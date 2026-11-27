For businesses, owners, investors, and deal professionals looking to make investment decisions, this article provides key insights on the current state of the middle market.

Industries showing resilience

Despite the uncertainty created by tariffs, rapid AI adoption, and geopolitical concerns, plenty of businesses and industries continue to grow. Interest in service- and contract-based businesses has sharpened, as these sectors tend to be asset-light and less dependent on foreign suppliers. Businesses with recurring or contract-based revenue are also drawing notable attention. Examples include IT-managed service providers, facility maintenance, healthcare services, and commercial landscaping.

Valuation expectations: A persistent gap

A gap between buyer and seller expectations is nothing new, but the dynamics driving it have evolved. Sellers have grown more sophisticated about the volume of capital in the market and what that means for their value. The competition for quality businesses has arguably never been stronger, and sellers increasingly expect their valuations to reflect that reality.

Buyers, meanwhile, remain conservative about leverage and overpaying. While valuations have trended modestly higher, increases have been selective and concentrated in quality assets. The valuation gap remains the leading cause of deals falling apart.

Capital availability and financing conditions

Capital is accessible across virtually every pocket of the market. Private investments (including credit, private equity, and venture capital) are more popular than ever. Declining rates have improved financing conditions, but the challenge isn’t necessarily in finding capital; rather it is in finding opportunities that meet everyone’s definition of quality. More aggressive capital deployment will only follow when buyers feel sufficiently incentivised to act.

Creative financing bridges the gap

When there’s strong interest in a deal but a valuation gap remains, creative structures like earnouts, rollover equity, and seller notes allow buyers and sellers to bridge differences while sharing risk. Buyers are increasingly willing to get creative, and that flexibility helps to narrow the gap. Private equity, in particular, is wary of over-leveraging a new platform investment in the current environment, making these structures a practical path forward when both sides are motivated to get a deal done.

The role of independent sponsors

Independent sponsors have grown from a niche segment into a meaningful force in the middle market, with the number of active sponsors now estimated at well over 1,500 in the US alone. Their relative flexibility, stemming from the absence of rigid fund mandates, can be an advantage when deals involve sticking points like customer concentration. In the current environment, with some quality assets choosing to wait, independent sponsors who are ready to move may find less competition from traditional private equity, though competition among sponsors continues to grow.