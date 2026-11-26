On November 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (the DOL) proposed the QPAM Re‑eligibility Options After Disqualification Class Exemption (QROAD), which was published in the Federal Register on November 18, 20261.

If granted, QROAD would allow certain qualified professional asset managers (QPAMs) disqualified under Section I(g) of Prohibited Transaction Class Exemption 84-14 (the QPAM Exemption)2 to continue to rely on the QPAM Exemption, subject to conditions tailored to the misconduct and to the QPAM’s relationship with the wrongdoer. For many disqualified QPAMs and their plan clients, QROAD would replace the costly, uncertain individual exemption process with a defined, largely self-executing path to relief.

Background

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (ERISA), generally prohibits benefit plans from transacting with “parties in interest,” such as service providers and their affiliates. The QPAM Exemption allows a large, independent asset manager, such as a bank, insurer, or registered investment adviser, to transact on behalf of plans without checking each counterparty against a list of potentially thousands of parties in interest. According to the DOL in the preamble to QROAD, as of July 1, 2026, approximately 1,063 entities had notified the DOL that they rely on the QPAM Exemption.

The QPAM Exemption is conditioned on the QPAM maintaining “a high standard of integrity.”3 Under Section I(g), as expanded effective June 17, 2024 and discussed in our April 2024 article4, a QPAM is ineligible to rely on the QPAM Exemption for ten years following a “Criminal Conviction” of, or “Prohibited Misconduct” by, the QPAM, any affiliate, or any owner of 5% or more of the QPAM.5 These events include specified U.S. crimes, substantially equivalent foreign convictions (other than in designated foreign adversary countries), and certain non-prosecution and deferred prosecution agreements (“NPAs” and “DPAs”) and regulatory judgments or settlements. Ineligibility generally begins on the date of the judgment, agreement, or settlement (the “ineligibility date”), but Section I(i) provides a one-year transition period during which the QPAM may continue to rely on the QPAM Exemption, subject to additional conditions.

Today, a disqualified QPAM’s only path back is an individual exemption6. From 2016 through 2025, the DOL granted 30 such exemptions, denied four, and saw five withdrawn, and the exemptions it granted often run only one, three, or five years. The DOL considered and rejected narrowing Section I(g) itself, citing records showing that misconduct by even a “far flung” affiliate can involve personnel throughout a QPAM’s organization7.

What QROAD does

QROAD would create a largely self-executing class exemption that a qualifying disqualified QPAM (a Reliance QPAM) could use instead of applying for an individual exemption. QROAD would not change Section I(g) triggers, alter fiduciary duties under ERISA Section 404, or expand the scope of the QPAM Exemption. A Reliance QPAM could begin relying on QROAD on any date on or after its ineligibility date, including after using the one-year transition period. Convictions arising from the same incident would count as one, each Reliance QPAM would generally be responsible only for its own compliance, and each new ineligibility event would start a new ten-year period. QPAMs relying on individual exemptions must continue to comply with them until they satisfy all QROAD conditions.

Two paths to relief

The DOL designed Section II to respond to criticism that individual exemption conditions are burdensome by omitting many of them, while Section III retains conditions, such as audits and a compliance officer, that the DOL considers necessary to protect plans where, for example, a controlling entity has defrauded its own clients.

Section II: No control relationship

Section II applies where the entity responsible for the misconduct (the Misconduct Entity) is not a QPAM and neither controls nor is controlled by the Reliance QPAM. It covers a single U.S. conviction and any number of foreign convictions or instances of Prohibited Misconduct. No Reliance QPAM personnel may have known of, participated in, or profited from the misconduct, the Reliance QPAM’s asset management must be independent, and the Misconduct Entity generally may not act as a fiduciary for plan or individual retirement account (IRA) assets. The Reliance QPAM also may not use its authority to direct an investment fund to transact with the Misconduct Entity or to engage it for services paid for by the fund. The Reliance QPAM must adopt written policies within 60 days and provide annual training. Within 90 days, it must obtain a website-posted report from a prudently selected independent fiduciary (an Independent Fiduciary) certifying its eligibility and send a one-time certified notice to the DOL and covered plans. No audit is required. A Reliance QPAM in which the Misconduct Entity owns a direct or indirect interest of 5% or more without control (a Related QPAM) need satisfy only the eligibility conditions, not the policy, training, report, or notice requirements.

