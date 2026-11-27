Welcome to Goodwin’s Public Company Advisory Practice News Roundup, which highlights the latest developments in Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC or the Commission) and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance, and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance.

1 SEC Releases Highly Anticipated Proposal to Reform Executive Compensation Disclosure Requirements

On November 13, the SEC published a rule proposal that would significantly amend the Commission’s rules for public companies on disclosure of executive compensation information. As noted in the press release announcing the proposal, the proposed amendments are intended to “make [the SEC’s] executive and director compensation disclosure requirements more principles-based and materiality-driven, providing investors with clearer, more concise, and less complex disclosures.” The Commission also released a Fact Sheet that summarizes the key proposed changes.

In his statement on the proposing release, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins states:

The last time the Commission comprehensively reviewed [Regulation S-K] Item 402 was twenty years ago with the 2006 amendments. Since then, the rule has become bloated — reaching nearly the end of the alphabet in its internal organizational system — through the addition of both congressionally-mandated requirements and discretionary rulemaking for nuanced issues. ... The proposed amendments would, if adopted, revise Item 402 to focus on an objective standard regarding needs of the reasonable investor, rather than on the specialized tastes of a specific investor.

Highlights of the proposed amendments to Item 402 include:

Limiting the named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO)

Consolidating and revising the main tabular executive compensation disclosure requirements into three new tables

Revising the Commission’s interpretive guidance with respect to perquisites

Making the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) requirement more principles-based

Simplifying disclosure requirements for pay-versus-performance, clawbacks, and pay ratio requirements

Streamlining the director compensation disclosure requirements and making them more principles-based

Of particular note are the proposed changes to the officer compensation disclosure tables. These would now be consolidated into three tables that elicit the following information:

Granted compensation — pay granted to the NEOs during the relevant fiscal years

Earned compensation — all material pay that was earned by the NEOs during the relevant fiscal years

Status of equity awards — reflecting vested, unvested, and expired equity awards held by NEOs

With respect to perquisites, the proposed amendments would update the minimum aggregate reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 for each NEO and would exclude any individual perquisite that is considered a de minimis fringe benefit under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code; those would not count toward the $150,000 threshold.

The proposed rules would also eliminate the often complex Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change-in-Control table and instead require qualitative disclosure of the material terms of arrangements leading to payments in different termination of employment scenarios.

Please review Goodwin’s PCAP Blog Entry on the proposed rules for more detailed analysis.

The proposed amendments are subject to a public comment period that will be open for 60 days following publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register.

2 SEC Announces Enforcement Results for Fiscal Year 2026

On November 10, the SEC issued its annual report on enforcement results for fiscal year 2026. The Commission reported that it:

Filed 348 enforcement actions, including 235 standalone actions and 113 “follow-on” administrative proceedings that sought to bar or suspend individuals from participating in certain securities markets activities based on criminal convictions, civil injunctions, or other qualifying orders

Instituted 13 trading suspensions in response to suspected manipulation involving the securities of Asia-based issuers

Obtained orders for monetary relief totaling $1.095 billion, comprised of $752 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest and $343 million in civil penalties, with $235 million of the disgorgement ordered deemed satisfied by a court in a separate non-SEC action

Returned approximately $731 million to more than 250,000 harmed investors

As compared to fiscal year 2025, the number of standalone enforcement actions fell 22.4% (from 303 to 235) while the number of follow-on administrative proceedings rose 64% (from 69 to 113).

The SEC and its staff have stated that the Commission is focused on impactful enforcement — “enforcement that focuses on serious and consequential violations of the federal securities laws” — rather than numbers. David Woodcock, Director of the Division of Enforcement, stated in a speech delivered on the date the report was released:

Case counts declined this past year. Some of that is attributable to the lengthy government shutdown, some of it to a transition in personnel, priorities, and the allocation of investigative resources. That context matters.

But the bigger takeaway I am reiterating today is that Chairman Atkins has given us room to focus on strengthening the program rather than maximizing any single year’s totals — an important opportunity we have seized upon. It is also an opportunity I believe my predecessors would have welcomed. It is a chance to examine all aspects of our program and put the necessary pieces in place for stronger and more effective enforcement. And it is a philosophical shift that I hope will endure well beyond my tenure.

Other developments highlighted in the report include organizational enhancements, leadership training programs, strengthened inter-agency cooperation, and the rescission of Rule 202.5(e) of the Division of Enforcement’s informal rules of procedure, which provided that the Commission would not settle an enforcement action in which a sanction is imposed unless the defendant or respondent also agreed not to publicly deny the allegations in the complaint or administrative order.

