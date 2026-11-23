On November 5, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) publicly announced the formation of a Super Intelligence (SI) Task Force (DOJ-SITF). The DOJ-SITF is designed to coordinate across DOJ to “ensure a comprehensive approach to SI.” The October 13, 2026 DOJ memorandum underlying the public announcement details six ways that DOJ-SITF anticipates fulfilling this goal. As discussed below, the impact of the DOJ-SITF remains to be seen, but its purpose is clear: to coordinate DOJ’s enforcement efforts, protect American artificial intelligence technology against unlawful misuse, and support AI innovation.1

The Super Intelligence Task Force

The memorandum establishing the DOJ-SITF explains at a high level how the Task Force will be organized and its aims. First, it explains that the DOJ-SITF is being established consistent with the president’s directive that America will continue to lead the world in AI technology, and the mandate that the country’s “leadership in this field be safeguarded against compromise.” Next, it explains that the DOJ-SITF is designed to ensure that this leadership is maintained by protecting against “the misuse of SI by foreign state and state-sponsored actors, transnational criminal organizations, and inpidual or corporate actors engaged in fraud or other unlawful conduct.”

As to how these ends will be accomplished, the memorandum details that DOJ-SITF is designed to “coordinate across the Department of Justice to ensure a comprehensive approach to SI.” This approach will include:

(a) organizing the Department’s criminal and civil law enforcement efforts involving SI; (b) deconflicting investigations, cases, and other matters among Department components and United States Attorneys’ Offices; (c) recommending enforcement priorities designed to preserve public safety and to prevent the misuse of SI; (d) serving as the Department’s principal point of contact with the [Super Intelligence Force] and, as appropriate, with other departments and agencies; (e) incorporating the work of the Artificial Intelligence Task Force that was announced by Attorney General Bondi on January 9, 20262 and coordinating the Department’s affirmative civil litigation with respect to SI; and (f) developing guidance regarding the prosecution of unlawful SI-related conduct and evaluation of compliance measures, and, through the Offices of Legal Policy and Legislative Affairs, advising on legislative or regulatory proposals that promote SI innovation without burdensome regulation.

The memorandum also provides that relevant DOJ components and US Attorneys’ Offices “should, from time to time at the request of the DOJ-SITF,” notify the Task Force upon seeking to open an investigation and before seeking charges or otherwise finalizing a resolution in matters involving AI. Regarding personnel, the co-chairs of the DOJ-SITF will be either the Attorney General or his designees (in this instance, the Associate Attorney General and an Associate Deputy Attorney General) and the DOJ-SITF will be further composed of representatives from several DOJ components, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and DOJ’s National Security pision.

Looking Ahead

What will this mean in practice? For starters, it underscores that the administration — at DOJ and elsewhere — remains focused on all aspects of artificial intelligence. AI remains a new frontier, and DOJ’s desire to organize “criminal and civil law enforcement efforts involving SI” in particular reveals that the Department is thinking ahead to how it will investigate and prosecute AI-related matters.3 Second, as is the case across many areas of Department priority, the development of DOJ-SITF demonstrates again that DOJ is focused on protecting American technology leadership and addressing national-security threats wherever they may lie. As the DOJ memorandum makes plain, the DOJ-SITF is focused on rooting out the “misuse of SI by foreign state and state-sponsored actors” and “transnational criminal organizations.” DOJ has already focused on protecting AI technology in cases charged across the country, and the formation of DOJ-SITF is another indicator of such focus.4 Third, for businesses and in-house legal teams, the announcement’s emphasis on internal controls and the memorandum’s contemplated compliance guidance are particularly noteworthy and merit response and preparation including the following:

Companies developing, deploying, or protecting advanced AI technologies should consider working with counsel to review controls that safeguard such sensitive technology, implement or augment measures to prevent misuse of AI technology, and sharpen their incident-escalation and documentation processes.

Companies using AI technologies should prepare for additional scrutiny. This could include the need to respond to a subpoena or other inquiry related to new investigations of the technologies employed or to the companies’ own safeguards on such technologies.

Companies should familiarize themselves on an ongoing basis with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape on AI technologies. This includes, among other things, export controls and sanctions regulations.

Companies should develop and regularly reevaluate their robust internal processes to control for the appropriate use of AI technology by employees and to protect against the over-reliance or misuse of AI.

In addition, the DOJ-SITF’s notification and coordination process also bears watching. The memorandum contemplates notification to the DOJ-SITF when DOJ components seek to open investigations and before they seek charges or finalize resolutions in matters involving AI. While it does not appear to expressly establish a separate approval requirement, this has a natural tendency to slow down investigative activity (as this DOJ has previously recognized and endeavored to remedy in removing approval requirements for certain cases) and also will provide another point of entry beyond the local US Attorney’s Office or relevant law enforcement entity for counsel to engage with the DOJ on these matters.

Footnotes

1. DOJ’s announcement and memorandum adhere to the President’s September 29, 2026 announcement that the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” are to be used in place of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI.”

2. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force was itself established by a January 9, 2026 DOJ memorandum and was of a more limited design, focused on challenging state AI laws which were purportedly inconsistent with the administration’s policy of maintaining “global AI dominance.” The memorandum makes plain that the AI Task Force is now merged into DOJ-SITF and its matters, work product, personnel details, and reporting obligations now belong to DOJ-SITF.

3. Indeed, on November 5, 2026, the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment alleging that generative AI was used to commit a large-scale fraud.