedings to amend regulations. Applicable procedures and reasoned-decisionmaking requirements still matter. In appropriate circumstances, an agency must consider serious reliance interests when changing policy.

In Department of Homeland Security v. Regents of the University of California, the Supreme Court held that the DACA rescission was arbitrary and capricious because the agency failed to consider relevant aspects of its decision, including reliance interests. The case concerned that program and its administrative record; it did not make every agency assurance permanent or give regulated companies a general immunity from enforcement. 5

Reliance on guidance therefore requires a document-specific and conduct-specific analysis. Relevant considerations include the document’s legal status, the scope of the assurance, the governing statute, the company’s representations to the agency, and whether its actual activities stayed within that scope. A company operating under a valid exemption is differently situated from one treating an informal statement as permission to disregard registration requirements.

Documenting the legal basis for a product, the compliance measures adopted, and the investments made in reliance on a framework can help explain the company’s position if policy changes. Those records do not guarantee protection. They do provide a better basis for evaluating transition arrangements, potential defenses, and operational alternatives than a general assertion that the prior administration supported the business.

4. Cryptocurrency Regulation: The CLARITY Act Faces a Difficult Future

Cryptocurrency regulation illustrates the distinction between statutory certainty and administrative policy. In March 2026, the SEC issued an interpretive release addressing the application of federal securities laws to certain crypto assets and transactions, with related CFTC guidance. 6 In August, the Commission proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, a tailored offering framework for certain investment contracts involving crypto assets. 7

The August proposal includes Securities Act registration exemptions for offerings of up to $5 million over four years and up to $75 million over twelve months, subject to conditions. It also proposes a conditional safe harbor concerning when a crypto asset would no longer be subject to an investment contract. These are proposed measures, not existing permissions to conduct an otherwise unregistered offering. The proposed registration exemptions would not eliminate antifraud requirements.

For token issuers, exchanges, developers, and investment funds, these initiatives could affect financing and market access. A comprehensive statute could provide a more durable allocation of regulatory responsibility. That legislative effort remains unresolved.

The CLARITY Act’s procedural setback. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act seeks to clarify the SEC’s and CFTC’s respective roles, including the treatment of digital commodity markets, investment contracts, and intermediaries. On September 15, 2026, the Senate failed to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to H.R. 3633. The vote was 49–50, short of the required three-fifths threshold. It was a procedural vote, not a final vote rejecting the bill. 8

The incoming majority may seek different compromises on consumer protection, illicit finance, regulatory gaps, political conflicts, and the allocation of SEC and CFTC authority. The existing framework would expand the CFTC’s role in qualifying spot digital commodity markets while preserving SEC jurisdiction over securities and investment contracts. Disagreement over that division may lead to revisions rather than a straightforward resumption of negotiations. Unfinished legislation would need to be reintroduced after the current Congress ends.

That does not make comprehensive legislation impossible. Bipartisan interest in a clearer framework remains distinct from agreement on a particular bill. Nor does the election require the Atkins Commission to abandon its regulatory work. The durability of that work will depend on statutory authority, administrative process, judicial review, and the choices of later agency leadership.

Businesses should continue distinguishing among digital asset activities. A spot trading venue, derivatives exchange, adviser, broker-dealer, custodian, stablecoin issuer, token promoter, and software developer may face different requirements. The economic substance of a transaction, the parties’ roles, the asset’s associated rights, and the platform’s operation remain central. A favorable policy environment does not remove registration or compliance obligations that still apply to the actual business model.

5. Stablecoins May Prove More Durable Than Other Crypto Initiatives

Stablecoin regulation is differently situated because Congress has enacted the GENIUS Act. The statute establishes a payment stablecoin framework addressing permitted issuers, reserves, redemption, supervision, and compliance. On October 21, 2026, the OCC issued a final implementing rule scheduled to become effective January 18, 2027. Its bulletin states that Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering, and sanctions requirements will be addressed separately in coordination with Treasury. Firms should distinguish the final rule from that remaining work. 9

Democratic control does not repeal the statute or automatically suspend implementation. Congress can scrutinize reserve composition, consumer disclosures, custody, issuer supervision, foreign issuers, and financial crime controls. Material changes to the statute would require legislation; changes to implementing regulations would need to follow the applicable legal process.