3 Delaware State Bar Association’s Council of the Corporation Law Section Proposes New Framework for Shareholder Proposals

On September 16, the SEC filed a proposal to rescind Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Rule 14a-8, which governs the treatment of precatory shareholder proposals brought by shareholders of public companies. The SEC argued that the Commission did not have authority to adopt the rule and encouraged states to update their corporation laws to address how shareholder proposals should work.

Those wheels are in motion. On November 9, the Council of the Corporation Law Section of the Delaware State Bar Association (the Council) published a white paper in which it proposed amendments to address when and how stockholders of a Delaware corporation may submit precatory (non-binding) proposals at annual stockholder meetings and have these proposals included in the corporation’s proxy materials. The potential amendments would take effect only if, and when, rescission of Rule 14a-8 by the SEC becomes effective.

Council proposals frequently drive changes to the Delaware General Corporation Law. A majority of US public companies are incorporated in Delaware.

The key provisions proposed by the Council, which in many instances vary significantly from Rule 14a-8, include:

Stockholders of corporations may present in the aggregate a capped number of precatory proposals as follows: (i) up to three proposals at each annual meeting of corporations with a market cap of $100 billion or more; (ii) up to two proposals at each annual meeting of corporations with a market cap of less than $100 billion but at least $50 billion; and (iii) one proposal at each annual meeting of corporations with a market cap of less than $50 billion but at least $30 billion. Stockholders of corporations with market caps of less than $30 billion would not be able to submit precatory proposals. Rule 14a-8 does not include similar market capitalization-related provisions.

Proponents may be joined by up to nine co-filers. Rule 14a-8 does not include a similar provision.

To be eligible to make a precatory proposal, a proponent must either (i) beneficially own, individually, at least $250,000 in market value, or (ii) beneficially own, together with up to nine co-filers, at least $1 million in market value of voting capital stock. The $250,000 amount is significantly greater than that required by Rule 14a-8.

Newly public corporations would have a five-year grace period before precatory proposals may be submitted by stockholders, unless the charter provides an earlier start date. Rule 14a-8 does not have a grace period.

Corporations could opt out of this system at a stockholder meeting held after the corporation has been public for five years if the opt-out is approved by each class and series of voting capital stock voting separately. An opt-out would result in no precatory proposals being presented by stockholders of the corporation. Rule 14a-8 does not have an opt-out concept.

Charters and bylaws may not provide additional means for stockholders to submit precatory proposals. Similarly, charters and bylaws may not impose greater or additional conditions or procedures that stockholders must satisfy to present precatory proposals.

Only the proponent of a precatory proposal could challenge the corporation’s application of the statute to such proposal, and only in an action brought within 30 days after the corporation gives notice of which proposals will be submitted for a stockholder vote. Rule 14a-8 does not have such a limitation.

Interested parties may post comments on the proposed changes by January 8, 2027, on the following website: https://sos.delaware.gov/give-feedback-on-stockholder-proposals-rules. Questions may be directed by email to: [email protected]. Following the comment period, the Council will prepare a revised draft of statutory provisions to propose for a vote of the Section. If the draft is approved by the Section and then the Executive Committee of the Delaware State Bar Association, it will be submitted for consideration by the General Assembly.

4 White House Nominates Two Individuals to Serve as SEC Commissioners

On November 12, the White House sent to the Senate two nominations for individuals to join the Commission. Kristin N. Johnson, a Democrat from Michigan, has been nominated to become a member for a term expiring June 5, 2029 (the seat previously held by Caroline A. Crenshaw). Steven Levine, a Republican from Maryland, has been nominated to be a member for a term expiring June 5, 2030 (the seat previously held by Hester Peirce). The five-member Commission has been operating with three vacancies since Peirce’s term ended in October.

Johnson served as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 2022 until September 2025. She is currently a professor at The George Washington University Law School.

Levine has served as general counsel and a senior adviser at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. He also was counsel and deputy chief of staff to SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda.

The nominations require confirmation by the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a confirmation hearing for the new nominees on Thursday, November 19. The full Senate would then need to hold a confirmation vote during the remaining weeks of the lame-duck session that ends on January 3, 2027. If they are not confirmed, the nominations would need to be resubmitted with the next Congress. If Levine and Johnson are confirmed, the Commission would still have a vacancy that would need to be filled with a Democrat.

