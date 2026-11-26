Practice: Corporate (public company advisory)

I. Overview

A principles-based reset of executive pay disclosure. On November 13, 2026, the SEC announced a principles-based reset of Item 402 of Regulation S-K (Release No. 33-11455) that would shift executive compensation disclosure from prescriptive production (e.g., fixed table formats and line-item instructions) toward materiality-driven judgment (e.g., deciding what a reasonable investor needs in order to assess pay). The shift is sweeping; it would cut the typical NEO group from five or more executives to two and replace the Summary Compensation Table and its three companion award tables with a new three-table framework. The proposal would not repeal underlying compensation law, tax rules, or exchange listing requirements; it would change what must appear in the proxy statement or other SEC filing and how companies present it.

Part of a broader deregulatory trend. The proposal follows the SEC’s May 2026 filer status proposal, which would extend scaled disclosure accommodations to a broader group of non-accelerated filers. Read together, the releases point to a sustained SEC effort to shorten and simplify the proxy statement and certain other SEC filings.

Key Takeaways

Two NEOs, not five or more. The proposal would limit named executive officers to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO), instead of the five-plus officer group many companies disclose today.

The proposal would limit named executive officers to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO), instead of the five-plus officer group many companies disclose today. Four core tables become three. The Summary Compensation Table and three related award tables (Grants of Plan-Based Awards, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested) would be replaced by three new tables (Granted Compensation, Earned Compensation, and Status of Equity Awards), and legacy tables not retained (e.g., the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables) would be eliminated.

The Summary Compensation Table and three related award tables (Grants of Plan-Based Awards, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested) would be replaced by three new tables (Granted Compensation, Earned Compensation, and Status of Equity Awards), and legacy tables not retained (e.g., the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables) would be eliminated. Dodd-Frank disclosures get lighter, not optional. Pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, and clawback disclosures would become less prescriptive; the underlying statutory and listing-standard frameworks (e.g., exchange clawback policy requirements) would not be impacted.

Pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, and clawback disclosures would become less prescriptive; the underlying statutory and listing-standard frameworks (e.g., exchange clawback policy requirements) would not be impacted. Fewer perquisites to track and report. The proposal would raise the aggregate perquisite reporting threshold to $150,000 and create a de minimis tracking exclusion.

The proposal would raise the aggregate perquisite reporting threshold to $150,000 and create a de minimis tracking exclusion. Some work moves out of SEC filings, but not out of the company. Tax, human resources, legal, and compensation teams would still need internal records for rules that do not depend on SEC disclosure (e.g., Section 162(m) deduction limits).

What Changes, and What It Means in Practice

Disclosure area Today Under the proposal Practical effect Who is covered CEO- and CFO-level officers, the next three best-paid executive officers, and up to two departed officers (typically five or more people) Anyone who served as PEO or PFO during the year (typically two people) Less officer-by-officer data collection; Section 162(m) tracking still reaches other top officers Compensation tables Summary Compensation Table and five supporting tables covering award grants, outstanding awards, exercises and vesting, pensions, and deferred compensation Three tables showing what was granted, what was earned, and where each equity award stands Data feeds must capture target values at grant and values at vesting or exercise Perks Disclose once the total reaches $10,000; every benefit counts toward it Disclose once the total reaches $150,000; small fringe benefits (IRC § 132(a)(4)) may be left out of the count Fewer items to track; boards document their “integrally and directly related” judgments (e.g., executive security) CEO pay ratio Worldwide workforce, including part-time workers; median employee refreshed at least every third year Full-time U.S. workforce, excluding seasonal and temporary workers; median employee refreshed at least every fifth year Smaller data pull and less frequent median-employee refresh Pay and results Compensation Actually Paid compared against several financial measures over a five-year window Earned pay for the PEO and PFO compared against cumulative TSR over a three-year window No Compensation Actually Paid modeling; the figure comes straight from the Earned Compensation Table Clawback disclosure Annual report cover-page boxes to check; explain any decision that no recovery was needed No cover-page boxes or no-recovery explanation; companies still report recoveries they make Lighter filing mechanics; recovery-policy and listing-standard duties remain unchanged

Practical Next Steps for Boards and Management

Review perquisite and personal security policies. Boards should document how they determine whether personal security, aircraft, driver, and travel arrangements are integrally and directly related to the performance of the executive’s duties.

Boards should document how they determine whether personal security, aircraft, driver, and travel arrangements are integrally and directly related to the performance of the executive’s duties. Coordinate on Section 162(m) shadow tracking. Tax, HR, and legal should maintain internal records identifying Section 162(m) covered employees even if those executives would no longer appear in the proxy statement or other SEC filings.

Tax, HR, and legal should maintain internal records identifying Section 162(m) covered employees even if those executives would no longer appear in the proxy statement or other SEC filings. Decide whether to comment. Companies should consider whether the proposed NEO scope, transition timing, perquisite standard, and new table architecture work for their compensation programs, and decide whether to prepare and submit a comment letter.