There may be areas of political overlap between banks concerned about deposit migration and lawmakers concerned about consumer protection or financial stability. Stablecoin returns and incentives could draw attention where they resemble deposit interest. Whether those concerns produce a legislative coalition or a change in law remains uncertain, so firms should not treat a possible policy alignment as an enacted restriction.

For issuers and their partners, the near-term priority is preparing for applicable implementation requirements. As stablecoins become integrated into payment systems, banking relationships, and treasury operations, changes to their treatment may have consequences beyond the issuers. That integration could influence policy choices and transition arrangements. It provides no exemption from statutory obligations and no guarantee that the current framework will remain unchanged.

6. SEC Enforcement Will Remain Active, Especially in Accounting, AI, and Retail Fraud

The SEC’s recent enforcement statements provide a more immediate guide to exposure than assumptions about the election. In September 18 remarks, Enforcement Director David Woodcock described a focus on fraud, insider trading, accounting misconduct, compliance failures, investment adviser conflicts, and misrepresentations. He also described a review of the investigative docket and the closure of matters viewed as inconsistent with current priorities or unlikely to produce meaningful investor redress. His speech expressly reflected his views, not necessarily those of the Commission or other staff. sup>10

A more focused docket does not mean reduced exposure for conduct involving investor harm. The relevant question for a company is whether its reporting, representations, controls, and treatment of investors comply with existing law, rather than whether overall case counts rise or fall.

Financial reporting and accounting. On August 5, 2026, the SEC announced a Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit within the Enforcement Division. The unit brings dedicated expertise and capacity to financial reporting fraud, accounting misconduct, and auditor violations. 11 For public companies, financial reporting controls, audit committee oversight, accounting judgments, and disclosure procedures therefore remain central compliance concerns.

AI disclosures. In an October 30 Reuters interview, Woodcock said the agency was monitoring AI-related corporate disclosures, including issues surrounding investment and circular commercial arrangements. Those remarks did not identify every AI company as an enforcement target or establish wrongdoing by a particular issuer. 12 They do identify questions companies should assess under existing disclosure and accounting requirements.

Capital expenditures, revenue recognition, financing commitments, related-party transactions, customer concentration, and valuation assumptions may all matter. Arrangements in which companies invest in one another or make reciprocal purchasing commitments are not inherently improper. The legal concern is whether financial statements and other disclosures accurately describe material economic relationships and risks. Participation in an emerging industry does not reduce those obligations.

Cooperation and self-reporting. Woodcock’s September remarks also addressed investigation procedures and counsel’s engagement with staff. He encouraged consideration of testimony before document productions are complete where appropriate, and described the staff’s attention to public filings, media reports, tips, complaints, and other investigative leads. He emphasized self-reporting, cooperation, and remediation while warning against delay and subpoena noncompliance. 10

Companies assessing possible violations should promptly establish the relevant facts, preserve documents, consider remediation, and obtain legal advice. Whether to self-report remains fact-specific. The analysis includes mandatory reporting duties, the nature of the conduct, the prospect of independent discovery, privilege, and the consequences of voluntary disclosure. Stated support for cooperation credit does not guarantee a particular charging decision or remedy.

Congress may question the number and nature of enforcement actions, decisions to close investigations, or changes in priorities. It does not thereby take control of the Commission’s individual cases. The SEC’s enforcement statements and Fiscal Year 2027 Examination Priorities remain more immediate preparation tools. Examination priorities guide the agency’s risk-based program; they are not new rules or findings that particular firms violated existing requirements. 13

7. Prediction Markets May Face the Most Immediate Congressional Scrutiny

Prediction markets offer contracts tied to political outcomes, sports, economic indicators, and other events. Proponents emphasize hedging, price discovery, and information aggregation. Critics question whether certain contracts function as gambling, whether participants receive adequate protection, and whether federal regulators have exceeded their authority. Those disputes involve legal classification and jurisdiction, not simply competing views about the usefulness of prediction markets.

On October 27, 2026, the CFTC announced litigation against Utah seeking to prevent state enforcement measures affecting federally regulated prediction markets. The Commission asserts exclusive jurisdiction over qualifying transactions and argues that certain state restrictions are preempted. That is its litigating position, not a final judicial resolution of the dispute. 14

States have challenged contracts they consider equivalent to sports wagering or other gambling. The analysis turns on the Commodity Exchange Act, the particular contracts, the trading venue, federal preemption, and the state measures at issue. Registration of an exchange does not by itself resolve every dispute involving every product it lists.