5 Glass Lewis Issues Feedback and Response Paper Summarizing Feedback on Its New Four Perspectives Framework

On November 17, Glass Lewis & Co. released a Feedback & Response Paper that summarizes inputs the firm received in response to request for comments on its planned new four perspectives framework. As discussed in the PCAP Blog, the new framework moves away from a singularly focused house view on issues to enabling clients to view four different perspectives:

Business Fundamentals (soon to be Performance Focused) — focused on shareholder returns

Foundational Governance — focused on good corporate governance practices

Global Stewardship — focused on oversight of material sustainability risks

Sustainability Focused — pairs core governance standards with rigorous oversight of material sustainability risks

Glass Lewis notes the following key takeaways from the feedback received:

Investors endorse the model. Two-thirds of investor respondents say the four perspectives capture the major stewardship orientations in the market well or very well, and 59% consider them clearly and meaningfully differentiated.

Investors divide along the very lines the perspectives are designed to reflect; most criticism of each perspective’s distinctive features comes from investors who would not use it.

Judgment and core safeguards command broad support. 90% of investors consider “judgment-based tests” necessary at least to a moderate extent (66% to a significant extent), 58% reject performance-based latitude for non-executive director pay (19% in favor), and only 8% of all investor respondents want the perspectives to apply meaningfully different considerations in mergers, acquisitions, and contested meetings to a significant extent.

Reservations within a perspective’s own constituency are few and specific. Only 24% of global stewardship investors support AGAINST policy outcomes based on disclosure gaps alone to a significant extent, and investors in every group, including those identifying with business fundamentals, see relative TSR as relevant but insufficient as the sole performance measure.

Issuers welcome the transparency but are wary of complexity. Their views on the model as a whole closely mirror those of investors, but none support disclosure-based AGAINST policy outcomes under global stewardship to a significant extent, and 74% support them only to a limited extent or not at all.

The report includes data on support for selected features based on stewardship orientation. For example, flexibility on governance and pay for high-performing companies is supported by 72% of business fundamental investors but by 0% of sustainability-focused investors. AGAINST votes for directors where there is deemed to be an inadequate disclosure of board-level oversight of environmental and social matters is supported by 18% of business fundamental investors but by 57% of sustainability-focused investors.

Glass Lewis states that it will undertake targeted refinement in response to the comments received but will retain the model’s architecture and its four perspectives. The firm does highlight that it will replace the relative-TSR-only metric to identify high-performing companies with a broader performance assessment, treat disclosure gaps and missing sustainability factors in pay as concerns rather than automatic triggers for an AGAINST policy outcome and change the name of the “Business Fundamentals” stewardship focus to “Performance Focused.”

6 Appeals Court Reverses District Court Denial of an Injunction as to California’s Mandated Scope 3 and Climate Risk Disclosure Provisions; Leaves Scope 1 and 2 Requirements Intact

On November 9, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit filed an opinion in litigation brought by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other entities challenging California’s mandatory climate disclosure requirements for some companies doing business in the state.

Under SB 253, US-founded business entities with total annual revenues in excess of $1 billion that do business in California are required to annually disclose their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions for the prior fiscal year. The initial annual emissions disclosures are required to address Scope 1 and 2 emissions with third-party limited assurance requirements and in subsequent years must include Scope 3 emissions. Under SB 261, public and private US companies that do business in California with annual revenues of more than $500 million must publish biennial climate-related financial risk reports.

In the order, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosure requirements. The court held that SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures regulate commercial speech because they compel disclosure of factual information on emissions generated through the reporting entities’ own operations and bear on capital transactions. Applying intermediate scrutiny, the court concluded that, for purposes of preliminary injunctive relief, the State of California had demonstrated substantial interests in mitigating information asymmetries for investors and reducing emissions, as well as a likelihood that the Scope 1 and 2 disclosure requirements directly advance those interests and are no more extensive than necessary. Therefore, a preliminary injunction was not appropriate.

However, the court reversed the lower court’s denial of a preliminary injunction as to SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosure requirement and SB 261 in its entirety. The court ruled that because SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosures concern diffuse third-party conduct in the value chain, they are insufficiently tethered to the reporting entity’s own operations and capital transactions to qualify as commercial speech. As such, this provision is subject to strict scrutiny, which the court determined it fails. Because SB 253’s Scope 3 disclosure provisions are likely unconstitutional, the appeals court remanded to the district court to determine, in the first instance, whether those provisions are severable.

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Recent PCAP Publications:

PCAP Blog Entry: What Public Companies Need to Know: Top 10 Takeaways From the 2026 Proxy Disclosure Conference (November 4, 2026)

PCAP Blog Entry: SEC Proposes Comprehensive Reform of Executive Compensation Disclosure (November 16, 2026)

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