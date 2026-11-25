Moore & Van Allen’s regulatory team recently participated in The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York.

As always, the conference brought together banking regulators, industry representatives, policymakers, and practitioners at a time of significant change for the financial services industry. Across discussions of bank supervision, artificial intelligence, digital assets, payments, and the post-midterm congressional agenda, a common theme emerged: two years into the current presidential administration, prescriptive requirements and guidance appear unlikely in the near term, leaving institutions greater discretion as regulators, lawmakers, and industry alike grapple with rapidly changing technologies and business models. Rather, discussions at the conference reflected a regulatory approach increasingly defined by guardrails rather than prescriptive measures, allowing room for innovation while leaving regulated institutions responsible for compliance and remediation.

Below are five takeaways from the conference that may shape the regulatory and policy environment facing financial institutions over the coming year:

Supervisory observations matter in an era of fewer Matters Requiring Attention (MRAs), and failure to address them may lead to more significant consequences.

For now, regulators appear open to innovation and new market entrants, which they view as a catalyst for necessary innovation, while generally declining to prescribe detailed standards as technologies and business models evolve.

Stablecoin use cases remain largely unchanged and limited, while tokenized deposits are gaining traction, particularly for commercial and wholesale applications.

Banks will need to navigate a more complicated post-midterm congressional environment in which they may simultaneously face heightened oversight and opportunities to collaborate on targeted legislation.

AI agents are blurring traditional lines of responsibility for consumer protection as they increasingly inform, and potentially act on, consumers’ financial decisions.

1. Supervisory Observations Matter

The shift toward supervision focused on material financial risk is progressing, with representatives from the FRB, OCC, and financial institutions describing greater intra- and inter-agency, and examiner and bank dialogue on the topic.

Regulators stressed that institutions should not interpret that shift to mean that issues falling below the threshold for an MRA can be ignored. Both the FRB and OCC representatives emphasized the renewed role of supervisory observations as a means for examiners to communicate issues that warrant attention without triggering the formal governance, remediation, and closure processes associated with an MRA. One example involved a new lending program that supervisors note lacks sufficient controls: the deficiency may initially warrant an observation, but failure to implement appropriate compensating controls could eventually cause the issue to become an MRA.

Randy Guynn, Director of the FRB’s Division of Supervision and Regulation, indicated that banks are expected to take supervisory observations seriously, but that they have discretion to address them through their own governance and risk management processes, as opposed to the more formal remediation process required for resolution of an MRA. As he put it, institutions can effectively “do it your way,” provided the response is effective.

For banks, that discretion creates both flexibility and accountability. Institutions should be able to demonstrate that they considered a supervisory observation, assessed its significance, selected an appropriate response, tracked it through completion, and can defend that response both internally and to supervisors. If institutions cannot successfully defend the approach they have chosen, they may face more prescriptive supervisory direction and potentially more significant consequences. Institutions may consider creating systems for tracking remediation of observations, as well as processes to prioritize them.

2. Regulators Appear Open to Innovation While Declining to Prescribe Detailed Standards

As banks expand their use of AI and explore stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other emerging technologies, federal banking regulators are generally declining to specify how institutions should proceed. Instead, they are emphasizing existing risk management principles while reserving more detailed guidance until practices, use cases, and expectations further develop.

That approach was evident in discussions of AI. The OCC’s recent Super Intelligence Supervisory Framework clarified that AI is not a separate risk category. Panelists emphasized applying existing operational, market, credit, cybersecurity, and governance frameworks, with controls proportionate to the risks posed by particular use cases. Supervisory expectations are expected to evolve, and best practices to crystallize, as institutions and regulators gain experience with the technology.

A similar approach is emerging with digital assets. In its final rule implementing the GENIUS Act, the OCC declined to provide an exhaustive list of permissible activities. An OCC representative indicated that the agency intends to provide guidance as practices develop and that this approach is preferable to embedding requirements in a rule that could quickly become outdated or prove unworkable. Similarly, an FRB representative described the approach to tokenized deposits as technology-neutral, applying traditional principles of capital, liquidity, and BSA/AML compliance while observing how the products perform in practice.

Regulatory openness is also facilitating new market entry, including through novel charter models and faster approval timelines. Governor Waller referenced recent proposed rulemaking that would allow nonbanks the ability to obtain a limited purpose account enabling access to the Federal Reserve’s payment system rails (a “skinny” account). He described the rulemaking as an example of the Federal Reserve’s balancing of safety and soundness considerations with its support of financial services innovation and new market entrants. He indicated a final rule is expected by the end of the year.

Overall, panelists stressed that customer trust and clear legal frameworks are critical for broader adoption of new technologies. They also cautioned that to succeed, new business models must be durable beyond the regulatory environment that facilitated their entry, rather than depend on the continued support of any particular administration or agency leadership.