Section III: Control relationship

Section III applies where the Misconduct Entity controls or is controlled by the Reliance QPAM. It covers a single U.S. conviction of a controlling or controlled non-QPAM Misconduct Entity, or up to two U.S. convictions in total by non-QPAM Misconduct Entities (no more than one involving a control relationship), plus any number of foreign convictions and instances of Prohibited Misconduct, including by a QPAM. For example, a bank QPAM controlled by a non-QPAM company with a foreign fraud conviction unrelated to plan assets would use Section III rather than Section II.8 Modeled on recent individual exemptions, Section III adds three conditions. The Reliance QPAM must undergo independent audits every two years and file each report with the DOL within 45 days. It must give covered plans contractual warranties, including an indemnity for actual losses (narrower than in recent individual exemptions) and commitments not to impose waivers, exit fees, or similar restrictions, and it must designate a senior compliance officer within 60 days to conduct annual reviews. The indemnity would cover only plan losses resulting directly from QROAD violations, loss of relief under Section I(g), or prohibited transactions or fiduciary breaches connected to the underlying misconduct, rather than, as in recent individual exemptions, losses from any ERISA fiduciary or prohibited transaction violation by the QPAM.

Key exclusions

An individual exemption would still be required where:

the misconduct involved assets of an ERISA plan or IRA

the Misconduct Entity is itself a QPAM with a U.S. conviction

there are too many U.S. convictions (more than two in total, or more than one involving a control relationship)

any QPAM in the corporate group used plan assets in a manner it knew or should have known would further the misconduct, which bars every QPAM in the group.

Applying these exclusions to the 30 individual exemptions granted from 2016 through 2025, the DOL estimates that 26 would have qualified for QROAD (13 under each path) and four would not. A Reliance QPAM that later fails to comply with QROAD would have a one-year phase-out period, beginning when it knew or reasonably should have known of the noncompliance, during which it could continue relying on QROAD. QROAD would not be mandatory. Any QPAM could still apply for an individual exemption, including one with fewer conditions, if it shows that the exemption would be in the interest of, and protective of, covered plans and administratively feasible.

Practical takeaways

Financial institutions, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries should consider the following:

The DOL expects most QPAMs now relying on individual exemptions to switch to QROAD, and many may already meet several conditions through existing audits, warranties, and compliance officers. Those QPAMs should compare their current obligations against QROAD.

Plan fiduciaries that receive a QROAD notice should review it, along with the Independent Fiduciary report and policies posted on the manager’s website, and document their decision to retain or replace the manager. For managers relying on Section III, fiduciaries should also confirm that management agreements contain the required warranties.

Next steps and outlook

Comments on the proposal are due by January 19, 2027. If the DOL then grants QROAD, the final exemption would take effect 60 days after the final exemption is published in the Federal Register. The DOL has invited comment on its more lenient treatment of foreign convictions, NPAs, and DPAs; automatic removal of chief compliance officers; and proactive release of audit reports, as well as how QPAMs now relying on individual exemptions can coordinate their transition to QROAD. The DOL asks that commenters explain why any requested change would be administratively feasible and protective of covered plans.

We are continuing to monitor developments regarding QROAD. Please feel free to reach out if you would like to discuss how the proposal may affect your organization or your plans’ asset management arrangements, or if you are considering submitting comments.

Footnotes

1. Proposed QPAM Re-Eligibility Options After Disqualification (QROAD) Class Prohibited Transaction Exemption, 91 FR 74434 (November 18, 2026) (Application No. D-12126, Z-RIN 1210-ZA37) (the “Proposed QROAD Class Exemption”), https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2026-23465. See also U.S. Dep’t of Labor, Fact Sheet: Proposed Qualified Professional Asset Manager Re-eligibility Options After Disqualification (QROAD) Class Exemption (November 2026), https://beta.dol.gov/research-data/proposed-qualified-professional-asset-manager-re-eligibility-options-after-disqualification-qroad.

2. PTE 84‑14, 49 FR 9494 (Mar. 13, 1984), as amended at 89 FR 23090 (Apr. 3, 2024), and as corrected at 89 FR 65779 (August 13, 2024).

3. Proposed QROAD Class Exemption, supra note 1, 91 FR at 74435 (quoting Proposed Class Exemption for Plan Asset Transactions Determined by Independent Qualified Professional Asset Managers, 47 FR 56945, 56947 (December 21, 1982)).

4. A&O Shearman, DOL finalizes amendment to the QPAM exemption that affects investment advisers (April 11, 2024), https://www.aoshearman.com/en/insights/dol‑finalizes‑amendment‑to‑the‑qpam‑exemption‑that‑affects‑investment‑advisers.

5. See QPAM Exemption Sections I(g), VI(r) (defining “Criminal Conviction”) and VI(s) (defining “Prohibited Misconduct”).

6. U.S. Dep’t of Labor, News Release No. 26-1616-NAT, US Department of Labor Proposes New Class Exemption for Qualified Professional Asset Managers to Protect Retirement Plans from Disruptions (November 17, 2026), https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/ebsa/ebsa2026111

7. See Proposed QROAD Class Exemption, supra note 1, 91 FR at 74438, 74456.