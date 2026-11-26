Welcome to the Q3 2026 edition of the Private Credit Pulse, DLA Piper’s quarterly newsletter offering strategic perspectives on developments shaping the private credit and fund finance markets.

In this issue, we share our key takeaways from the DealCatalyst Fund Finance West Conference; present our contribution to the Chambers Global Practice Guide: Banking & Finance 2026, which discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming fund finance from a lender’s perspective; examine the practical implications of the Serta decision for lenders and private credit investors in our webinar with 9fin; and revisit our Fund Finance Unlocked discussion with Lloyds Banking Group on the treatment of rated note feeders in subscription facilities.

We also highlight our keynote interview in Private Funds CFO’s Fund Finance Report 2026, which examines the expanding lender universe in subscription finance and lender considerations relating to evergreen funds, continuation vehicles, and rated fund finance structures; explore the rise of sports as an institutional asset class in the inaugural episode of our What Matters Now podcast; outline key considerations for venture lenders as climate technologies move from pilot projects to commercial deployment; summarize the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)’s proposed restrictions on bond classification for asset-backed securities with significant asset-liability management risk; and share a podcast discussion on how data and AI are reshaping private credit and fund finance.

Market updates at a glance

Direct-lending fundraising increases 35 percent to $129.15 billion. Direct-lending funds raised $129.15 billion during the first nine months of 2026, a 35 percent increase year over year and the highest comparable total in Preqin data since 2016. Estimated Q3 lending volume declined 28 percent year over year to $49.77 billion, according to Reuters, citing PitchBook LCD data.

Insurers expected to lead fund finance lender growth. In DealCatalyst’s September 2026 survey of 138 fund finance market participants, 58 percent expected insurers to gain market share faster than other lender categories over the next 12 months. Institutional credit funds and specialty nonbank lenders also ranked ahead of traditional banks in expectations for market-share growth.

Rated fund financing structures expand access to insurance capital. Collateralized fund obligation (CFO) issuance by private equity secondaries funds increased from approximately $400 million in 2021 to $6.5 billion in 2025, according to KBRA data reported by the Financial Times in September 2026. The use of CFOs and tranched NAV financing could indicate growing interest in structures that offer senior and junior exposures suited to different institutional investor risk profiles.

AI infrastructure could require approximately $1 trillion in private credit financing. Bank analysts estimate that private credit could finance approximately $1 trillion of the AI computing infrastructure buildout, according to research published by Carlyle. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, potential structures include graphics processing unit (GPU)-backed asset financing, special-purpose vehicle (SPV) lending, construction and power financing, and senior secured facilities, expanding the role of private credit beyond traditional corporate lending.

Federal Reserve raises rates 25 basis points to 3.75–4.00 percent. On September 16, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.75–4.00 percent, according to the Federal Reserve. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management, it was the first rate increase since July 2023. J.P. Morgan noted that because most direct lending is structured at floating rates, coupon payments reset upward as rates rise, while private corporate borrowers face larger interest bills.

Healthcare posts elevated default rates. Healthcare was the only sector in Houlihan Lokey’s dataset with elevated defaults both by borrower count (4.2 percent) and on a size-weighted basis (2.7 percent), while software borrowers posted among the lowest default rates of any industry, according to PitchBook.

Private credit gross loan spreads at 4–5 percent. A September 2026 review of 20 major US private credit funds by Credit Benchmark found typical gross loan spreads of 4–5 percent, down about one percentage point from 2025. Sixty-four percent of borrowers were in the “b” credit category, and more than 15 percent of loans carried rates above eight percent.

NAIC highlights private credit valuation and transparency concerns. In a July 2026 update, the NAIC stated that investor concerns about private credit valuations, transparency, underwriting discipline, and sector exposures have contributed to elevated redemption requests at some retail-oriented private credit vehicles, causing several funds to rely on withdrawal limits. According to the NAIC, state insurance regulators focus on whether insurers’ private credit investments are transparent, properly valued, and supported by appropriate capital.

