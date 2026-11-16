Key Takeaways

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program opens a new GLP-1 coverage lane for Medicare patients — who qualifies and why it matters commercially.

Telehealth's extended runway through 2027 creates real opportunity, but one part of the framework is already running out of time.

Not all hormone therapy telehealth models carry the same regulatory risk — the distinction that will matter most to investors.

This OnPoint focuses on two U.S. federal regulatory policy developments that are creating meaningful investment opportunities in the weight management and telehealth markets. First, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program (the GLP-1 Bridge) on July 1, 2026, giving Medicare Part D beneficiaries coverage of GLP-1-based medications for the treatment of obesity for the first time — at a $50 monthly copay — through December 31, 2027. Separately, Congress extended Medicare’s pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities through the same date. These changes expand the addressable patient base for GLP-1 and virtual care platforms and signal a broader federal shift toward accessible medical care.

Medicare Bridge Program Covers GLP-1s Through 2027

The GLP-1 Bridge presents an opportunity for manufacturers and platforms, particularly those in the pharmacy, women’s health, and GLP-1 manufacturing spaces.

Medicare has historically been prohibited from covering weight-loss drugs under Part D — a long-standing statutory exclusion that blocked coverage of GLP-1s for obesity even after their FDA approval. CMS structured the GLP-1 Bridge as a demonstration program to work around that restriction. From July 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027, eligible Part D enrollees can access Wegovy® (injectable and tablet), Zepbound® (KwikPen®) (injectable), and Foundayo® (tablet) for weight management at a flat $50 monthly copay. GLP-1s prescribed through the GLP-1 Bridge require prior authorization after prescription. Prior authorization is handled centrally by a CMS contractor, bypassing individual plan sponsors (often employers, who offer health insurance plans) entirely.

The market signal here is significant. Medicare coverage decisions have historically influenced private payor behavior. Consequently, establishing a federal reimbursement pathway — even a temporary one — for GLP-1s for obesity can be expected to validate them as a mainstream coverage category for private payors.

The duration of the bridge period further supports that validation. The GLP-1 Bridge was originally intended as a six-month program to bridge to a longer-term model (the BALANCE program) in 2027. When two major insurers declined to participate in BALANCE, CMS extended the bridge period to 18 months rather than let coverage lapse. That decision reflects both the political durability of GLP-1 access and the ongoing commercial tension over who bears the cost. For manufacturers, a federally administered reimbursement pathway — even a temporary one — validates the obesity indication at scale and may accelerate label expansion and pipeline prioritization decisions.

Addressable Market

KFF estimates that 3.8 million Part D beneficiaries could qualify for the GLP-1 Bridge. Notably, beneficiaries with a diagnosis that already qualifies for GLP-1 coverage under Part D (such as type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), and those who filled a GLP-1 prescription through their Part D plan in 2026, are excluded; the GLP-1 Bridge is designed to reach the population that currently has no coverage pathway at all.

The $50 copay sits outside the standard Part D structure — it does not count toward the patient’s annual deductible or the annual Part D out-of-pocket cap ($2,100 in 2026 and $2,400 in 2027). For platform companies and pharmacies, this creates a distinct, centrally administered revenue stream.

The demographic profile of the eligible population skews heavily female and postmenopausal, a cohort for which GLP-1s address not just weight, but also a cluster of metabolic risks that intensify after menopause. For women’s health platforms and GLP-1 manufacturers alike, this intersection represents a distinct and largely untapped patient population within the GLP-1 Bridge’s eligible base.

Telehealth Prescription and Visit Coverage Extended Through 2027

The telehealth market is booming, projected to grow from $119 billion in 2026 to $199 billion by 2031.1 The telehealth regulatory environment is currently more permissive than it may be permanently, so it is important for investors to monitor developments in this space.

Most of what enables today’s virtual care business models — nationwide patient access, home-based visits, and expanded provider eligibility — rests on a series of congressional extensions that run through December 31, 2027. Investors and operators should understand which flexibilities are genuinely permanent and which will require further legislative action to preserve.

The more active regulatory risk sits with controlled substance prescribing. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) extended COVID-era telemedicine flexibilities — which allow Schedule II–V controlled substances to be prescribed virtually without a prior in-person visit — through December 31, 2026. The change was intended to support continuity of care and prevent a backlog of patients in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Permanent regulations are forthcoming: DEA and HHS have indicated they intend to issue a final rule before the end-of-year deadline. If the final rule eliminates the COVID-era flexibility, in-person visits will again be required before Schedule II–V controlled substances can be prescribed. Telehealth companies relying on the current flexibility should monitor these developments closely, as any permanent rule is also expected to impose new registration, documentation, or patient relationship requirements. Companies whose business models depend on prescribing controlled substances via telehealth should plan now for a more restrictive future framework.