The event-contract framework. Section 5c(c)(5)(C) addresses contracts involving specified activities, including gaming, war, terrorism, assassination, and unlawful conduct. The statute provides a process for determining whether covered contracts are contrary to the public interest and may not be listed or cleared. On June 10, 2026, the CFTC proposed amendments to Regulation 40.11 and an additional framework for evaluating those contracts. That announcement describes proposed changes, not a present authorization to list a product regardless of effective law. 15

Congress could examine consumer protections, the treatment of sports-related contracts, or the balance between federal derivatives authority and state gaming regulation. Legislation clarifying those issues would require agreement on that boundary and the administration’s participation or a veto override. Litigation and regulatory uncertainty may therefore matter more immediately than broad legislative change.

Companies entering the industry should separate operating a venue from acting as an intermediary, providing software, publishing research, or managing pooled trading capital. Those roles can present different registration and compliance questions. A contract’s availability on a registered exchange does not eliminate obligations applicable to the business facilitating access to it.

Market integrity. Some participants may have both information about an event and the ability to influence its outcome. That creates questions about surveillance, manipulation, conflicts, contract design, and information asymmetry. Operators and intermediaries should evaluate those risks before an inquiry, rather than assume that a product’s listing establishes the adequacy of every associated control.

8. Single-Stock Perpetual Futures Illustrate the Limits of Regulatory Innovation

The single-stock perpetuals litigation provides a concrete example of the gap between regulatory permission and legal durability. On November 3, 2026, Judge Valerie Caproni of the Southern District of New York denied a temporary restraining order in Capital Markets Alliance Association v. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, No. 26-CV-9608. The requested order would have stayed challenged CFTC approvals concerning single-stock perpetual derivatives associated with KalshiEX, Bitnomial Exchange, and Coinbase Derivatives. 16

The denial was not an endorsement of the CFTC’s statutory position. At that preliminary stage, the court found the plaintiff likely to succeed on its claim that the agency lacked authority to permit the contracts as security futures. It reasoned that perpetual contracts lacking a sale for future delivery of a single security did not appear to satisfy the statutory definition. The court also observed that the products appeared to fall within the swap provisions and the SEC framework cited in its order.

The court nevertheless denied emergency relief because the plaintiff had not demonstrated likely imminent irreparable harm. Its declarations described possible harms but did not establish the required likelihood. A preliminary assessment of likely success is not a final merits judgment, and denial of a temporary restraining order is not a finding that the challenged approvals are lawful.

The November 3 order denied the requested temporary restraining order and set further briefing on the preliminary injunction request, including a November 6 opposition deadline and November 10 reply deadline, subject to adjustment by the assigned judge. This describes that order alone, not the outcome of later proceedings or the products’ current status. 16

The implications extend beyond perpetuals. An agency may support a product because it promotes competition or access, but policy objectives do not supply statutory authority. Under Loper Bright, courts independently assess the legal boundaries of that authority while respecting lawful delegations.

Product classification therefore matters at the design stage. A derivative referencing an individual equity security may present different questions from one referencing Bitcoin, a broad-based securities index, or another commodity. Classification as a future, security future, swap, or security-based swap can affect jurisdiction, registration, eligible counterparties, clearing, margin, reporting, and permissible venues. The governing statutes and the instrument’s contractual and economic features determine the analysis.

Companies relying on novel interpretations should consider what happens if a court rejects the underlying theory. That includes alternative structures, contractual protections, customer disclosures, and the consequences of suspending or discontinuing a product. Regulatory approval is relevant to the analysis, but it is not a guarantee against judicial review or an adverse classification decision.

9. Banking Regulation: Capital, Supervision, Consumer Protection, and Fintech Partnerships

Banks face the prospect of greater scrutiny of regulatory burden reduction, capital standards, stress testing, and supervision. Democratic lawmakers may ask whether changes reduce the system’s ability to absorb losses or increase risks for depositors and taxpayers. Those questions do not themselves reinstate a prior proposal or change an effective requirement.