Our latest insights

DealCatalyst Fund Finance West: Key takeaways. DLA Piper Partner and Co-Head of Private Credit and Fund Finance Ryan J. Moreno (New York), Head of West Coast Fund Finance Shana Ramirez (Los Angeles), Head of East Coast Fund Finance Katie McShane (New York), and Associate Eleana Tsiamtsiouris (New York) recap Fund Finance West, highlighting the increasing institutionalization of fund finance, the growth of rated feeders and insurance capital, the expansion of evergreen and semi-liquid structures, evolving liquidity solutions, heightened disclosure expectations, and growing convergence across the private capital ecosystem.

How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Fund Finance: A Lender’s Perspective. Ryan J. Moreno, Partner and Global Finance Co-Head Matt Schwartz (San Diego), Of Counsel Jonny Byrne-Leitch (New York), and Of Counsel Sean Fulton (Dallas) co-authored the USA Trends & Developments chapter of the Chambers Global Practice Guide: Banking & Finance 2026, which explores how AI is transforming the fund finance market, from document review and transaction execution to governance, risk management, and regulatory oversight. It also examines how financial institutions are adopting AI-driven technologies while implementing appropriate controls and risk management frameworks.

Fund Finance Unlocked: The evolution of the treatment of rated note feeders in sublines. Jonny Byrne-Leitch moderated a discussion with Lloyds Banking Group exploring why rated note feeders have become a popular option for fund sponsors, and what lenders should consider when underwriting and structuring subscription finance facilities that rely on both debt and equity capital commitments. Access the recording here.

A borrower's market takes hold: Key takeaways from Private Funds CFO's Fund Finance Report 2026. In a keynote interview with Private Funds CFO, Katie McShane and Shana Ramirez discuss the expanding lender universe in subscription finance and lender considerations relating to NAV lending, evergreen funds, continuation vehicles, and rated fund finance structures.

Who Owns Sports? In the inaugural episode of DLA Piper’s What Matters Now podcast, DLA Piper Partner Ranesh Ramanathan (New York) and Global Co-Head of the Media, Sports and Entertainment sector Richard Rubano (New York) joined Vishal Gandhi of Ares to discuss the rapid growth of sports as an institutional asset class, the market and capital dynamics driving franchise valuations, and emerging investment opportunities across teams, leagues, women’s sports, stadiums, and sports-adjacent businesses.

From venture debt to project finance: Key considerations for venture debt lenders. This alert by DLA Piper Partner and Head of Venture & Growth Lending Laurie E. Hutchins (San Diego) and Associate Lachlan Nichols (New York) examines the capital structure tension as climate technologies scale from pilot to commercial deployment, offering market-oriented considerations for venture lenders as value and cash flows migrate to project-level SPVs.

The legal catbird seat: How data and AI are reshaping private credit and fund finance. Matt Schwartz joined the Distribution podcast to discuss the evolution of fund finance and private credit, drawing on more than two decades of experience to explore how data and AI are transforming financing strategies, risk assessment, and decision-making across the market.

Upcoming events

Connect with our team at the following conferences and events:

October 29, 2026: LSEG LPC Large Corporate Leveraged & Middle Market Loans Conference, New York | Panel: “Private Credit vs. BSL: Interplay, Competition and Market Dynamics. New capital Structure Coexistence Rooted in Blending of Leveraged Loans, Bonds and Private Credit,” moderated by Alan Rockwell

November 4, 2026: The 2026 Private Markets AI Summit, New York | Panel: “The Race to AI-Native Operations,” moderated by Matt Schwartz

November 16–18, 2026: SuperReturn Private Credit North America, New York | Panel: “AI in Credit: From Hype to Monitoring Muscle,” moderated by Matt Schwartz | Panel: “NAV Lending, Refinancing Walls, and Exit Alternatives,” moderated by Ryan J. Moreno