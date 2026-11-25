PODCAST · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Credibly Challenged Podcast – Interview With Dewey Burke, Founder Of Luxury Asset Capital
Mayer Brown
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Matt Bisanz sits down with Dewey Burke, founder of Luxury Asset Capital, to explore how he revolutionized traditional lending by creating an innovative alternative asset class. The conversation delves into Burke's unique approach to transforming luxury assets into viable financial instruments and the strategies behind building this emerging market.
Matt Bisanz interviews Dewey Burke, the founder of Luxury Asset Capital, on how he transformed a traditional lending activity into an innovative alternative asset class.
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