Capital and supervision. Banks argue that excessively restrictive capital requirements can limit lending, raise borrowing costs, and reduce competitiveness. Supporters of stronger requirements emphasize resilience during downturns. Congressional scrutiny could address large-bank capital, stress-testing methods, liquidity, and resolution planning. The practical effects depend on effective regulations, further agency action, and any legislation that secures the necessary support.

Institutions should distinguish adoption from implementation when tracking changes. They should also separate lawmakers’ requests for analysis from binding supervisory or capital obligations. It would be premature to assume the election will restore any particular regulatory proposal.

Consumer protection. Overdraft fees, credit card practices, lending disclosures, payment disputes, debt collection, and nontraditional products are possible subjects of inquiry. Congress may also scrutinize the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s operations, enforcement, and supervision. Business practices can receive public examination even without an established legal violation.

Financial institutions should be prepared to explain both the legal basis for a practice and how their controls operate. Formal compliance language will be less useful if customer communications, complaint handling, and actual operations tell a different story.

Bank-fintech partnerships. Banking-as-a-service and embedded finance can involve a bank, technology providers, processors, program managers, and other third parties. A bank does not shed its obligations by delegating operational functions. Oversight may examine responsibility allocation, the bank’s control over programs, and whether customers understand which entity provides the financial service.

Third-party risk management, contracts, consumer disclosures, transaction monitoring, and operational oversight should therefore work together. A properly structured banking relationship can remain a viable route to market for a fintech business. It must function as described, not merely allocate responsibilities on paper.

10. Anti-Money Laundering Enforcement Remains a Substantial Risk

Block’s recent disclosure illustrates financial crime exposure independent of political assumptions about fintech regulation. In its November 3, 2026 quarterly filing, the company disclosed an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice concerning its anti-money laundering compliance. The contemplated deferred prosecution agreement would involve approximately $964 million before credits for prior regulatory resolutions, with an expected net payment of approximately $764 million. 17

According to the filing, the proposed agreement would defer a charge alleging failure to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program under the Bank Secrecy Act. The resolution remained subject to final agreement and court approval. Those are disclosed anticipated terms, not a completed penalty or an adjudication establishing the alleged violation.

Banks, money services businesses, payment companies, digital asset firms, and other covered institutions must continue meeting the requirements applicable to their activities. Those may include anti-money laundering programs, suspicious activity reporting, customer identification, recordkeeping, and sanctions compliance. The precise obligations differ by entity and function.

Congressional inquiries may increase pressure on regulators and law enforcement to explain their work. Existing enforcement authority does not depend on those inquiries. For a company handling financial transactions, assumptions about a favorable administration are no substitute for an effective, risk-based compliance program.

11. Private Funds, Investment Advisers, and Alternative Investments

Investment advisers and alternative investment sponsors should distinguish pending SEC proposals from requirements that already apply. Proposed changes may affect product development and investor access, but firms should not implement permissions that have not been adopted and made effective.

Performance-based compensation. On September 30, 2026, the SEC proposed amendments to Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act. The proposal would expand qualified client eligibility to certain accredited investors and modify the treatment of specified performance compensation involving registered investment companies and business development companies. The comment deadline is December 7, 2026. 18

For advisers and private fund sponsors, the proposal could affect investor eligibility, fund formation, compensation, and access to investment strategies. Lawmakers may question investor protections where strategies involve leverage, illiquidity, or complex valuations. Advisers should continue applying existing qualified client procedures unless and until an effective change permits otherwise.

Crypto custody. On October 1, 2026, the SEC proposed rules and amendments addressing custody by advisers and regulated funds, including crypto securities and client crypto funds and securities, along with related reporting and recordkeeping. Comments are due December 7. 19 The SEC overview describes modernization of custody requirements; any proposed flexibility must be evaluated against the underlying text, eligibility criteria, and safeguards.

Custody remains a legal and operational concern for managers seeking digital asset exposure. Misappropriation, asset loss, segregation, conflicts, and control failures deserve attention regardless of whether a proposed rule offers additional options. The proposal does not authorize firms to disregard existing custody obligations while rulemaking remains pending.

Private credit and retail access. Lawmakers may examine valuation, leverage, liquidity, conflicts, disclosures, and the transmission of private-market risks into the wider financial system. The SEC’s Fiscal Year 2027 Examination Priorities already address private funds, private credit, complex strategies, and related investor risks. 13 Advisers’ immediate task is compliance with existing fiduciary, disclosure, custody, valuation, and other applicable requirements, not waiting for a congressional initiative.