Case Study: Hormone Health Virtual hormone health is one of the clearest beneficiaries of the current telehealth market. The medications at the core of the business model — estradiol and progesterone for menopausal hormone therapy — are not controlled substances. They can be prescribed via telehealth under standard state-law prescribing rules, with no federal in-person examination requirement. That makes the regulatory model straightforward: a licensed provider consults virtually, reviews labs, and prescribes. This is today’s fastest-growing telehealth vertical, and the extension of Medicare telehealth flexibilities through 2027 expands the addressable Medicare population. Testosterone is the variable. It is a Schedule III controlled substance, meaning virtual prescribing without a prior in-person visit currently depends on the DEA’s temporary COVID-era flexibilities, which expire on December 31, 2026. No FDA-approved testosterone product exists for cisgender women; all prescribing is off-label, using male-formulated products at approximately one-tenth the dose or compounded preparations. Platforms offering testosterone to cisgender women are operating at the intersection of two regulatory uncertainties: an expiring DEA flexibility and a product approval gap. Both create headline and continuity-of-care risk.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 (signed February 3, 2026), Congress extended the core Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027. Some prior flexibilities have already been made permanent, including the removal of geographic restrictions for behavioral health telehealth and audio-only prescribing for homebound patients, but the provisions that underpin most commercial telehealth activity remain temporary. Key extensions currently in effect include:

Home-based telehealth: Medicare patients may receive non-behavioral/mental health telehealth services in their home through December 31, 2027, regardless of geographic location.

Medicare patients may receive non-behavioral/mental health telehealth services in their home through December 31, 2027, regardless of geographic location. Expanded provider eligibility: Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and audiologists — categories that would not qualify under current permanent law — may furnish Medicare telehealth services through December 31, 2027.

Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and audiologists — categories that would not qualify under current permanent law — may furnish Medicare telehealth services through December 31, 2027. FQHCs and RHCs as distant sites: Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics may serve as Medicare telehealth distant site providers through December 31, 2027 — an important access point for safety-net and underserved-community care.

Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics may serve as Medicare telehealth distant site providers through December 31, 2027 — an important access point for safety-net and underserved-community care. Mental health care with no in-person visit: The requirement that Medicare mental health telehealth patients be seen in person within six months of their first session (and annually thereafter) is waived through December 31, 2027.

The requirement that Medicare mental health telehealth patients be seen in person within six months of their first session (and annually thereafter) is waived through December 31, 2027. Audio-only services: Non-behavioral telehealth services may be delivered via audio-only platforms through December 31, 2027. A narrower permanent authority also permits audio-only visits for homebound patients who cannot or will not use video, where the provider is otherwise capable of video.

What to Watch

The developments below are relevant across stakeholder types, including investors, lenders, manufacturers, and operators.

December 31, 2026 — DEA permanent telemedicine rules: The DEA and HHS have committed to issuing final rules on virtual controlled-substance prescribing before the end of 2026. This is the most important near-term regulatory event for telehealth companies with testosterone or other Schedule II-V exposure. Investors and operators in those platforms should be scenario-planning now for a more restrictive framework.

The DEA and HHS have committed to issuing final rules on virtual controlled-substance prescribing before the end of 2026. This is the most important near-term regulatory event for telehealth companies with testosterone or other Schedule II-V exposure. Investors and operators in those platforms should be scenario-planning now for a more restrictive framework. December 31, 2027 — Medicare telehealth flexibility expiration: The core flexibilities underpinning most commercial telehealth models expire at the end of 2027 absent further congressional action. Watch for whether Congress moves to extend them, make them permanent, or allow them to lapse, particularly in the context of broader budget negotiations.

The core flexibilities underpinning most commercial telehealth models expire at the end of 2027 absent further congressional action. Watch for whether Congress moves to extend them, make them permanent, or allow them to lapse, particularly in the context of broader budget negotiations. 2027 BALANCE program developments: CMS originally designed the GLP-1 Bridge as a six-month bridge to the BALANCE program, then extended it to 18 months when it delayed BALANCE in Part D. With two major insurers having declined to participate, the long-term GLP-1 coverage architecture for Medicare remains unsettled. Monitor whether CMS announces a revised or restructured BALANCE framework and what that means for the $50 copay model and Part D plan participation.

CMS originally designed the GLP-1 Bridge as a six-month bridge to the BALANCE program, then extended it to 18 months when it delayed BALANCE in Part D. With two major insurers having declined to participate, the long-term GLP-1 coverage architecture for Medicare remains unsettled. Monitor whether CMS announces a revised or restructured BALANCE framework and what that means for the $50 copay model and Part D plan participation. Peptide therapies and telehealth access: On October 28, 2026, HHS issued an interim policy under which it does not intend to take enforcement action against 503A compounders using six specified peptides (BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500), subject to conditions, while FDA completes rulemaking on the 503A bulks list. The peptides remain unapproved drugs, and the policy does not establish their safety or effectiveness.

The bottom line: the non-controlled hormone therapy model is durable and independent of regulatory extensions. The testosterone component is not, and the permanent rules expected by end of 2026 will define whether that part of the market remains viable at scale. Telehealth hormone health companies prescribing based on the current extensions should watch developments closely to ensure their patients’ continuity of care across any changes.

Contributors

The authors wish to thank summer associate Lorelei Blau for her contributions to this OnPoint.

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