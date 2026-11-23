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The following transcript of this discussion was edited for clarity.

Bob Mertz: This is “Forces of Law,” Goodwin’s podcast about the big forces shaping business.

Welcome back to the show. I’m Bob Mertz.

You may have heard that AI (artificial intelligence) is changing how drugs are discovered and developed. Well, today, we’re taking you inside this shift. We’re at a big moment. AI is not only changing how therapies come to market and how quickly, it’s also prompting some fascinating new kinds of deals between pharma companies and biotechs.

Here to explain is someone who’s right there at the table helping companies craft these cutting-edge agreements: Erin Svokos, a partner in Goodwin’s Life Sciences group.

Erin, this is such a hot topic. Thank you for being here.

Erin Svokos: Great to be here, Bob.

Bob: I’m going to mention, because I think it’s very cool, that before you went to law school, you got a degree in chemical engineering.

Erin: Yes. I’ve always loved science. I’ve always loved learning about it. So I was a chemical engineer when I was in college, and I ended up at Goodwin doing early-stage work for biotech companies, and I realized I loved it because it was the perfect mix of the law and science. And so being able to work with my clients who are on the early-stage side of drug discovery is exciting for me.

Bob: So, Erin, there’s a lot of buzz about how AI is reshaping drug discovery. We want to get into that, but before we do, tell us how this worked in the past. How were drugs discovered and developed?

Erin: Yeah. In the lab, you previously had to do a ton of physical work — physical lab work — and it took a very long time.

You find a specific gene, or you find a specific biological target that has an effect on a protein that would treat a disease, and you find a drug that works against that biological target. So, for example, the GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor is a biological target. If you find a drug that can turn it on or off, then it will make you lose weight.

Historically, the process could take years. Even finding the biological target could take years.

Bob: And there was a time when the big pharmaceutical companies did tons of this early research themselves. But for the past few decades, not so much.