12. What the Election Means for Stocks, Bonds, and Financial Markets

The market consequences will depend on overlapping developments in earnings, energy, monetary policy, fiscal policy, and geopolitical risk. An election result alone cannot explain a trading session or determine the next two years of returns. A more useful analysis identifies how actual policy decisions could affect different businesses.

Banks. Greater scrutiny of capital, consumer protection, and compliance may reduce expectations for further regulatory relief or its durability. Oversight alone does not alter earnings, capital requirements, or approvals. Those effects depend on agency action, legislation, economic conditions, and each institution’s exposures.

Digital asset businesses. Market structure uncertainty and the durability of guidance may affect investment, financing, and product decisions. A business with a clear statutory basis and mature controls may be better positioned to manage policy changes than one dependent on an unsettled interpretation. That is an operational observation, not a prediction of superior investment returns.

Institutional custody providers and registered intermediaries may have relevant infrastructure, but their status does not eliminate product-specific legal risks. Companies should evaluate how regulatory uncertainty affects actual activities, counterparties, and funding needs rather than treat “crypto” as a single exposure.

AI and technology. Scrutiny of disclosures, capital spending, data center development, and commercial relationships could affect operating costs or financing assumptions. Companies whose valuations depend on future AI revenue may be sensitive to changes in growth expectations and financing conditions. Congressional interest in energy infrastructure and local costs becomes financially consequential where it produces binding changes, delays, or additional expenses.

Energy, defense, and healthcare. Divided government could affect negotiations over appropriations, subsidies, procurement, and infrastructure spending. The President retains executive authority, and major statutory changes generally require agreement with Congress. Businesses should distinguish policy proposals from enacted law and existing contractual commitments.

Treasury markets and interest rates. Legislative gridlock may constrain new tax or spending measures and influence expectations about deficits and Treasury issuance. It does not necessarily produce lower borrowing costs. Existing obligations, growth, inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitical developments remain major drivers of yields.

Federal Reserve independence. Senate control matters when Federal Reserve nominations arise, but it does not transfer monetary policy authority to Congress. The Federal Open Market Committee retains its statutory responsibilities. Oversight of supervision, governance, and independence may affect expectations without giving congressional leaders authority to set interest rates.

The election may change assumptions underlying fiscal or regulatory forecasts without resolving the economic challenges those forecasts describe. Investors and management teams should separate a political expectation from an effective legal change and then assess the company-specific consequences.

13. The 2028 Presidential Election Creates a Separate Regulatory Risk

The next presidential election could matter more than the midterms for agency leadership, enforcement priorities, and administrative interpretations. A future administration could reassess crypto exemptions, change enforcement policy, or preserve much of the current framework. The outcome depends on the election, appointments, statutory constraints, and the priorities of the officials taking office.

There is no reason to assume every Democratic administration would pursue the same financial regulatory philosophy. An administration emphasizing innovation and investor protection might retain substantial portions of the framework while changing safeguards. A more restrictive administration could undertake a broader reassessment. A Republican victory could produce greater continuity, though it would not eliminate litigation or the possibility of policy revisions.

Companies should therefore plan for a range of lawful outcomes rather than assume that either party’s victory guarantees a particular regulatory position. They should also distinguish prospective policy changes from enforcement concerning conduct under the prior administration.

Reliance on existing guidance. A later SEC’s enforcement position would depend on the statute, the document relied on, the company’s conduct, and applicable legal defenses. Operating within a valid exemption differs from relying on an informal staff statement. Accurate representations and compliance with stated conditions also differ from activities involving deception or conduct outside the assurance.

Administrative changes do not automatically create retroactive liability. Favorable statements likewise do not provide an unrestricted defense to existing law. Where fair notice, reliance, or retroactivity questions arise, their strength requires analysis of the particular record and legal framework, not a general claim that a prior administration encouraged innovation.

The more durable strategy is to establish a defensible statutory basis, accurate disclosures, and controls that remain effective if agency priorities change. Management should identify which activities can continue under existing law and which may require transition, restructuring, or discontinuation.

