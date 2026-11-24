DLA Piper’s Fund Finance team sponsored DealCatalyst Fund Finance West, held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 15, 2026. The program’s opening session framed a central question for the market – whether fund finance now constitutes its own asset class – with some speakers suggesting that the answer is increasingly yes.

This alert explores key takeaways from the event.

1. Institutionalization and the “private creditization” of fund finance

The market’s product set now ranges from subscription lines to hybrid facilities to structured and securitized solutions, with the total addressable market expanding beyond traditional private equity (PE) buyouts. Speakers discussed the rise of rated feeders and permanent capital vehicles, public-private convergence through business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts, and evergreen structures, as well as general partner (GP) consolidation and mergers and acquisitions in connection with increasingly complex liquidity needs. Insurance capital was repeatedly characterized as a foundational capital provider rather than merely a participant.

2. The fund CFO’s expanded mandate

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Roundtable, moderated by DLA Piper Partner and Head of West Coast Fund Finance Shana Ramirez (Los Angeles), addressed how CFOs manage multiple liquidity tools across a fund’s lifecycle. Panelists described liquidity management as a substantial part of the role, with allocation decisions among subscription, net asset value (NAV), and hybrid facilities turning on where a fund sits in its lifecycle. Practical pressure points discussed included delayed capital deployment and the management of tail-end expenses in underlevered vehicles, alongside the covenant and portfolio-company stress issues flagged on the agenda. On the NAV side, the discussion addressed leverage ratios, collateral packages, and valuation and documentation mechanics, with distinct considerations for PE, credit, and credit asset-based lending structures.

3. Evergreen, semi-liquid, and retail capital

A recurring theme was limited partner (LP) interest in evergreen vehicles and the related operational considerations. Panelists discussed distinctions between open-ended and closed-ended structures, the exploration of semi-liquid BDC structures, and the continuing role of traditional institutional drawdown funds. The discussion also addressed redemption management for open-ended vehicles and structural constraints, including caps on unsecured debt. Retail capital integration involved additional complexity, including onshore and offshore structuring and tax considerations – consistent with the retail integration challenges identified in the roundtable agenda.

4. Rated feeders, insurance capital, and the ratings question

Rated feeders were described as having moved from niche to mainstream, driven in part by insurance capital and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) considerations, NAIC designations, and risk-based capital optimization in the structured issuance context. The CFO discussion also addressed expense caps on rated note feeders and, more broadly, considerations regarding what market participants and rating agencies will accept. The program also raised the question of whether rated structures could become a prerequisite for certain institutional LPs.

5. Continuation vehicles and the GP liquidity toolkit

Continuation vehicles were discussed as a mainstream strategy rather than an exception, sitting alongside preferred equity, NAV loans, structured secondaries, and GP-stakes capital as permanent balance sheet solutions. Panelists observed that continuation vehicles remain predominantly a private equity tool used by GPs as a portfolio management mechanism. The discussion also addressed lifecycle mapping, including when tools may be appropriate and how added complexity may affect value.

6. Lender selection and relationships

CFOs described several factors involved in lender selection, including pricing and the broader debt capital markets framework, platform breadth and existing relationships, diversification across the lending group, and a lender’s track record across different parts of the cycle. Panelists also discussed changes in syndicate composition, including a wider range of participants and continued bank provision of capital against high-net-worth LP commitments. In the mid-market, the discussion addressed the role of non-bank capital amid tighter bank balance sheets, differences in the cost of capital between mega- and mid-sized funds, and a question as to whether the mid-market is serving as a testing ground for new approaches.

7. Disclosure and the LP dialogue

Disclosure pressure from both LPs and regulators featured prominently in the CFO discussion, with panelists noting the value of direct dialogue with LPs around performance metrics. The same theme surfaced in the rated feeder context, where disclosure evolution and LP expectations are reshaping fund governance dynamics.

8. Talent as a structural consideration

DLA Piper Associate Jalen Russell (Los Angeles) spoke on the human capital panel, which addressed market evolution, attraction and retention, talent mobility, and the future workforce. The discussion opened from the premise that fund finance has become an established part of the private capital ecosystem and that related talent challenges have followed. Panelists traced the professionalization of fund finance over the last five to ten years and its effect on how institutions build teams, define career paths, and provide senior-level visibility for fund finance.

Skill set expectations have shifted alongside the expansion beyond traditional subscription facilities into NAV, hybrid, GP, and asset-backed solutions, raising the question of how firms balance technical depth with commercial and relationship skills as professionals become more senior. On retention, panelists discussed culture, compensation, responsibility, progression, and platform reputation, as well as the balance between lateral hiring and internal talent development. The discussion also addressed cross-industry hiring involving secondaries, private credit, and capital solutions, as well as whether fund finance will remain a distinct career path or become part of a broader private capital financing skill set.

Looking ahead

The through-line across the day was convergence: products, capital providers, and career paths that were once distinct are increasingly part of a single private capital financing market. The discussion highlighted how structuring decisions may now implicate ratings, insurance capital, tax, governance, and disclosure considerations simultaneously.