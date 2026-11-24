Regulation W’s quantitative limits are based on a bank’s capital stock and surplus, and various provisions reference “equity capital” of companies. Understanding what constitutes equity capital is therefore essential. The question arises: what forms of subordinated debt are considered equity capital?

The Federal Reserve identifies three categories: (1) subordinated debt that counts as regulatory capital for the issuer; (2) subordinated debt that is mandatorily convertible into equity capital; and (3) subordinated debt that is convertible at the option of the holder into equity capital. Beyond these clear categories, other subordinated debt may be considered equity capital after consideration of all facts and circumstances.

This matters in multiple Regulation W contexts. For example, if a bank purchases subordinated debt of an affiliate that qualifies as equity capital, that purchase may be treated as an investment in securities issued by the affiliate, one of the enumerated covered transactions. The affiliate’s own equity capital calculation also matters when evaluating the affiliate’s financial condition.

The facts-and-circumstances test for other subordinated debt means that banks cannot rely solely on the instrument’s label. Deep subordination, long maturity, interest deferral features, and equity-like loss absorption characteristics may all push subordinated debt toward equity capital treatment.

DM Tip: When evaluating subordinated debt instruments for Regulation W purposes, look beyond the label. Assess whether the instrument counts as regulatory capital, is mandatorily convertible, or is convertible at the holder’s option. For instruments that do not clearly fit these categories, document your analysis of all relevant features before concluding the instrument is not equity capital.