Commercial integration. As new products become integrated into banking, payments, clearing, custody, and investment management, changes may affect counterparties and customers beyond the original providers. That can influence policy choices, implementation timing, and transition arrangements. It does not make an unlawful product lawful or require preservation of an arrangement that violates statutory requirements.

Future policymakers may weigh investor protection, financial stability, competition, access, and the costs of disrupting established operations. Companies should understand those broader consequences while keeping legal compliance separate from an assumption that commercial scale will protect the business.

14. What Financial Institutions and Market Participants Should Do Now

The election is a reason to review regulatory assumptions, not to abandon otherwise lawful business plans. The review should focus on the activities being conducted, the authority supporting them, and the consequences of an adverse legal or policy development.

Identify the legal basis for each activity. Separate statutory permissions, effective regulations, Commission interpretations, staff positions, and proposed rules. Map the requirements to each relevant entity and function. Identify unsettled interpretations, conditions attached to relief, and litigation that could affect the analysis.

Plan for a change in the regulatory position. Where operations depend on a novel exemption or interpretation, evaluate alternatives, customer agreements, contingency funding, and tailored risk disclosures. The aim is not to predict every political development. It is to avoid a structure with no workable response if the legal premise fails.

Review disclosures and representations. Statements about regulatory status, anticipated approvals, AI capabilities, digital asset activities, projections, and compliance should match the underlying facts. A proposed rule should not be described as permission already granted. A regulator’s position should not be presented as broader or more durable than the document supports.

Prepare for scrutiny. Review preservation procedures, governance records, compliance decisions, and material regulatory communications. If an inquiry arises, assess privilege, disclosure obligations, and coordination across interested authorities. Congressional investigations, SEC examinations, and enforcement proceedings can require different response strategies.

Continue examination preparation. Advisers and broker-dealers should evaluate the areas identified in the SEC’s Fiscal Year 2027 priorities, including fiduciary obligations, conflicts, private fund practices, AML, cybersecurity, financial responsibility, and emerging technology. 13 The election suspends neither effective rules nor firms’ obligations under them.

Track rulemaking and litigation. The performance compensation and crypto custody proposals have December 7, 2026 comment deadlines. The OCC’s final stablecoin rule is scheduled to become effective January 18, 2027. The single-stock perpetuals order set further preliminary injunction briefing, and prediction-market jurisdiction disputes remain relevant to product planning. 9 16 18 19

Affected companies should assess whether comments or other appropriate regulatory engagement could clarify practical concerns. They should also monitor subsequent orders and final agency actions rather than assume the status described in an earlier announcement remains unchanged.

Committee leadership will be an early indicator of the oversight agenda, followed by the majority’s choice among investigations, comprehensive legislation, and narrower bipartisan measures. Agency decisions will provide a separate set of signals: whether the SEC finalizes crypto, custody, and compensation proposals, and how banking regulators approach capital and supervision under greater scrutiny.

Court decisions concerning CFTC jurisdiction, prediction markets, and novel derivatives may change the legal analysis more directly than political statements. Senate action on nominations could influence future agency leadership without immediately replacing sitting officials. Companies should track each development according to its legal effect and effective date.

Commercial adoption is also relevant, but integration should not be confused with immunity from change. The useful question is whether products operate on defensible legal foundations with controls and transition options that can withstand scrutiny. Together, those developments will say more about the industry’s direction than assumptions about either party’s preferences.

The Bigger Picture

The midterms change the oversight environment without automatically reversing regulations or transferring control of the SEC, CFTC, and banking agencies to congressional Democrats. Investigations, scrutiny of appointments, and disputes over agency policy may increase while existing executive branch initiatives continue. Political priorities and applicable law can move on different schedules.

The longer-term issue is whether today’s frameworks will endure. Courts must apply governing statutes, and agencies must follow applicable procedures when changing course. Reliance interests and commercial integration can affect that process, but neither guarantees permanence or excuses noncompliance.

For businesses, the opportunity to develop financial products remains accompanied by the need for a sound legal basis. The strongest position is not necessarily the most aggressive response to a favorable policy environment. It is an understanding of what the law permits, what remains unsettled, and how the business can operate responsibly if the regulatory position changes.

The election changes Washington. It does not remove the need for careful legal analysis.

This article is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. The analysis reflects developments discussed as of November 6, 2026.

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