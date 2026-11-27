Electricity networks face exceptional investment requirements as the energy transition, electrification, growing electricity demand, and the renewal of ageing infrastructure drive sustained capital expenditure. This shift raises questions about whether conventional approaches to estimating the cost of equity, which often rely on historical market data and listed comparator companies, adequately reflect the risks investors expect regulated networks to face. Where future investment conditions differ materially from historical observations or those of comparable businesses, conventional estimates may not fully capture investors’ forward-looking required returns.

In their white paper “Beyond the Rearview Mirror: Estimating the Cost of Equity for Regulated Networks Facing Exceptional Investment Programmes,” Director Lorenz Wieshammer and Senior Analyst Jonathan Schellenberg examine how exceptional investment programmes may affect investors’ required returns. The authors identify two principal channels: increased business risk and capital market frictions. Higher investment intensity can increase operating leverage and execution risk, while longer-term capital commitments expose investors to greater uncertainty surrounding future regulatory decisions. Exceptionally large equity financing requirements may also increase the returns needed to attract additional capital, while existing shareholders face further funding commitments or potential dilution.

The authors outline complementary approaches to assessing and quantifying these potential effects using financial theory, company fundamentals, and observable capital market evidence. These include analysing relationships between investment intensity and measures of risk and return, adjusting comparator betas for differences in operating leverage, and drawing on credit rating methodologies and market spreads to estimate additional risk premia. By supplementing conventional cost of equity estimates with transparent, forward-looking assessments, these methods can help regulators evaluate whether adjustments are warranted to reflect prospective investment risks and financing requirements.