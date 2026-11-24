On Nov. 13, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved NYSE American LLC’s proposed rule change adopting a new continued listing requirement for companies listed on NYSE American. Under the new rule, if the average market capitalization of a company’s common stock over a consecutive 30 trading-day period falls below $5 million, NYSE American will immediately suspend trading in the company’s common stock and commence delisting proceedings. The company will not receive a customary cure or compliance period. The full Commission approved the rule directly, rather than through the SEC staff acting under delegated authority.

The new NYSE American standard is similar to the $5 million Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) continued listing requirement adopted by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and approved by the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets under delegated authority in July 2026, which we discussed in our prior GT Alert, SEC Approves Nasdaq’s New $5 Million MVLS Continued Listing Standard. However, as discussed below, implementation of the Nasdaq rule is currently stayed pending review by the full Commission, while the new NYSE American rule became effective upon SEC approval.

Background

NYSE American proposed the new market capitalization continued listing standard in March 2026 to address companies with market capitalizations below $5 million over an extended period. NYSE American stated that companies with low market capitalizations may be more susceptible to manipulation and trading volatility because less capital may be required to undertake manipulative trading activity. NYSE American also stated that market capitalization below $5 million may indicate financial distress and other listing compliance concerns. The standard is comparable to the New York Stock Exchange’s existing requirement under Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which provides for delisting if average global market capitalization over 30 consecutive trading days falls below $15 million.

The new requirement changes NYSE American’s existing continued listing framework. Under Section 1009 of the NYSE American Company Guide, companies that fail to satisfy many continued listing requirements may be permitted to submit a plan to regain compliance and may be provided a compliance period of up to 18 months, subject to applicable conditions. The new $5 million market capitalization standard expressly eliminates that opportunity, joining other NYSE American continued listing standards, such as the $0.25 minimum price and excessive reverse stock split standards, that provide for immediate suspension and delisting.

The New $5 Million Market Capitalization Standard

New Section 1003(b)(i)(D) of the NYSE American Company Guide provides that if the average market capitalization of a company’s common stock over a consecutive 30 trading-day period is less than $5 million, NYSE American will immediately suspend trading in the security and commence delisting proceedings.

A company that fails the new standard will not be eligible for the compliance procedures under Section 1009 of the Company Guide. The company will, however, retain the right to appeal NYSE American’s delisting decision under the Exchange’s existing appeal procedures. Trading generally would remain suspended during the appeal. The Commission noted that the rule does not restrict the issues NYSE American may consider on appeal, which may include the company’s stock price and other publicly released information.

For purposes of Section 1003, market capitalization includes the company’s total common stock outstanding, excluding treasury shares, as well as common stock issuable upon conversion of another outstanding equity security if that security is a “substantial equivalent” of common stock. Generally, a convertible security will be considered the “substantial equivalent” of common stock if it (1) is publicly traded or quoted, or is convertible into a publicly traded or quoted security, and (2) is presently convertible at a conversion price equal to or less than the current market price of the common stock. Accordingly, depending on their terms, this calculation may include shares underlying pre-funded warrants, which have become a common feature of financings by smaller public companies. Companies may wish to confirm their calculation methodology with NYSE American staff in advance.

Comparison to Nasdaq’s $5 Million MVLS Standard

The new NYSE American rule resembles Nasdaq’s currently stayed $5 million MVLS requirement. The Nasdaq rule (Nasdaq Rules 5450(a)(3) and 5550(a)(6)) would require companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Nasdaq Global Market, and Nasdaq Capital Market to maintain MVLS of at least $5 million. A company whose MVLS remains below $5 million for 30 consecutive business days would receive a Staff Delisting Determination and become immediately subject to suspension and delisting, without an ordinary cure or compliance period.

There are, however, several differences between the two standards.

Under the Nasdaq rule, a timely appeal to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel would not stay the suspension of trading. The Hearings Panel could reverse the Staff Delisting Determination if it determined that Nasdaq staff made an error or grant an exception of up to 180 days for the company to demonstrate that it satisfies all applicable initial listing requirements. This is a higher standard than merely returning its MVLS above $5 million. NYSE American’s rule likewise suspends trading immediately, but does not create a comparable special exception. Instead, the company may appeal through NYSE American’s existing delisting and appeal procedures. The rule does not outline a fixed exception period or expressly require the company to show that it meets NYSE American initial listing standards.

There is also a difference in the measurement methodology. Nasdaq’s standard looks to whether MVLS is below $5 million on each of 30 consecutive business days, so a single day at or above $5 million restarts the count. NYSE American looks to whether the issuer’s average market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period is below $5 million. As a result, a brief price spike will not necessarily prevent a deficiency, and a company may fail the test even if its market capitalization exceeds $5 million on some days. The two measures also differ in what they count. Nasdaq’s MVLS generally reflects the closing bid price multiplied by total shares outstanding, while NYSE American’s market capitalization may also include “substantial equivalent” convertible securities, as discussed above.

What Comes Next?

The different procedural status of the NYSE American and Nasdaq rules is now particularly important for smaller listed companies.

The NYSE American rule is effective. NYSE American stated in its rule proposal that the new standard would become effective immediately upon SEC approval. The Commission declined a commenter’s request for a 12-month implementation delay, noting that it could not modify the Exchange’s proposal. Accordingly, NYSE American-listed companies may wish to monitor compliance with the new standard rather than assume that an extended implementation or cure period will be available. NYSE American has stated that it proactively engages with companies whose average market capitalization falls below $15 million over 30 trading days, so companies in that range may expect outreach from Exchange staff. Neither the rule nor the order expressly addresses whether trading days before Nov. 13, 2026, count toward the initial 30-trading-day period. Companies near the threshold may wish to confirm NYSE American’s approach with Exchange staff.

The comparable Nasdaq requirement remains frozen. Although the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved Nasdaq’s $5 million MVLS standard on July 22, 2026, pursuant to delegated authority, petitions were subsequently filed seeking review of that approval by the full Commission. As a result, Nasdaq’s new $5 million MVLS requirement is currently stayed and is not being implemented while Commission review remains pending. The full Commission may affirm, modify, set aside, or remand the delegated approval of the Nasdaq rule.

Although the NYSE American approval does not determine the outcome of the Nasdaq proceeding, the full Commission’s analysis and conclusions in approving the NYSE American rule may be relevant to the Commission’s consideration of the issues raised in the Nasdaq review. In the NYSE American order, the Commission addressed several arguments that petitioners have also raised against the Nasdaq rule. These included the absence of a cost-benefit analysis, the combined effect of the two exchanges’ proposals, and the lack of a cure period. The Commission also relied on its own analysis of Nasdaq and NYSE American data from 2006 to 2025. That analysis found that the number of issuers below the threshold rose from five in 2021 to 176 in 2023, and that 59% of issuers that fell below the threshold remained below it 180 days later.

Key Takeaways