What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 A putative class action filed on November 19, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that Talview Inc.’s AI-powered interview and proctoring platform constitutes an illegal “lie detector test” under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 149, Section 19B — a law that broadly prohibits employers and their agents from subjecting job applicants to any device or mechanism designed to detect deception or verify truthfulness as a condition of employment.

Key takeaway #2 The complaintcharacterizes the employers who deploy AI hiring platforms as principals for whose benefit and at whose direction the alleged violations were committed. Under the theory alleged in the complaint, employers using AI-based interview proctoring tools to screen candidates for Massachusetts-based positions could face criminal and/or civilliability for violating this law.

Key takeaway #3 Employers using AI-driven interview or assessment platforms that monitor behavior, speech patterns, facial expressions, or other signals to assess candidate truthfulness or detect deception should review applicable state lie detector statutes, ensure that any required statutory notices are included in job applications and hiring communications, and monitor developments closely.

Opening

On November 19, 2026, plaintiff Michael Marshall filed a putative class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Talview Inc., asserting violations of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 149, Section 19B — the Commonwealth’s law governing the use of lie detector tests in employment. According to the complaint, Talview’s AI-driven interview softwareuses facial recognition, behavioral monitoring, speech analysis, and psycholinguistic profiling to detect deception and verify job applicants’ truthfulness. The complaint alleges these functions constitute an unlawful “lie detector test” under Massachusetts law.

This case is particularly significant as employers increasingly look to AI to improve hiring efficiency and accuracy and prevent fraud. While most AI-in-employment laws enacted to date establish frameworks governing AI use, including transparency requirements and consumer rights, the theory advanced in this lawsuit could, if accepted, prohibit certain AI tools or functions outright, with potential implications beyond Massachusetts because many other states have their own lie detector statutes.

Massachusetts’ Lie Detector Law

Massachusetts’ lie detector law makes it “unlawful for any employer or his agent, with respect to any of his employees, or any person applying to him for employment to subject such person to, or request such person to take a lie detector test within or without the commonwealth.” Under the statute, “lie detector test” is defined as “[a]ny test utilizing a polygraph or any other device, mechanism, instrument or written examination, which is operated, or the results of which are used or interpreted by an examiner for the purpose of purporting to assist in or enable the detection of deception, the verification of truthfulness, or the rendering of a diagnostic opinion regarding the honesty of an individual.” The law also imposes an affirmative notice obligation, requiring that employers include the following language in job applications: “It is unlawful in Massachusetts to require or administer a lie detector test as a condition of employment or continued employment.” The law provides for statutory damages of a minimum of $500 per violation, as well as injunctive relief and damages, including treble damages for any loss of wages or other benefits, alongside fines and potential imprisonment for second and subsequent violations.

The Complaint’s Allegations

The complaint alleges that Marshall applied to Best Buy in April 2025 for a job in Massachusetts and that Talview conducted his interview on Best Buy’s behalf using software intended to detect deception, verify the truthfulness of his identity and responses, and render a diagnostic opinion for Best Buy’s hiring decision.

According to the complaint, Talview offers employersinterviews conducted by AI agents, interviews conducted by live interviewers, and one-way recorded interviews in which applicants record video answers to predetermined questions. Talview also provides proctoring services for employers administering exams as part of the application process, including AI proctors, live online proctors, and recorded sessions.

The complaint alleges that Talview uses its software to detect deception, verify the truthfulness of applicants’ identities and responses, and render opinions regarding applicants’ honesty and desirability as candidates. The complaint quotes Talview as claiming that its AI-driven software delivers “99.9% Fraud Detection” through continuous monitoring of identity, behavior, and environmental signals. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Talview advertises the following security framework:

Identity verification, which uses real-time face recognition to prevent proxy test-taking and deepfake impersonation.

which uses real-time face recognition to prevent proxy test-taking and deepfake impersonation. Behavior monitoring, which is designed to detect suspicious behavior during the exam using the primary camera feed.

which is designed to detect suspicious behavior during the exam using the primary camera feed. Environment monitoring, which conducts 360-degree room scans that flag hidden people, secondary devices, and cheat sheets.

which conducts 360-degree room scans that flag hidden people, secondary devices, and cheat sheets. Device security, which ensures that candidates stay only within the locked-down assessment environment.

which ensures that candidates stay only within the locked-down assessment environment. Assessment feed monitoring, which tracks abnormal behavior during an assessment, including flagging AI-generated answers and unusual navigation patterns.

which tracks abnormal behavior during an assessment, including flagging AI-generated answers and unusual navigation patterns. Intelligence layer, which uncovers collusion, identity fraud, and repeat cheating patterns using AI-driven risk scoring and cross-session analytics.

The complaint further alleges that, in addition to flagging suspected candidate deception in real time, Talview’s software generates a comprehensive behavioral profile for each candidate and that employers can access this information through a dashboard that ranks candidates based on Talview’s AI-driven assessments.

Potential Risks to Employers

The application of laws governing lie detector tests to AI-powered proctoring and behavioral analysis is a novel one likely to have a significant impact on the use of such tools in hiring. While the current case names only Talview, the software provider, as a defendant, the complaintadvances an agency theory of liability with potential implications for employers who deploy hiring platforms. It alleges that Talview integrates its software into employers’ hiring processes at their direction to detect applicants’ attempts at deception, including through identity and response verification. If accepted,the theory set forth in the complaintcould expose employer/deployers to both criminal and civil liability under the law.

In light of the complaint’s allegations, practical steps employers may wish to consider include: (1) auditing AI-based interview, assessment, and proctoring tools to understand any deception-detection or truthfulness-verification functionality; (2) reviewing vendor contracts to understand indemnification obligations and whether vendor conduct could be imputed to the employer; (3) reviewing job applications for Massachusetts-based positions with counsel to assess the notice requirement invoked under M.G.L.A. 149 § 19B(2)(b); and (4) consulting with counsel about the applicability of similar statutes in other jurisdictions where the employer operates.