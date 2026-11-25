Key Takeaways

On November 19, 2026, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) published a proposed rule that would amend the beneficial ownership identification requirements of FinCEN’s 2016 Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Rule.

FinCEN would make permanent February 2026 relief it provided from identifying and verifying beneficial owners each time a legal entity customer opens a new account. Covered financial institutions could no longer accept Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) as a beneficial owner’s government identifying number, creating a difference from the Customer Identification Program (CIP) rules. Covered financial institutions would be expressly permitted to make additional inquiries, including about immigration status and work authorization, where warranted by risk indicators or supervisory concerns, neither of which the proposal further defines. Covered financial institutions that make those inquiries could face discrimination claims, and the proposal does not address anti-discrimination laws. Covered financial institutions would be permitted to obtain beneficial ownership information from a third-party source but would still have to obtain the customer’s certification. Comments are due January 19, 2027, and FinCEN proposes that a final rule take effect 90 days after publication.

What FinCEN Proposed

The proposal (91 Fed. Reg. 74514) implements section 3(b) of Executive Order 14406, “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System,” and would amend 31 C.F.R. § 1010.230, which applies to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, futures commission merchants, and introducing brokers in commodities (collectively, covered financial institutions). The proposal is not yet in force. The 2016 rule, as modified by exceptive relief order FIN-2026-R001, continues to apply. The proposal is separate from broader revisions to the CDD Rule contemplated by the Corporate Transparency Act. The key proposed changes are:

Timing. A covered financial institution would identify and verify a legal entity customer’s beneficial owners (1) when the customer first opens an account; (2) when the covered financial institution learns of facts that reasonably call earlier beneficial ownership information into question; and (3) as needed under the covered financial institution’s risk-based procedures for ongoing due diligence (e.g., as part of a periodic refresh based on the risks arising from the “staleness” of customer information), rather than at every new account. A covered financial institution could still collect this information at each account opening if its risk-based procedures call for it. This effectively would codify the relief FinCEN provided through FIN-2026-R001.

A covered financial institution would identify and verify a legal entity customer’s beneficial owners (1) when the customer first opens an account; (2) when the covered financial institution learns of facts that reasonably call earlier beneficial ownership information into question; and (3) as needed under the covered financial institution’s risk-based procedures for ongoing due diligence (e.g., as part of a periodic refresh based on the risks arising from the “staleness” of customer information), rather than at every new account. A covered financial institution could still collect this information at each account opening if its risk-based procedures call for it. This effectively would codify the relief FinCEN provided through FIN-2026-R001. Required information. The proposed rule would list the information that covered financial institutions must collect, closely following the format of the certification form that currently appears at Appendix A to the current rule at 31 C.F.R. § 1010.230, including an identifying number: for a U.S. person, a Social Security number; for a non-U.S. person, a Social Security number, passport number and country of issuance, alien identification card number, or the number and country of issuance of another government-issued document evidencing nationality or residence and bearing a photograph or similar safeguard. An ITIN would not be accepted in either case. The proposal does not bar covered financial institutions from serving customers whose beneficial owners hold ITINs; rather, those owners would provide another listed identifier. The proposal does not change the CIP rules, under which a non-U.S. individual opening an account may still provide an ITIN as an identifying number. The proposed restriction applies to identifying beneficial owners of legal entity customers.

The proposed rule would list the information that covered financial institutions must collect, closely following the format of the certification form that currently appears at Appendix A to the current rule at 31 C.F.R. § 1010.230, including an identifying number: for a U.S. person, a Social Security number; for a non-U.S. person, a Social Security number, passport number and country of issuance, alien identification card number, or the number and country of issuance of another government-issued document evidencing nationality or residence and bearing a photograph or similar safeguard. An ITIN would not be accepted in either case. The proposal does not bar covered financial institutions from serving customers whose beneficial owners hold ITINs; rather, those owners would provide another listed identifier. The proposal does not change the CIP rules, under which a non-U.S. individual opening an account may still provide an ITIN as an identifying number. The proposed restriction applies to identifying beneficial owners of legal entity customers. Additional inquiries. Where warranted by other risk indicators or supervisory concerns — for example, signs of fraud, identity misrepresentation, sanctions evasion, or other illicit financial activity — a covered financial institution may obtain additional information, including a beneficial owner’s lawful immigration status and U.S. employment authorization. FinCEN does not further define “risk indicators” or “supervisory concerns” and states that the provision creates no categorical obligation. The proposal does not create a separate requirement to verify this information, and existing identity-verification and ongoing due diligence obligations would remain. The proposal does not address how covered financial institutions should respond if a customer declines to provide the additional information.

