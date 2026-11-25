This is the first in a two-part series on net asset value credit facilities backed by a commercial real estate portfolio. This Legal Update focuses on structural considerations in obtaining equity pledges in these types of facilities. The subsequent installment will address capturing cash flow value while the loan is performing.

Introduction

Net asset value (“NAV”) credit facilities backed by a commercial real estate (“CRE”) portfolio held by a private investment fund (a “Fund”) present structuring challenges distinct from private equity NAV financings. CRE portfolios are typically held through multi-layered structures and often subject to mortgage and mezzanine indebtedness, joint venture (“JV”) governance, property and investment management fees and complex distribution waterfalls. These CRE portfolio features affect both the potential collateral options and cash flows in connection with a NAV credit facility provided to a Fund (a “CRE NAV Facility”).

The complexities of structuring a CRE NAV Facility come with real opportunity. With exit and refinancing markets constrained, many real estate funds are holding assets longer than planned and seeking additional liquidity sources to support existing assets or to fund capital expenditures. CRE NAV Facilities meet that need, and, for lenders, they offer access to diversified, income-producing portfolios with meaningful structural protections. With careful diligence and structuring, lenders and sponsors can pursue this opportunity while managing the complexities that multi-layered CRE portfolios present.

This Legal Update focuses on a central structuring challenge posed by CRE NAV Facilities: obtaining equity pledges that provide practical control upon enforcement. The strength of the equity collateral package is a key factor in whether the facility offers meaningful benefits to both the Fund and potential lenders.

Equity Pledges: Optimizing the Collateral Package

Collateral options under a CRE NAV Facility are complicated by the fact that real property is rarely held directly by the Fund and is often encumbered by existing debt. Properties are typically held through property-owning companies (“PropCos”), commonly structured as special purpose entities and may be held through one or more tiers of holding companies (“HoldCos”), which are often JVs, each adding control and/or structural considerations to the collateral package.

Ownership Structure

In a CRE NAV Facility, the equity pledges can potentially extend from the Fund down through HoldCos to the PropCos. How far down the ownership chain equity pledges can reach may depend on restrictions in underlying mortgage financing, limitations in JV documentation, and the Fund’s own structural considerations (such as tax efficiency). The pledge scope as it relates to the underlying property will determine enforcement mechanics, the degree of lender control, and how the CRE NAV Facility interacts with property-level financing. Pledges may be taken at three principal levels:

Pledge at the Top-Level HoldCo

Depending on the ownership structure, pledging the top-level HoldCo can provide a single point of collateral and control over a sub-portfolio. It is typically the least complex option in terms of competing interests and layered restrictions, and it simplifies documentation by avoiding the need to add subsidiaries as pledgors under the facility documents.

The trade-off is structural distance: although competing interests at the pledge point are limited, the lender remains structurally subordinated to creditors and other stakeholders at each lower level.1 Change-of-control restrictions in PropCo financings and JV consent rights can slow enforcement, and mortgage cash management, mezzanine debt, or JV waterfalls may trap cash before it reaches the pledged HoldCo or Fund.

Pledge at the JV Level

Where property is held through a JV, the pledge may be taken over the Fund’s (or a subsidiary pledgor’s) JV equity interest, placing the lender one or more layers above the PropCo.

The lender must consider how restrictions in the JV governing documents, including transfer restrictions, consent requirements, rights of first refusal, and buy-sell provisions triggered by a change of control on enforcement impacts the pledge. A JV-level pledge may also grant the lender only economic rights (distributions and liquidation proceeds), without governance or management control, particularly where the JV agreement reserves operational decision-making to a third-party managing member or operator, or where enforcing the pledge requires third-party consent. It is important to review these provisions carefully, as enforcement may yield an illiquid minority interest with limited ability to influence asset-level decisions or force a sale of the underlying property.

Direct Pledge of the Property-Owning Entity

A pledge of the PropCo, which holds legal title to the underlying commercial real estate asset, gives the lender the closest link to the property and, on enforcement, the simplest path to realizing value.

A direct pledge of the PropCo, however, is often unavailable: mortgage lenders generally prohibit such pledges or impose change-of-control restrictions, mezzanine lenders may hold prior-ranking security, and JV agreements may restrict transfers or pledges without third-party partner consent.

Control

A key question with respect to any equity pledge is what the equity pledge actually provides in a downside scenario: its value may depend less on ownership than on the control and economic rights that ownership practically conveys.

Ownership vs. Management Control

Enforcement may give a lender voting, consent, and economic rights with respect to the pledged entity, but not necessarily operational control over the underlying property.

Sponsors, property managers, or JV managing members may retain control under separate agreements that do not terminate or transfer automatically upon a foreclosure on the pledged equity, including with respect to the authority to cause a sale of the underlying commercial real estate asset.

A review of the governance documents at each level should address, among other questions:

Can the lender remove and replace the applicable manager post-enforcement?

Do JV governance provisions permit the lender (as successor equity holder) to exercise control over material decisions, including dispositions and refinancings?

Are there “key person” or “cause” provisions that could limit or enhance the lender’s ability to effect management changes?

If equity ownership alone does not deliver meaningful control due to these and other restrictions, the lender may seek to negotiate additional rights that permit it to exercise real control of the underlying property upon enforcement.

Navigating Pre-Existing Pledge Constraints

Pre-existing debt and JV arrangements may limit the availability or effectiveness of equity pledges. Effective diligence on pledge restrictions is critical: a pledge that triggers a default under existing debt documents puts the Fund and the lender in a worse position than providing no pledge at all.

