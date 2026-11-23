The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is extending its suspension of the interim final rule “Expansion of End-User Controls to Cover Affiliates of Certain Listed Entities,” known as the Affiliates Rule. The suspension had been due to end on November 9, 2026, and now runs through January 10, 2027.

This BIS Affiliates rule is a way for BIS to ensure that affiliates are not used to circumvent requirements of the Entity List or Military End-User List. The BIS Entity List requires a license for any party listed as those parties are suspected of engaging in activities that can be considered illegal or a threat to national security. The Military End-User List requires a license for any party listed as those parties are engaged in activities which support military end uses. Historically, some companies have circumvented these lists by forming affiliate companies to allow trading without using listed entity names.

Under the BIS Affiliates rule, entities that are at least 50% owned—directly, indirectly (e.g., there is ownership via subsidiary or intermediary companies), or in aggregate—by one or more parties on the Entity List or Military End-User (MEU) List could become subject to the same export restrictions as those entities who are explicitly listed.

The BIS rule is similar to OFAC’s 50% rule for ownership by a Specially Designated National (SDN).

Key takeaways

BIS issued the extension under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 (ECRA). Section 1762 of ECRA exempts it from the Administrative Procedure Act’s notice-and-comment and delayed-effective-date requirements.

BIS did not consider public comments on the Affiliates Rule for this action. It says it will consider them in future rulemakings.

We recommend that companies use screening tools and due diligence software to ensure they are and will be in compliance with the BIS rule. Our team is able to assist with screening parties involved with all sorts of transactions, high and low risk alike.

The notice is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on November 9, 2026. Read the public inspection version here.