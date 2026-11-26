On November 20, 2026, the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, held that Congress violated the Constitution’s Quorum Clause when it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 (the Act). As a result, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are barred from enforcing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) against the State of Texas. Importantly, because Texas limited its challenge to certain portions of the Act, including the PWFA, the decision applies only to the PWFA and only to the State of Texas.1 State of Texas v. Blanche, No. 24-10386 (5th Cir. Nov. 20, 2026) (en banc).

How Did We Get Here?

Congress must have a quorum in order to do business. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the House of Representatives adopted a rule allowing members to record their presence by proxy for purposes of establishing a quorum. In other words, an absent member could authorize a member present in person to vote on their behalf. The House relied on this rule to pass the Act, counting hundreds of absent members as present. Of the 427 members who voted, only 201 were physically present. The Senate then passed the bill, and President Biden signed it into law.

Texas argued that the House’s presence by proxy rule violated the Quorum Clause, meaning the House did not validly pass the Act because a quorum was not present at the time of the vote. The Fifth Circuit examined the Constitution’s text, the framers’ original understanding, and historical practice. The Court agreed with Texas, held the Act was unconstitutionally adopted and affirmed the district court’s permanent injunction enjoining enforcement of the PWFA against Texas.

Eight judges dissented. Among other things, they questioned “why, if the entirety of the statute was unconstitutionally passed, this court’s judgment should be limited only to one small sliver of the multi-trillion dollar bill” and “how Texas may seek to enjoin enforcement of the PWFA despite accepting millions of dollars under the very same Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.”

What Does This Mean For Employers?

Maybe nothing. But maybe something for employers who are currently facing EEOC charges or other PWFA litigation.

Because the decision applies only to the State of Texas and its state agencies, private employers should continue to comply with the PWFA and provide reasonable accommodations to employees and applicants with known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Moreover, regardless of whether the PWFA is enforceable, employers have leave, accommodation and/or non-discrimination obligations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related conditions under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. And many state and local governments have adopted pregnancy accommodation laws similar to the PWFA, which are not affected by this quorum issue. The Fifth Circuit’s decision will likely accelerate what is already expected to be a busy year for new state and local pregnancy accommodation laws.

Private employers have filed similar lawsuits challenging the PWFA in the Fifth Circuit, and those cases were stayed pending this decision. Unless the decision makes its way to the United States Supreme Court, we expect those stayed cases to be revisited and decided consistent with the Court’s holding.

Can employers in other parts of the country bring similar challenges to the PWFA? Yes. But it remains to be seen how other courts will rule. Regardless of whether employers choose to file an injunction action, they may want to add a defense in any litigation and in response to any EEOC charge alleging a violation of the PWFA.

To settle the issue and head off similar challenges, Congress may try to pass legislation reaffirming the Act with a physical quorum. That would shore up not only the PWFA but also the Act’s other provisions.

While all of this gets sorted out, employers are wise to consider refresher training for HR professionals and managers on PWFA trends and compliance. Employers should also watch for the EEOC’s proposed amended PWFA regulations, which are expected to be released soon.

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