Existing Debt Restrictions

Property-level mortgage, mezzanine, and preferred-equity documents commonly restrict pledges or transfers of equity interests. The principal restrictions are:

Change-of-control and transfer restrictions: Loan agreements may require the sponsor or a qualified transferee to retain control and may require consent for direct or indirect transfers of equity interests above a de minimis threshold, so enforcement can trigger a property-level default; and

Loan agreements may require the sponsor or a qualified transferee to retain control and may require consent for direct or indirect transfers of equity interests above a de minimis threshold, so enforcement can trigger a property-level default; and Negative pledge covenants: Additional liens on PropCo or parent equity may be prohibited, making a CRE NAV Facility pledge a covenant breach.

Common structuring responses include:

Stopping the pledge above the restricted layer: Take the pledge at the lowest level not caught by the restriction, confirming that property-level change-of-control provisions do not capture indirect transfers at that level and that an actionable path to liquidating the assets upon enforcement exists;

Take the pledge at the lowest level not caught by the restriction, confirming that property-level change-of-control provisions do not capture indirect transfers at that level and that an actionable path to liquidating the assets upon enforcement exists; Carving out restricted assets: Exclude incompatible assets from the borrowing base or collateral pool and adjust the borrowing base accordingly; and

Exclude incompatible assets from the borrowing base or collateral pool and adjust the borrowing base accordingly; and Coordinating with refinancings: When property-level debt matures or is refinanced, seek carve-outs or consents that accommodate the CRE NAV Facility collateral structure.

Third-Party and JV Restrictions

JV agreements commonly restrict transfers and pledges of JV interests and may include:

Prohibitions on transfer or pledge without consent: Transfers, assignments, or encumbrances may require prior written consent; and

Transfers, assignments, or encumbrances may require prior written consent; and ROFR and buy-sell triggers: An enforcement transfer may trigger a partner right-of-first-refusal or a buy-sell right at a formula price.

Even where permitted, partner blocking or dilution rights may impair enforcement, and JV economic terms (e.g., waterfalls and promotes) may materially change the pledged interest’s value.

Pledge Priority and Enforcement

Mortgage and mezzanine lenders may hold liens on the property and pledges of PropCo equity, while the CRE NAV Facility lender will typically seek a pledge of HoldCo equity. A recognition agreement among the lenders is often necessary to protect the CRE NAV Facility lender’s subordinate position and benefits all lenders by clarifying priority. Subject to negotiated conditions, it ensures that the mortgage lender (and any mezzanine lender) will not accelerate its debt despite a default or enforcement action by the CRE NAV Facility lender.

Recognition agreements can coordinate these multi-party, multi-layered arrangements by:

Memorializing required lender consent: Document required JV or mortgage and mezzanine lender consent, with agreed-upon conditions and limitations with respect to the applicable pledge;

Document required JV or mortgage and mezzanine lender consent, with agreed-upon conditions and limitations with respect to the applicable pledge; Providing notice, cure, and information rights: Require notice of defaults, enforcement actions, and other material events, and give the CRE NAV Facility lender a negotiated period to cure monetary and non-monetary defaults;

Require notice of defaults, enforcement actions, and other material events, and give the CRE NAV Facility lender a negotiated period to cure monetary and non-monetary defaults; Clarifying enforcement rights: Specify enforcement rights of each lender and the requirements that must be satisfied for certain actions, including designation of any replacement guarantor(s) to be provided by the CRE NAV Facility lender upon foreclosure of an equity pledge;

Specify enforcement rights of each lender and the requirements that must be satisfied for certain actions, including designation of any replacement guarantor(s) to be provided by the CRE NAV Facility lender upon foreclosure of an equity pledge; Allocating priorities and other rights: Set payment and lien priorities, rights to purchase the mortgage and mezzanine loans (exercisable by the CRE NAV Facility lender), rights to transfer the CRE NAV Facility, and standstill periods among competing security interests.

Because recognition agreements can be slow and costly to obtain, the CRE NAV Facility lender may be asked to waive them for lower-value equity pledges. Waiver requests should be assessed asset by asset, after diligence and with a clear view of the overall collateral package.

Distribution Rights

A pledge or assignment of distribution rights owing to the Fund may complement available equity pledges. Distribution rights are often an easier piece of the collateral, since property-level and JV documents that restrict equity pledges may still permit pledges of economic rights, though they remain subject to the same diligence on restrictions described above. Distribution rights do not, however, deliver the governance and control rights with respect to the underlying property, and excess cash pledged at a higher level is received only after payments to other stakeholders at lower levels of the structure.

Distribution rights may be preferable where:

Mortgage or mezzanine lenders prohibit equity pledges but permit pledges of distribution rights at a higher level;

JV agreements prohibit transfers but permit assignments of economic rights, including distributions; or

An equity pledge would not deliver meaningful control, such as where the Fund holds a minority or non-managing interest.

Conclusion

The value of the equity collateral package in a CRE NAV Facility depends less on how many entities are pledged than on what those pledges deliver on enforcement. Lenders should map the full collateral chain from the Fund to the PropCos, identify transfer restrictions and consent requirements under property-level debt and JV documents, and use recognition agreements, distribution-right pledges, and targeted carve-outs to address those constraints. In the second of this two-part series on CRE NAV Facilities, we will discuss how cash management arrangements complement the equity collateral package by capturing distributions and fee income while the loan is performing.

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