SB 1444 makes two changes to certain provisions of the California Labor Code related to Labor Commissioner proceedings that matter to private employers.

Taking effect on January 1, 2027, it changes how the Labor Commissioner sends wage claim notices and who can recover penalties for willful misclassification of independent contractors.

Change 1: Labor Commissioner notices can now arrive by regular mail or email

When an employee files a wage claim with the Labor Commissioner, the agency sends the employer a hearing notice and, later, a written decision. Until now, the law called for personal service, certified mail, or substitute service.

Specifically, under the revised rules:

Expanded service methods allowed. The Labor Commissioner may send notices and decisions by personal service, first-class mail, certified mail, registered mail, substitute service, or any method the employer agrees to accept, including email.

The Labor Commissioner may send notices and decisions by personal service, first-class mail, certified mail, registered mail, substitute service, or any method the employer agrees to accept, including email. Employer email address updates are required. While a claim is pending, the employer must tell the Labor Commissioner in writing of any change to its business, personal, or email address within 10 days.

While a claim is pending, the employer must tell the Labor Commissioner in writing of any change to its business, personal, or email address within 10 days. Employer’s attorneys must accept email service. If the employer has an attorney on the claim, the employer must give the Labor Commissioner the attorney's email address, and the attorney must accept service by email.

Because a Labor Commissioner decision becomes final and enforceable as a court judgment if it is not appealed on time, if an employer misses a letter from the Labor Commissioner it could have severe consequences. For example, if an employer misses a letter providing notice of the hearing, the case does not stop. The Labor Commissioner will still hear the employee’s evidence and issue a decision.

Change 2: Employees can recover misclassification penalties in their own wage claims

California already penalizes employers that willfully misclassify workers as independent contractors, meaning the employer knowingly and voluntarily avoids treating the worker as an employee. The penalties are:

Violation Penalty per violation Willful misclassification $5,000 to $15,000 Pattern or practice of willful misclassification $10,000 to $25,000

The same penalties apply to charging a misclassified worker fees or making deductions from their pay that would be unlawful if they were treated as an employee.

SB 1444 clarifies that an individual worker pursuing a wage claim before the Labor Commissioner can recover these penalties as damages paid directly to the worker (rather than the government). As before, the Labor Commissioner and public prosecutors can also seek them. A 2023 law (AB 594) had worded this provision in a way that appeared to limit it, and SB 1444 is intended to fix that.

Also, a worker may recover these amounts either as damages or as a penalty under PAGA, but not both for the same violation.

This is not a new penalty. Rather, it confirms that a worker can put misclassification penalties on the table in a Labor Commissioner claim, which is heard in a less formal setting than a lawsuit, on top of unpaid wages and other remedies.

There is an open question whether employees (and their enterprising attorneys) will start to seek these penalties in civil cases. A 2015 court decision held that workers cannot sue directly in court for these penalties, partly because the money did not go to the worker. Now that the law lets workers collect these amounts themselves, plaintiffs' lawyers may argue that a direct lawsuit to recover these penalties is now allowed. It is too soon to tell if such arguments will prevail.