II. What The Rule Would Change Operationally

NEO Reduction. The most visible operational change would be the proposed reduction of required NEO disclosure to the PEO and PFO, a 60% cut for a typical large company that discloses five NEOs today. The SEC’s rationale is practical: the PEO leads strategy, the PFO oversees financial management and disclosure, and both sign Sarbanes-Oxley certifications. For legal and compensation teams, that would reduce annual officer-by-officer data collection, narrative drafting, and related review; however, companies could still elect to provide additional disclosure if investor relations or governance expectations warrant it.

Pay-Versus-Performance Simplification. The proposal would replace Compensation Actually Paid with Total Compensation Earned from the new Earned Compensation Table, narrow the lookback to three years, cover only the PEO and PFO, and make cumulative TSR the only required performance measure. That simplifies the SEC’s implementation while preserving Dodd-Frank’s statutory requirement to show the relationship between pay actually paid and financial performance.

Pay Ratio. The proposal would limit the median-employee population to U.S. full-time employees and extend the median-employee determination cadence from every three years to every five years. That would reduce the global and part-time data burden; however, companies should still expect investor questions where workforce composition is central to the business model.

Clawbacks. The proposal would remove the cover-page checkboxes on Forms 10-K, 20-F, and 40-F tied to financial-statement error corrections and recovery analysis, and it would eliminate the obligation to explain why recovery was not required. The underlying clawback-policy framework would remain in place; disclosure relief should not be read as relief from the recovery-policy and exchange-listing mechanics.

Perquisites and Personal Security. The proposal would raise the aggregate reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 and let companies exclude de minimis fringe benefits (as defined in Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code) when testing that threshold. It also would let companies determine, reasonably and in good faith, whether a benefit is integrally and directly related to the performance of the executive’s duties, and would remove the existing guidance examples treating personal security and travel as perquisites. Boards may therefore be able to tie those arrangements to business risk (e.g., documented security threats) rather than defaulting to perquisite treatment.

III. The Section 162(m) Disconnect

The main tax trap is that a smaller SEC disclosure population would not necessarily mean a smaller Section 162(m) population. Footnote 92 of the SEC release states that Treasury staff advised SEC staff that Section 162(m)’s deduction disallowance rule applies to the three most highly compensated executive officers other than the PEO and PFO without regard to whether their compensation is required to be reported for SEC purposes; the rule also continues to apply to the PEO, PFO, and prior “covered” employees (i.e., anyone who was a covered employee for any tax year beginning after 2016, even after leaving the company).

Practically, companies may still need parallel shadow tracking (i.e., internal records identifying Section 162(m) covered employees even when omitted from the proxy statement or other SEC filings) for tax compliance. That should be a coordination item among HR, tax, legal, and compensation consultants.

IV. Regulatory Mechanics: The New Table Architecture

For securities counsel, the proposal would end the Summary Compensation Table as the central disclosure vehicle, replace the current four-table framework with three tables designed to separate pay opportunity, pay outcome, and equity-award status, and eliminate the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables.

Granted Compensation Table. This table would show the principal compensation granted for the year, generally at target value. It is the forward-looking pay opportunity table.

This table would show the principal compensation granted for the year, generally at target value. It is the forward-looking pay opportunity table. Earned Compensation Table. This table would show compensation earned or realized, including vested stock and exercised options. It is the outcome table.

This table would show compensation earned or realized, including vested stock and exercised options. It is the outcome table. Status of Equity Awards Table. This table would track each equity award across its lifecycle from grant through vesting, exercise, expiration, or other resolution. It is the bridge between opportunity and outcome.

The CD&A would also be streamlined. Instead of a list of 15 example topics, registrants would address three core mandates: the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy, the material elements of pay and how amounts are determined, and say-on-pay responsiveness where applicable.

V. Timeline and Interim Preparation

2027 proxy season: current rules apply. Companies should prepare their 2027 proxy statements under the current, prescriptive Item 402 rules.

Companies should prepare their 2027 proxy statements under the current, prescriptive Item 402 rules. Likely compliance horizon: 2029 proxy season. If the SEC adopts final rules in 2027, mandatory compliance for calendar-year companies would likely begin with the 2029 proxy season, and the SEC will likely permit early compliance.

If the SEC adopts final rules in 2027, mandatory compliance for calendar-year companies would likely begin with the 2029 proxy season, and the SEC will likely permit early compliance. Use the interim period to build the new workflows. Companies can use this window to plan data collection for the new tables (e.g., target values for the Granted Compensation Table and vesting and exercise values for the Earned Compensation Table), revisit perquisite practices, and model how investors and proxy advisors (e.g., ISS and Glass Lewis) may react to the new disclosures.

Proxy / CD&A and Governance Workflow Shift

Workflow Today Under the proposal Lead Teams CD&A / pay narrative Covers all NEOs; topics guided by 15 examples Covers PEO and PFO; three required topics Legal; compensation committee Internal tracking Track all potential NEOs and every perquisite Track PEO and PFO for SEC purposes; keep Section 162(m) shadow tracking for other top officers (Footnote 92) Tax; HR; legal Timing 2027 proxy season under current rules Comment window now; likely 2029 compliance horizon, with early compliance likely permitted Legal; management

VI. Administrative

Comments are due 60 days after Federal Register publication, which is expected in the coming weeks.