Where warranted by other risk indicators or supervisory concerns — for example, signs of fraud, identity misrepresentation, sanctions evasion, or other illicit financial activity — a covered financial institution may obtain additional information, including a beneficial owner’s lawful immigration status and U.S. employment authorization. FinCEN does not further define “risk indicators” or “supervisory concerns” and states that the provision creates no categorical obligation. The proposal does not create a separate requirement to verify this information, and existing identity-verification and ongoing due diligence obligations would remain. The proposal does not address how covered financial institutions should respond if a customer declines to provide the additional information. Third-party sources and certification. The proposed rule would allow the required identifying information to come from a third-party source, such as a vendor, provided that the individual opening the account certifies that the information is accurate to the best of the individual’s knowledge. When identifying information is updated as part of ongoing risk-based due diligence, the proposed rule would allow a covered financial institution to rely on identifying information provided in the initial certification if a customer representative confirms, orally or in writing, that the information remains up to date and accurate to the best of the individual’s knowledge. The proposal would not amend the CDD Rule’s existing recordkeeping provision (§ 1010.230(i)), but the preamble indicates that covered financial institutions must keep a record of a customer’s certification or confirmation, whether oral or written.

Considerations for Financial Institutions

If adopted as proposed, the amendments would present the following practical considerations for covered financial institutions. These issues may also inform institutions’ comments on the proposal.

“Supervisory concerns” regarding the use of ITINs are undefined. In their June 2026 joint advisory on non-work authorized populations (FIN-2026-A002), FinCEN, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) stated that use of an ITIN in place of a Social Security number or valid work authorization document may be a risk factor requiring enhanced due diligence and encouraged banks to weigh ITIN use together with other available information.

The standard for what may be collected is also unsettled. The proposed rule text refers to information “useful” in mitigating risk or addressing supervisory concerns, while the preamble describes information “necessary” to do so. The regulatory text would govern, and “useful” appears broader than “necessary.” FinCEN has asked whether this text should be refined, so the final wording may change. Covered financial institutions may wish to document the standards they will apply in deciding whether to make these inquiries so that those standards are applied consistently.

Legal liability risk. A covered financial institution that asks some customers about immigration status and not others, or declines business based on the answer, could face discrimination claims. Plaintiffs have brought claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1981 against banks that denied credit based on immigration status, alleging discrimination against non-citizens. In a January 2026 notice withdrawing earlier guidance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and Regulation B generally permit creditors to consider immigration status. Some state laws expressly protect immigration status, including California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and, for credit, New York’s Human Rights Law, which also restricts credit inquiries that express a limitation based on immigration status. Each statute exempts verification of immigration status, and action based on it, where required by law, and the proposal permits these inquiries but does not require them. The proposal does not address these laws. Covered financial institutions may wish to consider a written standard that ties any inquiry to specific, documented risk indicators and is applied consistently to similarly situated customers.

An approved identifier that is also a risk indicator. The proposed rule text accepts a foreign passport number for a non-U.S. beneficial owner, and FinCEN’s general definitions (31 C.F.R. § 1010.100(iii)) treat only U.S. citizens as individual U.S. persons. FinCEN states that it expects ITIN holders who are lawfully in the United States and authorized to work to have alternative identification, such as a foreign passport or alien identification card. The preamble, however, lists a U.S.-resident owner who presents foreign-government identification as an example of possible heightened risk. The proposal does not say whether the approved document alone is enough to trigger the additional inquiries it permits, and it does not say that foreign owners are higher risk. Covered financial institutions may wish to consider, decide, and document what facts beyond a foreign identity document would prompt additional inquiry. Covered financial institutions may also wish to identify where their beneficial ownership records and onboarding forms use ITINs to assess potential implementation changes.

Third-party sources still require certification. The proposal expressly allows beneficial ownership information to come from a third-party source, a term it does not define. It suggests that such sources may be similar to those permitted under the CIP rules for credit card accounts, such as reputable third-party vendors. It would require the covered financial institution to obtain the customer’s certification even when the information comes from a third party. Covered financial institutions using third-party sources may wish to confirm that their recordkeeping procedures capture and retain the required customer certifications and any required later confirmations.

Requests for comment. FinCEN’s requests for comment include whether the bar on ITINs creates compliance problems given the CIP rules, whether a person lawfully present in the United States might hold an ITIN but none of the other listed identifiers, whether the recordkeeping provision should expressly cover oral and written confirmations, and whether the implementation period should be longer or shorter than 90 days.

Covered financial institutions may wish to use the proposal to assess their beneficial-owner identification workflows, customer-certification procedures, and standards for requesting and using immigration-related information. Coordinated review by Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML), fair-lending, and legal teams can help identify implementation issues and priorities for comment. Covered financial institutions wishing to comment on the proposed rule may wish to consult with counsel to appropriately address their concerns.