3. Stablecoin Use Cases Remain Largely Unchanged, While Tokenized Deposits Gain Traction

Despite significant attention to stablecoins and developments in the regulatory environment, their principal use cases appear largely unchanged. Conference participants described continued use for cross-border payments and remittances, in jurisdictions experiencing inflation or capital controls, and as on- and off-ramps for digital asset transactions, with less uptake in retail applications. Commentators at the conference noted that given the limited applications for stablecoins, their use has not grown significantly to date.

Tokenized deposits, by contrast, appear to be gaining traction for commercial, wholesale, and intra-company uses. These use cases present areas for growth without widespread consumer adoption, which has been slow to take shape. Participants pointed to treasury management, tokenized securities transactions, and faster payments as emerging applications. One panelist also described growing customer demand, potentially reflecting the value of knowing that traditional fiat deposits stand behind the tokenized instrument.

Panelists nevertheless described stablecoins and tokenized deposits coexisting, with interoperability becoming increasingly important. Stablecoins may retain advantages for certain cross-border and nonbank transactions, while tokenized deposits may appeal where parties seek the efficiencies of tokenization within the traditional banking framework. Banks were cautioned against sitting on the sidelines, particularly as opportunities for digital asset partnerships expand.

4. Banks Will Need to Navigate a More Complicated Post-Midterm Congressional Environment

The post-midterm congressional agenda is likely to combine an aggressive oversight program with a challenging legislative environment. Two former Assistant Secretaries of the Treasury for Financial Institutions identified affordability as a likely focus, while the approaching 2028 election cycle may narrow the window for significant legislation. While broad, comprehensive financial services legislative packages are not expected, narrower measures attracting bipartisan coalitions, potentially around hot-button issues such as backlash over data centers, are more likely and may therefore have a better chance of moving forward.

Meanwhile, the former Treasury officials anticipated increased scrutiny of industries, businesses, and individuals viewed as having ties to the presidential administration, including digital asset companies seeking national trust bank charters. Banks may be drawn into that oversight through financing relationships with businesses or activities that become politically salient, even when the banks themselves are not the principal focus.

Panelists noted that the ability of the industry to achieve its legislative objectives may depend in part on how successful the industry is in compartmentalizing efforts to collaborate with Congress on legislation on the one hand, while simultaneously finding itself the target, directly or indirectly, of congressional oversight and investigative efforts on the other.

5. AI Agents Are Blurring Traditional Lines of Responsibility for Consumer Protection

As AI agents increasingly provide financial information and act on behalf of consumers, they are raising questions about how responsibility should be allocated when something goes wrong. Banks are already confronting risks when third-party agents seek to access customer accounts, including authentication, authorization, and recourse when an agent initiates a transaction resulting in loss. Longer-term questions include whether agents capable of seamlessly moving deposits to institutions offering higher rates could affect bank competitiveness, and whether bank and non-bank entities capable of moving consumers’ money should be subject to comparable risk management and legal liability standards.

A topic across panels involved developing agentic commerce and how its growing use is creating new questions surrounding concepts of “authorized” financial services transactions. Panelists discussed the legal complexities involved in the scope of a user’s delegation of authority to an agent to execute transactions through the customer’s account and had differing views on the liability of banks, agent providers, and the customer for transactions the customer later claims were not authorized.

These developments may require financial institutions, regulators, and courts to reconsider how longstanding consumer protection responsibilities apply when AI sits between consumers and their banks. Keynote speaker Walter Isaacson, author of multiple bestsellers, including The Greatest Sentence Ever Written, offered a broader perspective, emphasizing that what will keep humans relevant in the age of AI is the human touch: creativity, empathy, and a renewed commitment to the American dream. That human element may become more important, rather than less, as consumers increasingly rely on AI for consequential financial decisions. Isaacson urged AI developers to consider whether their creations lead to human flourishing.

Conclusion: More Discretion, but Also Heightened Responsibility

Taken together, the conference discussions point toward a regulatory environment in which each institution’s own risk management and governance frameworks are increasingly critical. A less prescriptive supervisory approach means banks may have fewer opportunities to point to specific regulatory direction as the basis for their decisions. On the other hand, banks will need to maintain compliance with existing laws and regulations (and proof thereof), as supervisory and enforcement expectations may change.

More detailed expectations and industry standards are likely to emerge as regulators and institutions gain experience with new technologies and business models. That evolution may be gradual, however, absent a significant event or period of market stress that crystallizes particular risks and accelerates legislative or regulatory action. For now, market practices and regulatory expectations appear likely to develop in parallel, with more specific guardrails emerging as regulators determine when and where they are warranted.